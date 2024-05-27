Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size To Exceed USD 6.2 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 12.55%

New York, United States , May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 6.2 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.55% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/4390

Neurorehabilitation devices are a subset of medical devices that aid in regaining the function and independence of individuals with neurological disorders such as stroke. These include noninvasive brain stimulation devices that provide repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation or transcranial direct current stimulation, which can re-modulate an injured brain. The reorganization of brain activity and achievement of improved brain activation by these devices facilitate the recovery of a flaccid limb. Technologies such as robotics, virtual reality, and telerehabilitation are suitable add-ons or complement to physical therapy. The novel technology, robotic devices are increasingly being employed during clinical practice, to boost patients’ recovery. The integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning can lead to more adaptive and responsive therapies. Furthermore, the use of BCI in stroke neurological rehabilitation is a new attempt in modern rehabilitation. The high prevalence of neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, and stroke are driving the market demand for neurorehabilitation devices. Further, the growing geriatric population is propelling the market growth. Technological development and increasing investment in R&D activities for neurological rehabilitation are significantly driving the market. On the contrary, the lack of skilled personnel and the high cost of neurorehabilitation devices are restraining the global neurorehabilitation devices market.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Neurorobotics, Brain-Computer Interface, Wearable Devices, Non-Invasive Stimulators, and Others), By Therapy Area (Stroke, Parkinson’s Disease, Multiple Sclerosis, Cerebral Plasy, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.”

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/4390

The neurorobotics segment dominated the global neurorehabilitation devices market in 2023.

Based on the product, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented into neurorobotics, brain-computer interface, wearable devices, non-invasive stimulators, and others. Among these, the neurorobotics segment dominated the global neurorehabilitation devices market in 2023. The cutting-edge method of treating neurological diseases that integrates robotics, rehabilitation, and neuroscience is involved in neurorobotics systems. The rising incidence of neurological illnesses and the launch of innovative technologies in rehabilitation therapy is driving the market.

The stroke therapy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023.

Based on therapy area, the global neurorehabilitation devices market is segmented into stroke, parkinson’s disease, multiple sclerosis, cerebral plasy, and others. Among these, the stroke therapy segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share in 2023. Rehabilitation therapy for stroke victims aids in the relearning of previously lost skills. About 650,000 people in America survive a new stroke. And 7 million of them deal with its aftereffects. The increasing acceptance and use of stroke rehabilitation are enhancing the market growth.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/4390

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. The growing awareness and improvement in healthcare infrastructure in the region are also driving the market. Further, the increasing aging population particularly in the U.S. and Canada is responsible for enhancing the market demand for neurorehabilitation devices as these age group populations are more prone to cause neurological disorders.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. The increasing aging population as well as increased lifestyle stress, and growing incidence of hypertension due to unhealthy lifestyle are significantly contributing to market demand in the region. Furthermore, the increasing patient affordability and improvement in the diagnosis quality are driving the market. The lucrative growth opportunities in developing countries are likely to contribute to regional market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market are Bionik Laboratories Corp. (BNKL), Abbott Laboratories, Ectron, Hocoma (DIH International Ltd.), Bioventus, Biometrics Ltd., Medtronic, Tyromotion Inc., BioXtreme Ltd., Ekso Bionics, REHABTRONICS INC, Kinestica, Kinova Inc., Saebo, Inc., and Others Key Players.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/4390

Recent Developments

In February 2024, Manitoba Harvest, the hemp food behemoth, partnered with Brightseed, the bioactives pioneer, to produce Manitoba Harvest Bioactive Fiber, which includes psyllium husk fiber and Bio Gut Fiber, a component derived from repurposed hemp hulls.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global neurorehabilitation devices market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Product

Neurorobotics

Brain-Computer Interface

Wearable Devices

Non-Invasive Stimulators

Others

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Therapy Area

Stroke

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Plasy

Others

Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Electrical Stimulators Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve, Neuromuscular Electric, Spinal Cord Stimulators, and Deep Brain Stimulators), By Application (Pain Management, Neuromodulation, and Aesthetics), By End-user (Hospitals, Clinics, Home Care, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Generative artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Personalized Treatment, Patient Assistance, Patient Monitoring & Predictive Analytics, Medical Image Analysis & Diagnostics, Drug Discovery & Development and Others), By End-Use (Healthcare Providers, Pharmaceutical and Life Science Companies, and Healthcare Payers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Chronic Wound Care Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Diabetic Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Venous Leg Ulcers, and Others), By Product (Advanced Wound Dressings, Wound Care Devices, Active Therapy, and Others), By End User (Hospitals & Wound Clinics and Homecare Settings & Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

Global Human Microchipping Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (RFID, NFC, and Others), By Type (Non-Implantable Microchips, Implantable Microchips), By Application (Personal Identification and Access Control, Medical Identification and Monitoring, Financial Transactions, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US: