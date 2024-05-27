Climbing Gym Market Report 2024: Global Market is Forecasted to grow by USD 4.73 Billion During 2023-2028, Accelerating at a CAGR of 12.89%

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Climbing Gym Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The climbing gym market is forecasted to grow by USD 4.73 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 12.89% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing popularity of outdoor sports, growing awareness about fitness and healthy lifestyles, and rise in construction of climbing gyms.

This study identifies the inclusion of climbing events in the Olympics as one of the prime reasons driving the climbing gym market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing popularity of climbing gyms in public areas and growing participation of women in climbing activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the climbing gym market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the climbing gym market covers the following areas:

Climbing gym market sizing

Climbing gym market forecast

Climbing gym market industry analysis

The climbing gym market is segmented as below:

By Type

Indoor

Outdoor

By Application

Top-rope climbing

Lead climbing

Bouldering

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

The robust vendor analysis provides a detailed analysis of several leading climbing gym market vendors that include Ascend Summit, BoulderBox, Boulderklub Kreuzberg, Brooklyn Boulders, Climb Craft Ltd., Climb So iLL, Glasgow Climbing Centre, High Point, Latitude Climbing, Momentum Indoor Climbing, Movement, Parthian Climbing, Rock Aliens, Sender One Climbing, Sputnik Climbing, The Castle Climbing Centre, The Cliffs, The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms, Vertical Endeavors, CityROCK, and Vertical World Inc..

Also, the climbing gym market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem



3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028



4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global climbing gym market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2018 - 2022



5 Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Indoor - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Outdoor - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Type



7 Market Segmentation by Application

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Application

7.3 Top-rope climbing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.4 Lead climbing - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.5 Bouldering - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

7.6 Market opportunity by Application



8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview



9 Geographic Landscape



10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends



11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks



12 Vendor Analysis

Ascend Summit

BoulderBox

Boulderklub Kreuzberg

Brooklyn Boulders

Climb Craft Ltd.

Climb So iLL

Glasgow Climbing Centre

High Point

Latitude Climbing

Momentum Indoor Climbing

Movement

Parthian Climbing Ltd.

Rock Aliens

Sender One Climbing

Sputnik Climbing SL

The Castle Climbing Centre

The Cliffs

The Gravity Vault Indoor Rock Gyms

Vertical Endeavors

CityROCK

Vertical World Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qfeqwe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.