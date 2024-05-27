Key Growth Opportunities in Global Biotech Investment 2024: Acquiring Rare Disease-focused Biopharma Companies and Investing in Precision Medicine Platform Technology-based Biotech Companies

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Biotech Investment, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In this analysis, the report provides critical insights into the biotech M&A and venture capital (VC) investment, highlighting the drivers, challenges, predictions, and major trends in the biotech segment. This analysis also identifies actionable growth opportunities for industry participants to leverage.

To understand the trend outlook for 2024 and beyond, this analysis assesses strategic and financial investments, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), VC investments, and private equity (PE) from 2019 to 2023. The analyst has gathered the total numbers for the entire ecosystem.

The scope of this analysis is global, with 2023 as its base year, and includes forecasts up to 2028.

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1: Acquiring Rare Disease-focused Biopharma Companies

Growth Opportunity 2: Investing in Precision Medicine Platform Technology-based Biotech Companies

Growth Opportunity 3: Investing in Clinical-stage Chinese Biopharma Companies

Featured Companies:

Alexandria

ARCH Ventures

Google Ventures

OrbiMed

RA Capital

SamsaraBio Capital

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

The State of the Biotech Industry - Biologics Pipeline

State of the Biotech Industry - Biologics Industry Outlook

Biotech M&A Investment Outlook - 2024

Biotech VC Investment Outlook - 2024

Top 3 Predictions - 2024

Top 3 Big Pharma Investment Strategies for Portfolio Remodeling Emerging Biotech Companies Top Trends - Impact Summary New Modalities Driving Precision Medicine Will Remain Attractive Investors Prioritizing Cardiometabolism, Oncology, CNS, and Immunology



Growth Generator: Biotech M&A

Biotech M&A Trends

Big Biopharma M&A Activity

Biotech M&A Analysis by Therapeutic Segment

Biotech M&A Analysis by Modality

Key Biopharma M&A Targets 2024

Growth Generator: Biotech VC Investment

Biotech VC Financing Trend

Top VC Financing Deals

Biotech VC Deal Analysis by Funding Stage

Biotech VC Deal Analysis by Therapeutic Segment

Biotech VC Deal Analysis by Modality

Biotech VC Deal Analysis by Stage of Clinical Development

Companies to Action

Google Ventures (United States)

ARCH Ventures (United States)

RA Capital (United States)

SamsaraBio Capital (United States)

OrbiMed (United States)

Alexandria (United States)

Best Practices Recognition

Company Innovation & Growth Index Radar

