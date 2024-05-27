Global Automotive Logging Device Market Poised for Robust Growth, Projected to Reach US$ 21 Billion by 2032

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Logging Device Market Report by Component, Service Type, Form Factor, Vehicle Type, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global automotive logging device market size reached US$ 14.5 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 21.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.20% during 2023-2032.



Significant growth in the automotive industry across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Automotive logging devices are widely used in transportation vehicles for periodically checking the health of vehicular components and tracking the working hours of the drivers. Additionally, the increasing product demand for continuous vehicle condition monitoring and improving the response time to equipment defects and vehicle breakdowns is favoring the market growth. Moreover, various product innovations, such as integration of automotive logging devices with smartphone applications for detecting issues and recording vehicle information, are favoring the market growth.



In line with this, the utilization of the Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled sensors for real-time monitoring and remote tracking of engine health is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, including the implementation of various government initiatives towards the safety and security of vehicles and passengers, along with the increasing consumer demand for commercial vehicles and trucks, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global automotive logging device market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on component, service type, form factor and vehicle type.



Breakup by Component:

Display

Telematics Unit

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Entry Level

Intermediate

High Level

Breakup by Form Factor:

Integrated

Embedded

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Light Commercial Vehicles

Trucks

Bus

Cars

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AT&T Inc., Coretex USA Inc, DriverTech, ELD Solutions, Garmin Ltd, Geotab Inc., KeepTruckin Inc., Omnitracs LLC, Orbcomm, Teletrac Navman US Ltd (Vontier Corporation) and Zonar Systems (Continental AG).



Key Questions Answered in This Report

What was the size of the global automotive logging device market in 2023?

What is the expected growth rate of the global automotive logging device market during 2024- 2032?

What are the key factors driving the global automotive logging device market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global automotive logging device market?

What is the breakup of the global automotive logging device market based on the component?

What is the breakup of the global automotive logging device market based on the service type?

What is the breakup of the global automotive logging device market based on the form factor?

What is the breakup of the global automotive logging device market based on the vehicle type?

What are the key regions in the global automotive logging device market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global automotive logging device market?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $14.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $21 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Automotive Logging Device Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Component

6.1 Display

6.2 Telematics Unit

6.3 Others



7 Market Breakup by Service Type

7.1 Entry Level

7.2 Intermediate

7.3 High Level



8 Market Breakup by Form Factor

8.1 Integrated

8.2 Embedded



9 Market Breakup by Vehicle Type

9.1 Light Commercial Vehicles

9.2 Trucks

9.3 Bus

9.4 Cars



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

AT&T

Coretex USA

DriverTech

ELD Solutions

Garmin

Geotab

KeepTruckin

Omnitracs

Orbcomm

Teletrac Navman US

Zonar Systems

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/m7k0ia

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment