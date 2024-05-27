Global LED Tube Light Market Report 2024-2032, Featuring Profiles of Acuity, Eaton, Koninklijke Philips, LEDVANCE, Opple Lighting, Panasonic, Savant Technologies, Toggled, Yankon Lighting and Zumtobel

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global LED Tube Light Market Report by Tube Type, Application, and Region 2024-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global LED tube light market size reached US$ 4.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 9.5 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.49% during 2023-2032.
With the inflating prices of electricity around the world, consumers are shifting from compact fluorescent lights (CFLs) to LED tube lights. This is further supported by awareness campaigns and policies for energy conservation and environmental protection by governments in various countries. On the other hand, manufacturers are coming up with different LED lighting products and investing in marketing through newspapers and televisions, which is increasing product awareness among consumers.
Furthermore, strong demand for LED tube lights is emerging from the corporate sector as they offer better ambiance lighting, enhanced controls, and reduced maintenance costs. They are also widely being used in automotive, general lighting, mobile devices, signal and signage, healthcare, forensic, academics, and street lighting, which is stimulating market growth.
Key Market Segmentation
This report provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global LED tube light market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2024-2032. The report has categorized the market based on tube type and application.
Breakup by Tube Type:
- T5
- T8
- T12
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Residential
- Office
- Industrial
- Hospitality
- Others
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being Acuity Brands Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. Ltd., Iris Ohyama Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co. Ltd.), Opple Lighting, Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation), Savant Technologies LLC, Toggled (Altair Engineering Inc.), Yankon Lighting and Zumtobel Group.
Key Questions Answered in This Report
- What was the size of the global LED tube light market in 2023?
- What is the expected growth rate of the global LED tube light market during 2024-2032?
- What are the key factors driving the global LED tube light market?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global LED tube light market?
- What is the breakup of the global LED tube light market based on the tube type?
- What is the breakup of the global LED tube light market based on the application?
- What are the key regions in the global LED tube light market?
- Who are the key players/companies in the global LED tube light market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|137
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$4.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$9.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.4%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global LED Tube Light Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Breakup by Tube Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Application
5.6 Market Breakup by Region
5.7 Market Forecast
5.8 SWOT Analysis
5.9 Value Chain Analysis
5.9.1 Procurement of Components
5.9.2 LED Tube Light Manufacturers
5.9.3 Marketing and Product Distribution
5.9.4 End Users
5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.11 Key Success and Risk Factors for LED Tube Light Manufacturers
5.12 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED
5.13 Price Analysis
6 Market Breakup by Tube Type
6.1 T5
6.2 T8
6.3 T12
6.4 Others
7 Market Breakup by Application
7.1 Residential
7.2 Office
7.3 Industrial
7.4 Hospitality
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Region
9 LED Tube light Manufacturing Process
9.1 Product Overview and Specifications
9.2 Key Features and Advantages
9.3 Key Application Areas
9.3.1 Offices and Conference Rooms
9.3.2 Showrooms and Malls
9.3.3 Homes, Departmental Stores and Boutiques
9.3.4 Warehouses and Parking Houses
9.3.5 Hospitals and Laboratories
9.4 Popular Types
9.5 Design Material Alternatives
9.5.1 Thermoplastic Housing
9.5.2 Extruded Aluminium Housing
9.5.3 Extruded Glass Housing
9.6 Manufacturing Process
9.7 Raw Material Requirements
9.8 Raw Material Pictures
10 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
10.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
10.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
10.3 Plant Machinery
10.4 Machinery Pictures
10.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
10.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures
10.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
10.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
10.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
10.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
10.11 Other Capital Investments
11 Loans and Financial Assistance
12 Project Economics
12.1 Capital Cost of the Project
12.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
12.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
12.4 Taxation and Depreciation
12.5 Income Projections
12.6 Expenditure Projections
12.7 Financial Analysis
12.8 Profit Analysis
13 Competitive Landscape
- Acuity Brands Inc.
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- Foshan Electrical and Lighting Co. Ltd.
- Iris Ohyama Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co. Ltd.)
- Opple Lighting
- Panasonic Life Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. (Panasonic Corporation)
- Savant Technologies LLC
- Toggled (Altair Engineering Inc.)
- Yankon Lighting
- Zumtobel Group
