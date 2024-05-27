Self-Cleaning Filters Market Report 2024, with Profiles of Orival, Russell Finex, Alfa Laval, Forsta Filters, Galaxy Sivtek, Trinity Filtration Technologies, Amiad Water Systems and Rotorflush Filters

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Self-Cleaning Filters Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The self-cleaning filters market was valued at US$5.938 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.54% to reach a market size of US$9.884 billion by 2029.



Self-cleaning filters help in the automatic filtration and cleaning of liquids. These filters are employed in various areas of water and sewage treatment, farming, agriculture, food processing, electricity generation, etc., across various industries to achieve the continuous filtration of the product, reduction in the disruption caused in product flow, and reduction in product loss and contamination.



For instance, in food processing, self-cleaning filters are used to remove contaminants from the food; in electricity generation, these filters are fitted in turbines to ensure the effective and efficient flow of fluid; in sewage treatment, these filters help to minimize the clogging of the waste treatment piping system, and its application in the area of water treatment ensures that all unwanted particles are removed from the water.





MARKET DRIVERS:

An increase in industrial water pollution is anticipated to drive the market's growth.



Industrial water pollution has become a major reason behind the rising contamination levels in the water bodies. Industries release huge amounts of pollutants into the water bodies that can prove dangerous to the water ecosystem and human life as well. Self-cleaning filters play an essential role in eliminating contamination from effluent and liquid. For instance, water used as a coolant must be treated properly before disposal or re-use. At times fragments of plastics, metal, silt, sand, etc., can be present in the water; therefore, water treatment becomes necessary through the self-cleaning filters.



Government and authorities have further launched initiatives like the Global Wastewater Initiative by UNEP, Water Resources Management by World Bank Group, etc., worldwide to pay attention to this rising concern which has opened an opportunity for the self-cleaning filter market.



Rapid industrialization might impact the self-cleaning filter market growth.



Various Industries are focusing on the smallest details to achieve long-term benefits of reduction in production cost, quality assurance, etc owing to the growth in industrialization. Therefore, the role of self-cleaning filters in industries has become necessary in the past few decades as they provide several key advantages like an increase in production capacity, reduced cost of filter replacement and maintenance cost, etc.



This is usually achieved by the reusability advantage provided by the self-cleaning filters. The treatment of the fluids, liquids, and water at times makes them suitable enough to be reused in the production process hence reducing the wastage and cutting down the production cost as well. Moreover, self-cleaning filters are employed in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, automotive, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, power, etc., due to their various applications and additional benefits.



Besides that, self-cleaning filters have eliminated the need for manual labor, which helps bring down labor costs, and these factors combined can help industries achieve reduced disposal costs. This, therefore, is expected to drive the self-cleaning filter market during the forecast period.



RESTRAINTS:

High Manufacturing and Installation Costs:



One of the major restraints for the self-cleaning filter market is the high cost associated with the product. The primary reason behind this is the volatility in the price of raw materials, which makes the cost of the product high, and therefore its installation becomes unaffordable for various industrial segments. This can hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



Besides that, the unavailability of technically trained labor to install the system is also a major concern for the market, which can serve as a major restraint for the self-cleaning filter market.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the major regional market.



Several important factors are propelling the strong expansion of the Asia Pacific self-cleaning filter market. The region's growing industrial sector, especially in the manufacturing, food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and water and wastewater treatment sectors, is one important driver. Effective filtering solutions are becoming more necessary to fulfill strict regulatory standards and preserve operational efficiency as companies in the Asia Pacific area continue to grow.



In addition, the need for self-cleaning filters in systems like HVAC, irrigation, and municipal water treatment is being driven by fast urbanization and rising infrastructure investments. In addition, the growing focus on water conservation and environmental sustainability is pushing enterprises to use cutting-edge filtering technology to cut down on waste, conserve water, and enhance sustainability in general. These factors are propelling the Asia Pacific region's use of self-cleaning filters in a variety of sectors, encouraging innovation and market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 124 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.88 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Segmentation:

By Material Type

Stainless Steel

Carbon

Others

By Axis-Direction

Horizontal

Vertical

By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Municipal

Pharmaceutical

Automotive

Chemical & Power

Oil & Gas

Agricultural Irrigation & Domestic Water

Others

Companies Featured

Orival Inc.

Russell Finex Ltd.

Alfa Laval AB

The 3M Company

Eaton Corporation PLC

Forsta Filters Inc.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Galaxy Sivtek Pvt. Ltd.

Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Amiad Water Systems Ltd.

Rotorflush Filters Ltd.

