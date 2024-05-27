Thailand's E-commerce Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$53.8 Billion by 2028

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand Ecommerce Market Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs on Ecommerce Verticals (Shopping, Travel, Food Service, Media & Entertainment, Technology), Market Share by Key Players, Sales Channel Analysis, Payment Instrument, Consumer Demographics - Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The E-commerce sector in Thailand showcases a significant growth trajectory, forecasted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.79% from 2024 to 2028. With an anticipated growth rate of 13.26% in 2024, the market looks set to reach a value of US$35.7 billion. These figures underscore the sector's potential and long-term prospects, as digital consumption patterns and online retail infrastructure continue to evolve within the nation. A thorough assessment indicates a positive outlook over the next five years, with Gross Merchandise Value growing from US$31.5 billion in 2023 to an estimated US$53.8 billion by 2028.



Segmental Insights



Insights into key business-to-consumer verticals include Retail Shopping, Travel & Hospitality, Online Food Service, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare and Wellness, and Technology Products and Services. These segments display varied market dynamics and growth patterns, with each sector providing unique opportunities for stakeholders. Coverage extends to detailed analysis and forecasting across several key performance indicators, such as market share by players, sales channel analysis, and consumer spending behaviors.



Consumer Engagement and Trends



The report delves into emergent trends such as the role of live streaming in consumer engagement and the significance of cross-border transactions. It provides a granular view of E-commerce spending by operating system, device preference—mobile versus desktop—and by geographical urban tiering. This dissection of market layers allows for a nuanced interpretation of consumer preferences and technological interactions influencing purchasing decisions.



Payment Instrument Usage



An exploration of payment instrument preferences amongst Thai consumers reveals trends in the usage of credit and debit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, digital and mobile wallets, as well as the traditional payment method of cash. These insights are emblematic of broader shifts in the market towards digitization and payment diversification, shaping the future landscape of transaction methods in the E-commerce domain.



Consumer Demographics



Demographic analysis within the Thai E-commerce segment offers clarity on market share distributed by age group, income levels, and gender. Understanding the consumer composition aids businesses and investors in tailoring their E-commerce strategies to align with the demographic propensities evident in the Thai market.



With a compendium of over 100 key performance indicators, this comprehensive E-commerce market analysis provides industry stakeholders with critical data necessary to make informed strategic decisions. The insights revealed cater to a broad spectrum of players, from emerging startups to established giants, seeking to leverage opportunities within Thailand's burgeoning E-commerce landscape.



For those looking to grasp the intricacies of consumer attitudes and behavior, the report's proprietary survey results offer invaluable perspectives to underpin targeted strategic initiatives in this flourishing sector.



