Global Liquid Biopsy Market Report 2024: Early Cancer Screening Segment Accounted for the Highest Growth Rate in the Liquid Biopsy market, by Clinical Application

The liquid biopsy market is valued at an estimated USD 6.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period.

Liquid biopsy presents numerous advantages compared to conventional incisional biopsy techniques, including its non-invasive nature, decreased procedural expenses, easy disease monitoring, and early detection of cancer at its initial stages. These advantages have fueled the acceptance of liquid biopsy procedures by end users. The increasing adoption and acknowledgment of liquid biopsy's benefits over traditional biopsy methods are driving significant advancements in liquid biopsy products and services.







Assay kits segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid biopsy market, by product & service, during the forecast period.



Based on product & service, the liquid biopsy market is bifurcated into assay kits, instruments, and services. The assay kits segment in the liquid biopsy market is experiencing substantial growth. The recurrent requirement and purchase of these assay kits is one of the primary reasons for the high growth rate of this market segment. The availability of a wide range of reagents and kits, easy accessibility to a wide range of assays, and the rising prevalence of cancer are other major factors driving the growth of the liquid biopsy assay kits market.



Early cancer screening segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the liquid biopsy market, by clinical application, during the forecast period.



The liquid biopsy market is segmented into into early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring, based on clinical application. Early cancer screening segment is expected to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid adoption of liquid biopsy technologies for early cancer screeening is fueled by the growing research focus on early cancer detection, coupled with increased funding in this area. This research momentum is translating into a broader range of applications and improved performance of liquid biopsy in early cancer screening, further boosting its growth in this segment.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in liquid biopsy market.



The worldwide market for liquid biopsy is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and GCC countries. The Asia Pacific region is poised to experience the most notable CAGR within the liquid biopsy market. Increasing collaborations between academic institutions, research organizations, and healthcare companies in the Asia Pacific region contribute to the advancement and commercialization of liquid biopsy technologies.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 328 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $11.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global



