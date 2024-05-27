Global Payments Industry Acquiring and Switching Vendor Analysis: An In-depth Objective Analysis of the Top 18 Payments Software Vendors/Products

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report " report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Acquiring and Switching report gives you a detailed summary of each of the top vendors and their products in the industry, scores them on a variety of criteria, provides customer feedback and summarises it all in an easy to view, side by side scores comparison.
The report delivers 4 key points:
- Market analysis
- Future proofing infrastructures approaches and techniques
- Metrics used to evaluate vendors/products in the new world
- Vendors and products results and side by side scores
This report performs deep independent analysis as Payments Market Analysts and tell it the way it is. The Acquiring and Switching Vendor Comparison Report presents an in-depth objective analysis on the top 18 payments software vendors/products.
This report gives you further insight into the incumbent acquiring and switching vendors and solutions who can play a key role as you address the opportunities and challenges of your future.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Snapshot
- Report Summary
- Scope and Purpose
- Vendors Featured
- Vendor Categories
Acquiring and Switching Summary
- Method
- Introduction
- Shortlisting
- Research
- Analysis
- Metrics
Assessment Criteria
- Approach
- Interpreting the Results
- Company Status Considerations
- Geographic Considerations
- Technical Considerations
Company Size and Focus
- Direct Geographic Presence
- Combined Geographic Presence
Complementary Products
- Card Issuer Processing Capability
- Channel Support
- Mobile/Omni Channel Support
- Functional Configurability
- Hardware, Operating System and Database Support
- Message Protocol Support
- Availability and Recoverability
Product and Company Reviews
- ACI Worldwide
- BASE24
- UP BASE24-eps
- Postilion Payments platform
- BPC
- SmartVista
- Compass Plus
- TranzWare
- TranzAxis
- Diebold Nixdorf
- PC/E Server
- FIST
- Connex
- IST/Switch
- Cortex
- HPS
- PowerCARD
- Lusis
- TANGO
- NCR
- Authentic
- OmniPayments LLC
- OmniPayments
- OpenWay
- WAY4 SwitchT
- RS2
- BankWORKS
- Tieto
- Tieto Card Suite
- Worldline
- Worldline Pay
- New Entrants
- Coshine Solutions
- EastPay
- Renovite Technologies
- Reno-Switch
- Product and Company Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8pz40
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.