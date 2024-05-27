Global Quantum Dot Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Market Leaders AUO, BOE Technology Group, Samsung Display, LG Display and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Dot Market by Material (Cadmium-based Quantum Dots, Cadmium-free Quantum Dots), Product (Displays, Lasers, Solar Cells/Modules, Medical Devices, Photodetectors/Sensors, LED Products), Display, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The quantum dot market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2029 from USD 10.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2029. The major factors driving the growth of quantum dot market includes the increasing integration of quantum dots in display products and increasing adoption of quantum dots in LED products. Moreover, emerging implementation of quantum dots in image sensor is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the quantum dot market.
The quantum dot based other products segment market which includes quantum dots lasers, solar cells/modules, LED products, photodetectors/sensors, batteries and energy storage devices, transistors, chips, and tags is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing commercialization of technologies such as lasers, solar cells, LED products, and medical devices in the near future. Factors such as accelerating demand for LEDs that deliver higher brightness, efficiency and stability than phosphor LEDs, low cost and superior quality, rising need for solar energy and surging need for high output power and superior temperature stability fuels the market growth of quantum dots lasers, solar cells/modules, LED products and photodetectors/sensors.
The consumer vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period which is attributed to the growth driven by a rising demand for advanced displays and energy-efficient technologies. Quantum dot LEDs offer enhanced color brightness and lower power consumption compared to conventional LEDs. The growing adoption of displays of varying sizes in shopping malls and retail outlets is fuelling demand for quantum dot displays, particularly in the consumer and commercial sectors.
The report provides insights on the following:
- Analysis of key drivers (the increasing integration of quantum dots in display products and increasing adoption of quantum dots in LED products, and growing deployment of quantum dots in solar cells), restraints (limited availability of rare earth materials, and high efficacy of alternative display technologies), opportunities (emerging implementation of quantum dots in image sensors, and growing demand of quantum dots for biological and medical imaging), and challenges (presence of environmental regulations for quantum dots) influencing the growth of the quantum dot market.
- Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the quantum dot market.
- Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the quantum dot market across varied regions.
- Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the quantum dot market
- Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like AUO Corporation, BOE Technology Group, Samsung Display, LG Display and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|243
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$10.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$23.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|17.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Quantum Dot Market: Global Snapshot
- Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
- Quantum Dot Displays to be Larger Segment During Forecast Period
- Mini-LED to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period
- Consumer Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period
- Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market During Forecast Period
Premium Insights
- Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Quantum Dot Market - Increase in Deployment of Quantum Dot Photodetectors/Sensors to Drive Market Growth
- Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical - Consumer Vertical to Account for Largest Share of Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period
- Quantum Dot Market, by Product -Quantum Dot Displays to be Larger Segment of Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period
- Quantum Dot Market, by Display -Mini-Led Segment to be Largest Market During Forecast Period
- Quantum Dot Market, by Material -Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots to Dominate Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period
- Quantum Dot Market in Asia-Pacific, by Vertical and Country, 2024 - Consumer Vertical and China Held Largest Market Shares in Quantum Dot Market in Asia-Pacific in 2024
Key Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Deployment of Quantum Dots in Display Applications
- Rising Adoption of Quantum Dots in LED Products
- Increasing Integration of Quantum Dots in Solar Cells
Restraints
- Limited Availability of Rare Earth Materials
- High Efficacy of Alternative Display Technologies
Opportunities
- Increasing Use of Quantum Dots for Biological and Medical Imaging
- Emerging Implementation of Quantum Dots in Image Sensors
Challenges
- Presence of Environmental Regulations for Quantum Dots
Technology Analysis
Key Technologies
- Self-Emitting Quantum Dot Displays
- Quantum Dot in Image Sensors
Complementary Technologies
- Micro-LED
Adjacent Technologies
- QD-LCD
- QD-OLED
Case Studies
- Using Nanoco's Quantum Dots to Manufacture Wah Hong Industrial Corporation's Films for Usage in TV and Monitor Products
- Exploring Potential of Ubiqd's Quantum Dots to Manufacture First Solar's Advanced Solar Modules
- Incorporating Quantum Solutions' Quantum Dots to Manufacture QDOT Perovskite Cspbbr3 Single Crystals for X-Ray Sensors
- Enhancing Picture Quality of LG's Ultra HD TV by Incorporating Dow's Quantum Dots
Companies Featured
- Samsung Display
- LG Display Co. Ltd.
- BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.
- AUO Corporation
- TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.
- Shoei Chemical, Inc. (Nanosys, Inc.)
- American Elements
- Hansolchemical
- Nanoco Group PLC
- Avantama AG
- Nncrystal US Corporation
- Ocean Nanotech
- Quantum Materials Corp
- Quantum Solutions
- Merck KGaA
- Strem
- Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co. Ltd.
- Ubiqd, Inc.
- Nanoshel LLC
- Nanorh
- ACS Material
- Nanooptical Materials Inc
- Nanochemazone
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Qustomdot
- Duxerials Europe B.V.
- Nanolumi Pte. Ltd.
- Rina Technology Co. Ltd.
- Wah Hong Industrial Corp.
- EFUN Technology
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe8sao
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment