Global Paints & Coatings Market Report 2024-2030, with Profiles of Kansai Nerolac Paints, Kwality Paints and Coatings, NIPSEA, JOTUN, Axalta Coating Systems, TIKKURILA, Dunn-Edwards & Asian Paints

In a recent comprehensive analysis, industry experts forecast a robust expansion for the global paints and coatings market extending to the year 2030.

The market is segmented into various resin types, including acrylic, alkyd, epoxy, polyurethane, and advanced fluoropolymers among others. This segmentation offers a comprehensive view, highlighting diverse applications and performance characteristics tailored for specific industry needs.

Application Insights



Applications of paints and coatings are bifurcated into architectural and industrial domains, reflecting the unique requirements and technical specifications demanded by each sector. These insights provide a trajectory of growth driven by innovation and the augmentation of existing infrastructure.

Geographical Expansion



Geographical analysis of the market reveals an anticipated increase in construction activities, particularly across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Factors such as urbanization, infrastructure development, and government initiatives contribute to this upward trend, despite variances in regional economic climates and the ongoing post-Covid recovery process.

Technological Advances & Market Implications



An in-depth examination of technology trends shows promising developments in thin-film powder coatings with prime characteristics such as exceptional flow and reduced edge build-ups, although challenges in texture uniformity remain.

Notably, fluoropolymer coatings, spearheaded by polyvinylidene difluoride (PVDF), emerge as leaders in the architectural coatings sector due to their exceptional weather resistance and longevity, signifying a burgeoning demand for such materials.

Strategic Outlook



The analysis provides a holistic view of the paints and coatings market, detailing vital attributes that drive the industry forward and pinpointing potential opportunities for key players.

Competitive analyses reveal strategic moves and capabilities paramount to success in this vibrant market, informing stakeholders and guiding strategic decisions. In essence, the paints and coatings industry stands on the brink of significant growth fueled by technological innovation, regional development activities, and evolving market requirements.

Report Segmentation

Paints & Coatings Market based on Resin Type:

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Fluoropolymer

Polyether Ether ketone (PEEK)

Polyether Ketone (PEK)

Polyaryl Etherketone (PAEK)

others

Paints & Coatings Market based on Application:

Architectural

Industrial

Company Profiles:

AKZONOBEL

Kansai Nerolac Paints

Kwality Paints and Coatings

NIPSEA

NIPPON Paint Holdings

JOTUN

Axalta Coating Systems

TIKKURILA

Dunn-Edwards

Asian Paints

