Global Synthetic Natural Gas Market Forecast Report 2024: Biomass Source Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Synthetic Natural Gas Market During 2024-2029

The global Synthetic natural gas market is estimated to grow from USD 23.9 billion in 2024 to USD 68.4 billion by 2029; it is expected to record a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period. Government mandates and incentives promoting renewable energy sources, including synthetic natural gas, drive the demand for synthetic natural gas infrastructure.



Renewable Energy: The fastest growing segment of the Synthetic natural gas market, by source



Based on source, the synthetic natural gas market has been segmented into Coal, Biomass and Renewable Energy. The Renewable Energy segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Global momentum towards achieving net-zero emissions is creating a powerful force for change in the energy sector. Synthetic natural gas (SNG) produced from renewable sources plays a crucial role in this by offering a clean alternative to conventional fossil fuel-based natural gas.



By technology, the above Power-to-gas segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.



Based on technology, the synthetic natural gas market is segmented into anaerobic digestion & fermentation, thermal gasification, power-to-gas and others. The power-to-gas segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the synthetic natural gas market during the forecast period. Power-to-gas facilities can help stabilize the electricity grid by absorbing excess energy during periods of low demand and releasing it during peak times. This grid-balancing capability contributes to the reliability and stability of the energy system.



Europe is expected to be the largest region in the Synthetic natural gas market.



Europe is expected to be the largest region in the synthetic natural gas market during the forecast period. European countries, bound by commitments like the EU's Renewable Energy Directive, are not only stimulated but legally obligated to ramp up the production of renewable energy sources. This directive sets ambitious targets for the proportion of energy to be generated from renewable sources by each member state.



The synthetic natural gas market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the Synthetic natural gas market are Basin Electric Power Cooperative (US), Air Liquide (France), EnviTec Biogas AG (Germany), Verbio SE (Germany), and Kinder Morgan (US). The major strategy adopted by the players includes new product launches, contracts, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and investments & expansions.



The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global synthetic natural gas by source, technology, application, and Region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report comprehensively reviews the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the synthetic natural gas market.





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 227 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $68.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 23.4% Regions Covered Global





Executive Summary

Synthetic Natural Gas Market Snapshot

Biomass Source Segment to Register Highest CAGR in Synthetic Natural Gas Market 2024-2029

Thermal Gasification Technology to Register Highest CAGR

Industrial Application to Register Highest CAGR in Synthetic Natural Gas Market

Europe Held Largest Share of Synthetic Natural Gas Market in 2023

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Synthetic Natural Gas Market - Government Initiatives for Achieving Energy Independence to Drive Synthetic Natural Gas Market

Synthetic Natural Gas Market, by Source - Biomass Source to Account for Largest Market Share in 2029

Synthetic Natural Gas Market, by Technology - Anaerobic Digestion & Fermentation Technology to Account for Largest Market Share

Synthetic Natural Gas Market, by Application - Transportation to be Largest Application Segment

Synthetic Natural Gas Market, by Region - Asia-Pacific Synthetic Natural Gas Market to Witness Highest Growth During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Natural Gas

Rapid Technological Advancements, Increased Investments, and Energy Security Considerations

Restraints

Requirement for High Initial Investments

Lack of Infrastructure, Standardized Regulatory Policies, and Intense Competition

Opportunities

Increased Focus on Waste-To-Energy Projects to Reduce Environmental Impact

Incorporation of Diverse Feedstocks in Synthetic Natural Gas Production

Challenges

Leakage of Methane into Atmosphere

High Production Costs

Case Study Analysis

Developing Supportive Policy Frameworks for Biomethane Adoption

Synthetic Natural Gas Integration in China's Energy Landscape

Envirogas RNG Project Transforms Methane Emissions into Renewable Energy for Sustainable Future



Technology Analysis

Key Technologies

Reforming

Methanation

Complementary Technologies

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage

High Temperature Electrolysis

Advanced Catalysts

Adjacent Technologies

Smart Grid Integration

Energy Storage Technologies

Waste-To-Energy Technologies

