Global Jet Lag Therapy Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Chrono Eyewear, Clinigen, Jamieson Wellness, Lucimed, Lumie, Nature Bright, Nature's Bounty, Re-Timer and Verilux

The global jet lag therapy market size reached US$ 424.8 Million in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 602.6 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.96% during 2023-2032.



The increasing air travel activities by individuals for business, leisure, and other purposes on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels represent one of the major factors driving the demand for jet lag therapy around the world. Moreover, the rising aging population, which is more prone to jet lag, is favoring the market growth. Besides this, the increasing awareness about jet lag, its symptoms, and the easy availability of the treatments like jet lag therapy is bolstering the growth of the market. In addition, the easy availability of various non-pharmacological therapies for alleviating the symptoms associated with jet lag, such as acupuncture, yoga, and massage, is favoring the market growth.



Apart from this, the growing adoption of wearable devices, including smartwatches and fitness trackers, to track sleep patterns and monitor the internal clock of the body is influencing the market positively. Furthermore, there is a rise in the integration of virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI) to mimic exposure to natural light, analyze data from wearable devices, and provide real time recommendations and adjustments.



This, coupled with the advent of mobile applications that help provide information and support jet lag therapy by offering data about light exposure and sleep hygiene, is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, extensive research and development (R&D) activities for introducing novel therapies and medications are anticipated to create a positive outlook for the market.

This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each segment of the global jet lag therapy market, along with forecasts at the global, regional, and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on product, application, distribution channel, and end user.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the jet lag therapy market based on the product. This includes prescription drugs (provigil/nuvigil, ambien, lunesta, sonata, and others), melatonin, herbal and natural products, medical devices (light box and wearable devices), and others. According to the report, melatonin represented the largest segment.

A detailed breakup and analysis of the jet lag therapy market based on the application has also been provided in the report. This includes business travelers, cabin crew, athletes, seasonal travelers, and others. According to the report, buisiness travelers accounted for the largest market share.

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the jet lag therapy market based on the distribution channel. This includes over the counter and online. According to the report, over the counter represented the largest segment.



A detailed breakup and analysis of the jet lag therapy market based on the end users has also been provided in the report. This includes hospitals, homecare, speciality clinics, and others. According to the report, speciality clinics accounted for the largest market share.

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the global tea market. Competitive analysis such as market structure, market share by key players, player positioning, top winning strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant has been covered in the report.

Also, detailed profiles of all major companies have been provided. Some of the companies covered Chrono Eyewear, Clinigen, Jamieson Wellness, Lucimed, Lumie, Nature Bright, Nature's Bounty Inc. (Nestle S.A.), Northern Light Technologies, Re-Timer, Verilux etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $424.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $602.6 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





