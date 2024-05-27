Mexico's Telecom Market On Track to Expand by USD 13.09 Billion from 2023 to 2028

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Market in Mexico 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The telecommunications sector in Mexico is experiencing a significant surge with expected market growth of USD 13.09 billion during the 2023-2028 period, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.51%.

A comprehensive market analysis indicates that this expansion is predominantly propelled by the advancement of telecom technologies, the widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and the optimization of cost in products and services. Enhanced connectivity demands for both commercial and residential applications are also contributing factors to this upward trajectory.



Market Segmentation Insights



The holistic market evaluation categorizes the telecom industry in Mexico into various segments, including voice and data types, with subcategories extending to commercial and residential applications. The study provides an insightful breakdown of the market, considering telecommunication hardware and services, and further delves into geographic landscapes, with a notable focus on North America.



Key Market Trends



Emerging trends in the Mexican telecom sector point towards a rising inclination for mobile financial services, which is expected to spur market growth in the forthcoming years. Additionally, strategic partnerships among industry players and an uptick in smart city initiatives signal growing market opportunities and are anticipated to catalyze substantial demand in the field.



Vendor Landscape Analysis



The report analyzes a robust selection of vendors that are expected to influence market dynamics. Noteworthy companies operating within Mexico's burgeoning telecom industry have been identified, and strategic analyses are provided to assist clients in enhancing their market positions.



Companies Featured:

Altan Redes

America Movil SAB de CV

AT and T Inc.

Axtel SAB de CV

Grupo Televisa

Integrated Financial Technologies

Marcatel

Market Mettle Ltd.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV

SAP SE

Telefonica SA

Telenor Group

Comcast Corp.

Grupo Salinas

MCM Telecom

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s0r4sl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.