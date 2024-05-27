QDEL INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that QuidelOrtho Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit!

NEW YORK, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against QuidelOrtho (“QuidelOrtho” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: QDEL) and certain of its officers.



Class Definition:

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired QuidelOrtho securities between February 18, 2022 and April 1, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/QDEL .

Case Details:

According to the Complaint, QuidelOrtho provides tests for the detection and diagnosis of various respiratory diseases and other medical conditions. The Company’s respiratory business has historically been tied to the sale of seasonal flu tests and more recently to COVID-19 detection tests. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has generated a significant portion of its revenue through the sale of COVID-19 tests to government customers, healthcare providers (through its authorized distributors), and large retail pharmacy chains. QuidelOrtho manufactures respiratory tests under various brands including QuickVue, Sofia, and Savanna.

In December 2021, the Company announced that it had agreed to merge with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (“Ortho”) through a transaction valued at approximately $6 billion. The merger closed in May 2022, shortly after the start of the Class Period. Meanwhile, COVID-19 was transitioning from pandemic to “endemic” status (i.e., COVID-19 infections no longer growing exponentially).

Despite COVID-19 transitioning into an endemic, according to the Complaint, Defendants assured investors that QuidelOrtho was well positioned to maintain a stable high margin revenue stream from its respiratory business. Among other strategies, the Company aimed to launch its “next flagship product,” a new test called the Savanna Respiratory Viral Panel-4 (the “Savanna RVP4 Test,” which tests for COVID-19 and other respiratory conditions) by utilizing Ortho’s commercial distribution network. During the Class Period, the Savanna RVP4 Test was not approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”) to be marketed or sold in the United States. Therefore, investors closely monitored the Company’s progress in getting the Savanna RVP4 Test approved.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by making statements that were false and misleading when made because they knew or deliberately disregarded and failed to disclose the following adverse facts about QuidelOrtho’s business, operations, and prospects:

(1) that QuidelOrtho sold more COVID-19 tests to its distributors and pharmacy chain customers than they could resell to healthcare providers and end customers;

(2) that excess inventories of COVID-19 tests existed throughout the supply chain;

(3) that, as a result of (1)-(2) above, QuidelOrtho’s distributors and pharmacy chain customers were poised to significantly reduce their COVID-19 test orders;

(4) that undisclosed problems created a heightened risk that the Savanna RVP4 Test would experience a delayed commercial launch in the United States;

(5) that, as a result of (1)-(4) above, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about QuidelOrtho’s business, financials, and growth trajectory.

The truth began about these undisclosed issues began to emerge on February 13, 2024, when, according to the Complaint, QuidelOrtho reported underwhelming results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. Among other things, the Company’s Adjusted Earnings Per Share was 46% below the midpoint of Wall Street analysts’ expectations. This miss was largely attributed to lower endemic COVID-19 revenues during the quarter due to distributor destocking. The Company also slashed its 2024 financial forecasts, including a drastic cut to its COVID-19 revenue guidance.

On this news, the price of QuidelOrtho stock dropped $21.50, or more than 32 percent, to close at $45.27 on February 14, 2024.

On February 21, 2024, QuidelOrtho announced that its Board of Directors terminated Defendant Bryant from his positions as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Defendant Bryant also resigned from the Company’s Board, effective February 21, 2024. Then, on April 2, 2024, QuidelOrtho announced that it had withdrawn its FDA 510(k) submission for approval to sell the Savanna RVP4 Test in the United States after recent data did not meet expectations.

On this news, the price of QuidelOrtho stock dropped $4.85, or more than 10 percent, to close at $42.15 on April 2, 2024.

According to the Complaint, as a result of Defendants’ wrongful acts and omissions, and the resulting decline in the market value of QuidelOrtho’s stock, QDEL investors suffered significant losses and damages under the federal securities laws.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you suffered a loss in QuidelOrtho you have until June 11, 2024, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

