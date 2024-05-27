Italy Power Market Outlook to 2035 - Market Trends, Regulations and Competitive Landscape, Featuring Enel, A2A, Edison and Energeticky a Prumyslovy

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Italy Power Market Outlook to 2035, Update 2024 - Market Trends, Regulations, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report discusses the power market structure of Italy and provides historical and forecast numbers for capacity, generation, and consumption up to 2035. Detailed analysis of the country's power market regulatory structure, competitive landscape, and a list of major power plants are provided.

The report also gives a snapshot of the power sector in the country on broad parameters of macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission and distribution infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential. An analysis of the deals in the country's power sector is also included in the report.



Report Scope

Snapshot of the country's power sector across parameters - macroeconomics, supply security, generation infrastructure, transmission infrastructure, electricity import and export scenario, degree of competition, regulatory scenario, and future potential of the power sector.

Statistics for installed capacity, generation, and consumption from 2010 to 2022, and forecast for the next 13 years to 2035

Capacity, generation, and major power plants by technology

Data on leading active and upcoming power plants

Information on transmission and distribution infrastructure, and electricity imports and exports

Policy and regulatory framework governing the market

Detailed analysis of top market participants, including market share analysis and SWOT analysis

Key Benefits

Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Identify key factors driving investment opportunities in the country's power sector

Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry's growth potential

Identify key partners and business development avenues

Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants

Respond to your competitors' business structure, strategy, and prospects

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Renewable energy to dominate Italian power generation mix by 2035.

1.2 Solar PV to continue its dominance in renewable power.



2 Introduction

2.1 Italy Power Market

2.2 Report Guidance



3 Italy Power Market, Snapshot

3.1 Country Summary

3.2 Macroeconomic Factors

3.3 Supply Security

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Challenges

3.6 Geopolitical Crisis



4 Italy Power Market, Market Analysis

4.1 Market Structure

4.2 Key Market Players

4.3 Financial Deals

Deal Value and Volume, 2015-2023

Deals by Type, 2023

4.4 Italy Power Market, Demand Structure

Power Consumption by Sector, 2023

5 Renewable Energy Policy, Italy

5.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

5.2 Policy Snapshot

5.3 Renewable Energy Targets

5.4 National Energy Strategy 2030

5.5 National Recovery and Resilience Plan

State Aid Scheme for Agrovoltaic Installation

5.6 National Integrated Plan for Climate and Energy 2030

5.7 Hydrogen Energy

5.8 Feed-in Tariff

5.9 Renewable Auctions

Regulations

Results

Auction Analysis

5.10 Incentive for Solar-Plus-Storage

5.11 Net-Metering Scheme

5.12 New Regulation to Promote Solar and Renewables in Non-Interconnected Islands

5.13 Tax Regulation Mechanism I

5.14 Tax Regulation Mechanism II

5.15 D.L. Energia

5.16 The Energy Decree

5.17 Regional and Municipal level policy/incentives

Abruzzo

Aosta Valley

Basilicata

Bologna

Calabria

Campania

Emilia Romagna

Friuli-Venezia Giulia

Lazio

Liguria

Lombardy

Marche

Molise

Piemonte

Puglia

Sardinia

Sicily

Tuscany

Umbria

Veneto

6 Italy Power Market, Capacity and Generation

6.1 Cumulative Capacity Share by Technology, 2023

6.2 Total Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.3 Thermal Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.4 Hydropower Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035

6.5 Renewable Power Capacity and Generation, 2015-2035



7 Italy Power Market, Transmission and Distribution Overview

7.1 Transmission Network

7.2 Distribution Network

7.3 Electricity Import and Export

7.4 Grid Interconnection

7.5 Electricity Trading



8 Italy Power Market, Major Generating Companies

Enel SpA

A2A SpA

Edison SpA

Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gx1a1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.