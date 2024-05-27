Park Street A/S - Share buyback program 2024

Park Street A/S – Share buyback program 2024 Transactions during 15 May 2024 - 27 May 2024

On 28th February 2024, Park Street A/S announced a share buy-back program, as described in Company Announcement dated 28-02-2024. The program is carried out in compliance with the provisions of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation – MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR; except for the limitation of implementing the authorized buy-back of the Company’s shares within the 25% daily trading volume, due to the low levels of market liquidity in the Company’s shares. According to the program, Park Street A/S will repurchase Class A and Class B shares for up to DKK 100 million. The program takes place during the period from 28 February 2024 – 30 June 2024.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during 15 May 2024 - 27 May 2024:

      Number of shares bought     Average transaction price
Accumulated, last announcement     0 
29-Feb-202400
07-Mar-2024
19,9288.87
13-Mar-2024240,5529.40
21-Mar-202410,000,000*9.36
03-Apr-202400
12-Apr-202400
23-Apr-202400
06-May-202400
15-May-202400
27-May-202400
   
Accumulated, under the Program 10,260,4809.36

(*) Unlisted Class B Shares

Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to:

Anuj Kumar, CFO at parkstreet@parkstreet.dk

Company Website: www.psnas.com


