Global LED Tube Light Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Acuity, Eaton, Koninklijke Philips, LEDVANCE, Opple Lighting, Panasonic, Savant Technologies, Toggled, Yankon Lighting and Zumtobel

The global LED tube light market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49% during 2023-2032.



With the inflating prices of electricity around the world, consumers are shifting from compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) to LED tube lights. This is further supported by awareness campaigns and policies for energy conservation and environmental protection by governments in various countries. On the other hand, manufacturers are coming up with different LED lighting products and investing in marketing through newspapers and televisions, which is increasing product awareness among consumers.



Furthermore, strong demand for LED tube lights is emerging from the corporate sector as they offer better ambiance lighting, enhanced controls, and reduced maintenance costs. They are also widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics, and street lighting, which is stimulating market growth.





Key Market Segmentation



This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global LED tube light market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on tube type and application.



Breakup by Tube Type:

T5

T8

T12

Others

Breakup by Application:

Residential

Office

Industrial

Hospitality

Others

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. Ltd., Iris Ohyama Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co. Ltd.), Opple Lighting, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation), Savant Technologies LLC, Toggled (Altair Engineering Inc.), Yankon Lighting and Zumtobel Group.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 137 Forecast Period 2023 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $4.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global LED Tube Light Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Tube Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Procurement of Components

5.9.2 LED Tube Light Manufacturers

5.9.3 Marketing and Product Distribution

5.9.4 End Users

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Tube Light Manufacturers

5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

5.13 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Tube Type

6.1 T5

6.2 T8

6.3 T12

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Residential

7.2 Office

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Hospitality

7.5 Others



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 LED Tube light Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview and Specifications

9.2 Key Features and Advantages

9.3 Key Application Areas

9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms

9.3.2 Showrooms and Malls

9.3.3 Homes, Departmental Stores and Boutiques

9.3.4 Warehouses and Parking Houses

9.3.5 Hospitals and Laboratories

9.4 Popular Types

9.5 Design Material Alternatives

9.5.1 Thermoplastic Housing

9.5.2 Extruded Aluminium Housing

9.5.3 Extruded Glass Housing

9.6 Manufacturing Process

9.7 Raw Material Requirements

9.8 Raw Material Pictures



10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

10.3 Plant Machinery

10.4 Machinery Pictures

10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

10.11 Other Capital Investments



11 Loans and Financial Assistance



12 Project Economics

12.1 Capital Cost of the Project

12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

12.4 Taxation and Depreciation

12.5 Income Projections

12.6 Expenditure Projections

12.7 Financial Analysis

12.8 Profit Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

Acuity Brands Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. Ltd.

Iris Ohyama Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co. Ltd.)

Opple Lighting

Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation)

Savant Technologies LLC

Toggled (Altair Engineering Inc.)

Yankon Lighting

Zumtobel Group



