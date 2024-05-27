Antibiotic Resistance Markets Therapeutics, by Pathogen and Therapy Type to 2027: Search for Alternatives to Antibiotics Creates New Global Goldrush

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antibiotic Resistance Markets - Therapeutics by Pathogen and Therapy Type. With Situation Analysis, Executive & Investor Guides & Customization. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of a Dynamic Market

Market Players - Roles & Impacts

Understanding Antimicrobial Resistance

The Changing Road to New Antibiotics & Technologies

The Key Role of Diagnostics in AMR

The Key Large Market Opportunities in AMR

Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP)

Campylobacter (DRC)

Clostridium Difficile (CD)

Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA)

Neisseria gonorrhoeae (DRNG)

Salmonella (DRNTS)

Therapeutic Technology Development Opportunities

Using Viruses Against Bacteria

Hydrolytic Enzymes Join the Fight

Antibodies

Vaccines

Probiotic Technology

Peptides vs. Pathogens

Mining Obsolete Science

CRISPR Antibiotics

Antibiotic Resistance Recent Developments

Bacteriophage May Combat AMR

Shionogi to Acquire Qpex Biopharma

Adaptive Phage Therapeutics to Fight Antibiotic Resistance

Smartbax to create next-generation antibiotics

Startup Solu raises €1M to combat AMR

Akthelia Pharma and University of Iceland to Combat AMR

WHO warns of too few new Antibiotics

Bactobio Raises £6 Million To Discover Novel Antimicrobials

AMR triggers race to develop phages

AMR Pandemic Overlooked

New resistance-busting antibiotic combination

CDC Awards $22M to Combat Antimicrobial Resistance

Antibiotic resistance outwitted by supercomputers

STIs Reach Record Highs

New research using nanoparticles to bolster waning antibiotics

OpGen Receives FDA Clearance for AMR Panel

CDC Updates STI Diagnosis, Treatment Guidelines

Positive associations between AM use in animals and AMR in humans

PEW Antibiotic Pipeline Findings

Key Biotechnology Companies and Their Technology

Melinta Therapeutics

Arsanis

Phage Technologies S.A

Westway Health

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

BioVersys GmbH

Nabriva Therapeutics

Macrolide Pharmaceuticals

Nemesis Bioscience

C3J Therapeutics, Inc.

EpiBiome

discuva

SmartPhage.

AmpliPhi Biosciences

Pherecydes Pharma

Micreos

Procarta Biosystems

Lumavita

Madam Therapeutics

Priaxon

Biolytx Pharmaceuticals

AntibioTx

Xellia Pharmaceutials

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Synereca Pharmaceuticals

Allecra Therapeutics

Fixed Phage

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Demuris

Prommune

Biosergen

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Aviragen Therapeutics

Achillion Pharmaceuticals

ImmunNovative Developments, S.L.

Achaogen, Inc.

SelectX Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

TaiGen Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Theravance Biopharma

Abbvie

KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd.

Iterum Therapeutics Limited

Forge Therapeutics

Alopexx Vaccine LLC

Integrated Biotherapeutics

Hennepin Life Sciences

Fedora Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Contrafect Corporation

Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

AiCuris

RedHill Biopharma

Redx Pharma Plc/Redx Anti Infectives Ltd.

ABAC Therapeutics

Alaxia SAS

Antabio S.A.S

Auspherix Ltd

BioFilm Pharma

Centauri Therapeutics Ltd

Combioxin SA

Da Volterra

Debiopharm International SA

Deinobiotics/Deinove

Destiny Pharma plc

Eligo Bioscience

Helperby Therapeutics Ltd

Karveel Pharmaceuticals

MaaT Pharma

Motif BioSciences, Inc/Motif Bio PLC

Mutabilis SAS

Neem Biotech Ltd

Northern Antibiotics Oy (Ltd)

Nosopharm

NovaBiotics Ltd

Phico Therapeutics Ltd

Polyphor Ltd

QureTech Bio AB

SetLance srl

Ultupharma AB

Vaxdyn

Vibiosphen

Bioaster

Vivexia

KBP Biosciences

Absynth Biologics

Spero Therapeutics

Merck

Symphogen

Warp Drive Bio.

Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)

Pfizer

Allergan

GlaxoSmithKline

Novartis

Gilead Sciences

AstraZeneca

Sanofi

Shionogi Inc.

Cipla

DSM Sinochem Pharmaceuticals

Wockhardt Ltd.

VenatoRx Pharmaceuticals

MicuRx

Entasis Therapeutics

Merlion Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Market Sizes by Pathogen

DRSP Market

DRC Market

CD Market

MRSA Market

DRNG Market

DRNTS Market

Other Pathogen Market

The Future of AMR

