GCC Flooring Market Report 2024-2032, by Flooring Type and Country, with Profiles of RAK Ceramics, DBA Carpetland, Kahrs, Swiss Hardwoods, Gerbur, Swiss Krono and Concord Terrazzo

The GCC flooring market size reached US$ 15.3 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 25.2 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.70% during 2023-2032.



In the GCC region, industrial development fuelled by huge investments made by the governments plays a crucial role in the growth of the flooring industry as all industrial facilities need fit-for-purpose flooring. The increased focus on green buildings coupled with growing usage of eco-friendly flooring products in the GCC region is stimulating the demand for floorings manufactured from recycled raw materials.

Technological advancements in the flooring industry have resulted in improved product features such as digitally printed tile designs, availability of wide variety of colours, enhanced water resistance, etc., in turn, propelling the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the GCC flooring market report, along with forecasts at the regional and country levels from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on segment, flooring type and end-use sector.

At present, hard flooring represents the leading segment in the GCC flooring market.

Based on the flooring type, tile flooring represents the most popular segment, accounting for the majority of the total share.

Currently, the commercial sector dominates the GCC flooring market, holding the major share.

On a geographical front, the UAE enjoys the leading position in the GCC flooring market due to widespread construction projects in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The GCC flooring market is concentrated in nature with the presence of a handful of players who compete in terms of prices and quality.



Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

This report provides a deep insight into the GCC flooring industry covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. The report also provides a comprehensive analysis for setting up a flooring tile manufacturing plant. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the flooring industry in any manner.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $15.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $25.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Middle East





12 Profiles of Key Players

