Concrete Superplasticizers Global Report 2024, Featuring Key Players Arkema, BASF, Enaspol, Fuclear Technologies, Kao, Mapei, Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co., Sika and W. R. Grace & Co.

The global market for Concrete Superplasticizers estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Liquid Superplasticizers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record 4.3% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Powder Superplasticizers segment is estimated at 3.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.2% CAGR



The Concrete Superplasticizers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2% and 3.9% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.





Company Coverage:

Arkema Group

BASF SE

Enaspol AS

Fuclear Technologies Inc.

Kao Corporation

Mapei S.p.A.

Muhu (China) Construction Materials Co. Ltd.

Sika AG

W. R. Grace & Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 294 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $5.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Concrete Superplasticizers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global Economic Update

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Ready-Mix Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Ready-Mix Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Ready-Mix Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Precast Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Precast Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Precast Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Shotcrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Shotcrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Shotcrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for High Performance Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for High Performance Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for High Performance Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Self-Compacting Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Self-Compacting Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Self-Compacting Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fly Ash Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Fly Ash Concrete by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Fly Ash Concrete by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 22: World Concrete Superplasticizers Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Superplasticizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Concrete Superplasticizers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Concrete Superplasticizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Powder by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Powder by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS





UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION



