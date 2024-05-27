Disposable Protective Clothing Global Report 2024 - Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Protective Clothing - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Disposable Protective Clothing estimated at US$7 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.



Polyethylene-based Disposable Protective Clothing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.8% CAGR and reach US$5.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Polypropylene-based Disposable Protective Clothing segment is estimated at 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.2% CAGR



The Disposable Protective Clothing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.2 Billion in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.8% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

Key Market Trends & Drivers

Innovations & Improvements Augment Disposable Protective Clothing Market

Lightweight and Breathable Designs Make a Cut

New Resistant Material R&D Encourages Market Prospects

Flame Retardant Protective Clothing Set to Make Gains

Uptrend in the Protective Clothing Sector Generates Parallel Opportunities for Disposable Protective Clothing

Key Trends in the Protective Clothing Domain

Workplace Safety Requirements Spur Demand

Annual Workplace and Work Related Fatalities (in Thousands) by Region

Unique Antimicrobial Coatings Augment Protective Clothing Functionality

Healthcare: Prominent End-Use Sector

Emphasis on Effective Infection Control Spurs Demand in Healthcare Settings

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

COVID-19 Stirs the Demand for Disposable Protective Clothing in Healthcare Applications

Manufacturing Sector to Remain an Important Consumer

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Construction Industry: Developments Focus on Improving Worker Safety



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 481 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.3% Regions Covered Global

The report features profiles of 100+ key players. Select Competitors Include:

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Delta Plus Group

Asatex AG

Bennett Safetywear Ltd. (BSL)

CWS-boco International GmbH

Charnaud & Co., (Pty) Ltd.

APEX Medical Corporation

BBWear Ltd.

Biolene Srl

Cellucap Manufacturing

dastex Reinraumzubehor GmbH & Co. KG

CEABIS

Changzhou Ankang Medical Instruments Co., Ltd.

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

Cordova Safety Products

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9dm1di

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment