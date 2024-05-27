Commercial Greenhouse Market Forecast to Surpass $41.09 Billion in Revenue in 2024

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Market Report 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Overall world revenue for the Commercial Greenhouse Market, is forecast to surpass US$41.09 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.



Sustainable Agriculture Practices Coupled with Increasing Concerns Over Food Security.



The commercial greenhouse market is experiencing significant growth driven by several key factors. Rising demand for sustainable agriculture practices, coupled with increasing concerns over food security and environmental sustainability, is fuelling the adoption of greenhouse technology worldwide. Additionally, advancements in greenhouse design, automation, and climate control systems are enhancing productivity and efficiency, further driving market expansion.



One of the primary drivers of growth in the commercial greenhouse market is the growing consumer preference for locally sourced, fresh produce. Greenhouses enable year-round cultivation of a wide range of crops, mitigating the seasonal limitations of traditional agriculture and ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality fruits, vegetables, and herbs. Furthermore, greenhouse-grown produce often commands premium prices in the market due to its freshness, Flavour, and reduced environmental impact.



The market presents numerous opportunities for stakeholders across the value chain. Innovations in greenhouse technology, such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and aquaponics, offer new avenues for crop cultivation and diversification. Additionally, increasing investments in research and development are driving the development of advanced greenhouse systems capable of optimizing resource utilization and crop yields. Moreover, favourable government policies and subsidies aimed at promoting sustainable agriculture practices are creating a conducive environment for market growth.



Rising Material Cost Hinder the Market Growth



Global greenhouse construction faces challenges amidst rising material costs exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and pandemic aftershocks. Dutch builders, dominating 80-90% of the market, navigate a 20-30% hike in construction expenses, particularly due to surging steel, aluminium, and glass prices. Innovations like heat pumps and solar panels emerge as solutions for sustainable energy management, amidst calls for collaboration and technological advancements to mitigate industry disruptions.



For instance, on 6 June 2022, The greenhouse food production sector across Europe is facing significant challenges due to soaring energy and fertilizer prices. In the UK, cucumber and pepper production is expected to be halved, with some farmers opting not to harvest at all due to the impact of high gas prices and labour shortages.

Key Market Dynamics

Market Driving Factors

R&D Initiative to Improve Greenhouse Farming Methods Driving the Market Growth.

Rise in Demand for Floriculture and Ornamental Horticulture Applications

Rising Investment Towards the Commercial Greenhouse Projects Driving the Market Growth.

Market Restraining Factors

Rising Material Cost Hinder the Market Growth

Lack of Temperature Control Systems to Maintain Optimum Crop Production Condition in Warm Regions.

Delay in Learning Curve of Growers Hinder the Market Growth

Market Opportunities

Technological Development Propelling Market Expansion by Raising Production and Efficiency

Expanding Internationally Presents a Significant Opportunity for Market Players

Collaboration and Partnership Between Market Players Opportunities for the Market Growth

Forecasts to 2034 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2034, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising commercial greenhouse prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by Size

Small/Mid-Scale Greenhouses

Large-Scale Greenhouses

Market Segment by Component

Hardware

Glazing Materials

Systems

Market Segment by Product Type

Vegetables

Fruits

Flowers & Ornamentals

Nursery Crops

Market Segment by Glazing Material Type

Polyethylene Film

Polycarbonate Sheet

Acrylic Sheet

Glass Materials

Other Glazing Material

Market Segment by System

Lighting Systems

Irrigation Systems

Climate Control Systems

System Controls

Communication Systems

Other Systems

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Commercial Greenhouse Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

Agra-tech, Inc.

Argus Control Systems (Acquired by CEL Group of Companies)

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Certhon (Acquired by Denso)

Everlight Electronics Co Ltd

GreenTech Agro

Harnois Greenhouses Inc.

Heliospectra

Hort America

Idaia Group

Logiqs BV

LumiGrow, Inc.

Nexus Greenhouse Systems (Acquired by Gibraltar Industries)

Plastika Kritis S.A.

Richel Group

Rough Brothers, Inc.

Signify Holding B.V

Stuppy Greenhouse, Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for Commercial Greenhouse Market, with forecasts for size, component, product type, glazing material type, and system, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2034 for four regional and 20 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 18 of the major companies involved in the Commercial Greenhouse Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zfamz3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.