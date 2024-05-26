Ultimate Investment Guide: Furrever Token Set to Achieve Bitcoin and Ethereum-Level ROI in 2024

New York City, NY, May 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below $68,000, trading at $67,183 with a 3% decrease in the last 24 hours, raising concerns of a potential downtrend. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) remains stagnant at $3,800 despite the approval of eight spot Ethereum ETFs, showing no significant uptrend. On the other hand, Furrever Token (FURR) captivates investors with its promising presale, nearing $1.1 million raised, and potential for a 1500% increase in value post-launch.

BTC Falls Below $68,000 – Will the Decline Persist?

Investors and traders are especially showing new interest to Bitcoin strategies now that its current position and price fluctuations are driving this new found wave. Bitcoin which was trading at $/$67,183 began to decrease by 3. 3% in the last 24 hours, has a transaction volume of 36$, a monthly volatility of 4%, a monthly average price of 350$ and a Year to date return of 19%. 7 billion.

Analyzing the global market, it is possible to say playing a Capstone project budget of $1. 2.3 Q It is worth mentioning that bitcoin remains the most valuable coin in the market of cryptocurrencies with the worth of more than 3 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is down 3% to 67,183 from its price earlier today. While analyzing the overall price fluctuations of this token, users are going to observe that in the last 24 hours 3% price swing indicates a bearish trend. Yet, these figures $68,263, especially emphasizing the pivot point belong to the direction of the current increase trend.

The 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is located at $68,615, which forms a resistance level near the pivot point. Technically, Bitcoin is trading below the pivot point, indicating a potential downtrend. As an entry strategy, selling below $68,263, targeting a take profit level of $66,357 and setting the stop loss at $70,029 could be recommended. This strategy can enable investors to take advantage of possible further declines while managing risk.

How Did Ethereum Price React After Approval: Has the Expected Rise Come?

Following the approval of eight spot Ethereum ETFs by the SEC last night, ETH price remained stagnant at $3,800 and showed no signs of a significant uptrend. Despite this, ETH experienced a significant increase of over 30% last week. Investors are currently taking a cautious stance and are watching to see if this development will result in a “news sell” event.

Ahead of the US SEC announcing its Ethereum ETF approval decision, ETH price witnessed some sharp fluctuations. In the tense hours before official approval, ETH initially fell to $3,500 during the traditional US market close. It later approached $3,900 after initial unconfirmed reports emerged pointing to confirmation, and ultimately settled above $3,800 after confirmation. In the midst of these huge price swings, it turned out that a whale made a staggering sale of 7,900 ETH worth $29 million.

During the turbulent period, liquidation of leveraged crypto derivatives positions reached over $350 million throughout the day, the highest figure since May 1, according to CoinGlass data. The majority of these liquidated positions were long positions anticipating price increases and totaled approximately $250 million. This shows that traders who had overextended themselves with leverage were surprised by the sudden price drop. Among those affected, ETH traders bore the brunt, with $132 million in liquidations.

Approval of spot Ethereum ETFs could bring inflows of more than $500 million, as analysts estimate. However, it may take some time for this to happen and the uptrend to begin. Some on-chain indicators suggest that Ethereum could form a base above $4,000 and continue to rise to $5,000-6,000 by August this year. While the approval of Bitcoin ETFs has led to strong institutional inflows, it will be interesting to see whether the ETH ETF launch will lead to greater institutional adoption.





Furrever Token: The Upcoming Game-Changer in Meme Coins

Furrever Token is poised to capitalize on the growing interest in meme coins with its charming cat-themed imagery. Currently in the final phase of its presale, the token has already raised over $1.1 million, aiming to reach $1.9 million before its official launch on PancakeSwap. The potential for a 1500% increase in value post-launch positions Furrever Token as a highly attractive investment. Early presale participants, with tokens priced at $0.000648, stand to benefit significantly from this anticipated growth.

Furrever Token's engaging approach, featuring cat-themed stickers, visuals, and community challenges, promotes a vibrant community. Additionally, the project's commitment to security and transparency, evidenced by its audited smart contract and a one-year lock on team tokens, reassures investors about its long-term prospects. With nearly 4,000 active members in its Telegram channel, Furrever Token demonstrates robust community support and engagement.

As the presale concludes, now is an opportune time for investors to get involved with the Furrever Token community and potentially secure significant returns.

Visit furrevertoken.com to secure your tokens and join this exciting venture. Investors interested in this opportunity are advised to contact only the official support at support@furrevertoken.com to avoid potential scams.

