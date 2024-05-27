Global Patch Cable Market Report 2024-2032, with Key Focus on AGC Networks, CommScope, Corning, CP Technologies, Legrand, NAI Group, Panduit, Prysmian, Quabbin Wire & Cable and Schneider Electric

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Patch Cable Market Report by Product Type, Cable Type, Application, End Use, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global patch cable market size reached US$ 3.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 5.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.79% during 2023-2032.







Patch Cable Market Trends



The rising demand for a high-speed network in production facilities to evaluate real-time data, improve production processes and offer smooth as well as secure transmission of data represents one of the key factors driving the market. Moreover, enhancement in cable technologies and usage of patch cables in transmitting power over ethernet (PoE) is propelling the growth of the market.



In addition, there is an increase in the development of data centers to store, manage, and disseminate a huge amount of data. This, along with the emergence of the 5G network, is positively influencing the market. It relies on patch cables to connect equipment within the domain of radio access network (RAN) and back to the core and routing network infrastructure.



Besides this, the increasing utilization of patch cables in residential and institutional spaces on account of their low latency and noise interference, easy installation, and reliability is contributing to the growth of the market. Apart from this, the growing penetration of fiber to the x (FTTx) is offering lucrative growth opportunities to the key players. Furthermore, technological advancements in healthcare, telecommunication, and administrative sectors are stimulating the growth of the market.



Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global patch cable market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product type, cable type, application and end use.

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AGC Networks, CommScope, Corning, CP Technologies, Legrand, NAI Group, Panduit, Prysmian Group, Quabbin Wire & Cable Co. and Schneider Electric.



