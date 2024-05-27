Global Quantum Dot Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Market Leaders AUO, BOE Technology Group, Samsung Display, LG Display and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Quantum Dot Market by Material (Cadmium-based Quantum Dots, Cadmium-free Quantum Dots), Product (Displays, Lasers, Solar Cells/Modules, Medical Devices, Photodetectors/Sensors, LED Products), Display, Vertical and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The quantum dot market is projected to reach USD 23.9 billion by 2029 from USD 10.6 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2024 to 2029. The major factors driving the growth of quantum dot market includes the increasing integration of quantum dots in display products and increasing adoption of quantum dots in LED products. Moreover, emerging implementation of quantum dots in image sensor is expected to provide several growth opportunities for market players in the quantum dot market.







The quantum dot based other products segment market which includes quantum dots lasers, solar cells/modules, LED products, photodetectors/sensors, batteries and energy storage devices, transistors, chips, and tags is poised to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increasing commercialization of technologies such as lasers, solar cells, LED products, and medical devices in the near future. Factors such as accelerating demand for LEDs that deliver higher brightness, efficiency and stability than phosphor LEDs, low cost and superior quality, rising need for solar energy and surging need for high output power and superior temperature stability fuels the market growth of quantum dots lasers, solar cells/modules, LED products and photodetectors/sensors.



The consumer vertical is expected to have the largest market size during the forecast period which is attributed to the growth driven by a rising demand for advanced displays and energy-efficient technologies. Quantum dot LEDs offer enhanced color brightness and lower power consumption compared to conventional LEDs. The growing adoption of displays of varying sizes in shopping malls and retail outlets is fuelling demand for quantum dot displays, particularly in the consumer and commercial sectors.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (the increasing integration of quantum dots in display products and increasing adoption of quantum dots in LED products, and growing deployment of quantum dots in solar cells), restraints (limited availability of rare earth materials, and high efficacy of alternative display technologies), opportunities (emerging implementation of quantum dots in image sensors, and growing demand of quantum dots for biological and medical imaging), and challenges (presence of environmental regulations for quantum dots) influencing the growth of the quantum dot market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the quantum dot market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the quantum dot market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the quantum dot market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like AUO Corporation, BOE Technology Group, Samsung Display, LG Display and TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 243 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $23.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Quantum Dot Market: Global Snapshot

Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots Segment to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Quantum Dot Displays to be Larger Segment During Forecast Period

Mini-LED to be Largest Segment During Forecast Period

Consumer Segment to Account for Largest Market Size During Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific to Dominate Market During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Growth Opportunities for Players in Quantum Dot Market - Increase in Deployment of Quantum Dot Photodetectors/Sensors to Drive Market Growth

Quantum Dot Market, by Vertical - Consumer Vertical to Account for Largest Share of Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period

Quantum Dot Market, by Product -Quantum Dot Displays to be Larger Segment of Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period

Quantum Dot Market, by Display -Mini-Led Segment to be Largest Market During Forecast Period

Quantum Dot Market, by Material -Cadmium-Free Quantum Dots to Dominate Quantum Dot Market During Forecast Period

Quantum Dot Market in Asia-Pacific, by Vertical and Country, 2024 - Consumer Vertical and China Held Largest Market Shares in Quantum Dot Market in Asia-Pacific in 2024

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Deployment of Quantum Dots in Display Applications

Rising Adoption of Quantum Dots in LED Products

Increasing Integration of Quantum Dots in Solar Cells

Restraints

Limited Availability of Rare Earth Materials

High Efficacy of Alternative Display Technologies

Opportunities

Increasing Use of Quantum Dots for Biological and Medical Imaging

Emerging Implementation of Quantum Dots in Image Sensors

Challenges

Presence of Environmental Regulations for Quantum Dots

Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Self-Emitting Quantum Dot Displays

Quantum Dot in Image Sensors

Complementary Technologies

Micro-LED

Adjacent Technologies

QD-LCD

QD-OLED

Case Studies

Using Nanoco's Quantum Dots to Manufacture Wah Hong Industrial Corporation's Films for Usage in TV and Monitor Products

Exploring Potential of Ubiqd's Quantum Dots to Manufacture First Solar's Advanced Solar Modules

Incorporating Quantum Solutions' Quantum Dots to Manufacture QDOT Perovskite Cspbbr3 Single Crystals for X-Ray Sensors

Enhancing Picture Quality of LG's Ultra HD TV by Incorporating Dow's Quantum Dots

Companies Featured

Samsung Display

LG Display Co. Ltd.

BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd.

AUO Corporation

TCL China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co. Ltd.

Shoei Chemical, Inc. (Nanosys, Inc.)

American Elements

Hansolchemical

Nanoco Group PLC

Avantama AG

Nncrystal US Corporation

Ocean Nanotech

Quantum Materials Corp

Quantum Solutions

Merck KGaA

Strem

Suzhou Xingshuo Nanotech Co. Ltd.

Ubiqd, Inc.

Nanoshel LLC

Nanorh

ACS Material

Nanooptical Materials Inc

Nanochemazone

The Dow Chemical Company

Qustomdot

Duxerials Europe B.V.

Nanolumi Pte. Ltd.

Rina Technology Co. Ltd.

Wah Hong Industrial Corp.

EFUN Technology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pe8sao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

