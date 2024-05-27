For startups changing the world, an AI company called Bizzline brings the power to tell their own stories, in their own way

London, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Every successful tech startup has felt the pain: the product is humming, customers are signing up, all the graphs are up and to the right. But when the company tries telling its growth story in the media it’s…crickets.

It’s a pain that Ashley Rindsberg, co-founder of AI startup Bizzline, experienced firsthand. Working with dozens of startups as a communications executive, Rindsberg would help pitch startups stories that, in the world of tech, were resounding successes. But to overwhelmed journalists they were little more than another distraction.

Rindsberg knew there had to be a better way. A journalist and author who started his career in tech—his first startup, launched in the early 2000s, was a digital time capsule—he set out to build a solution to this problem.

“Great companies tell great stories,” says Rindsberg. “But in our chaotic media environment, that’s almost impossible. Bizzline is flipping this dynamic. We start with the premise that every bit of startup progress is important. Every company update represents valuable news someone out there really wants to know."

Bizzline bills itself as bridging the gap between startups and the people who matter to them. With a click, startups get a honed brand message that Bizzline’s AI engine customizes for each audience type. Bizzline then personalizes distribution, precisely targeting key audiences down to the individual.

This process, Rindsberg says, is about finding what he calls “message-market fit”—a process of deploying, testing and optimizing messaging in the wild (rather than taking random stabs at what might work). For startups, the difference between a message that lands and one that misses can be the difference between traction and failure.

It's not a coincidence that Bizzline is launching amid the “Cambrian explosion” of AI startups, each of which is developing technology that would have been inconceivable only a few years ago. In this thicket of change, the ability for audiences to track emerging companies and learn about progress from some of the world's most innovative technical teams is, Rindsberg says, a major market advantage.

“These startups are building our future. Connecting these companies with stakeholders around insanely valuable and deep insights into what’s unfolding in tech is a mission I believe is worth pursuing.”

www.bizzline.ai