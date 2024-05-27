Key Growth Opportunities in the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry - Fixed Dose Combination Products for Chronic Diseases, Medical Cannabidiol and Phase-appropriate Services for Orphan Drugs

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis provides an overview and advancements in the oral solid dosage formulation industry, including an evaluation of the current industry scenario, competitive landscape, and regulatory landscape. The scope of the analysis is global, focusing on North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, and Latin America (LATAM). It identifies the most prevalent and emerging business models supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their competitiveness and service offerings.
Discussions on key industry drivers and restraints, partnerships, investment and consolidation activities, disruptive technologies, recent excipient advancements, and present and future trends shed light on the industry's growth potential. Industry use cases will provide brief insights into game-changing participants working toward developing disruptive technologies and patient-centric drugs. The analysis will also help uncover growth opportunities based on megatrends and business models, clinical needs, use cases, market access strategies, and technology trends.
Research Highlights
- Impact of strategic imperatives on the industry
- Growth drivers and restraints
- Oral solid dosage based on API release profile
- R&D pipeline and product innovations
- Small molecule oral dosage market overview
- Small molecule oral solid dosage formulation by therapy area
- Innovations in extended-release dosage forms
- Industry trends and emerging technologies
- Supply chain resilience strategies - focus areas
- Investment trends - Expansion and capability-building initiatives
- Consolidation trends - mergers & acquisitions
- Company benchmarking
- Oral drug delivery solutions & services
- Growth opportunities
Key Growth Opportunities:
- Growth Opportunity 1: Fixed Dose Combination Products for Chronic Diseases
- Growth Opportunity 2: Medical Cannabidiol
- Growth Opportunity 3: Phase-appropriate Services for Orphan Drugs
- Growth Opportunity 4: Additive Manufacturing for Personalized Medicine
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation Impacting the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Growth Environment
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Industry Definition and Segmentation
- Definition - OSD Based on API Release Profile
Growth Generator
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
Growth Environment
- R&D Pipeline and Product Innovations
- Small Molecule Oral Dosage Formulation Industry Overview
- Small Molecule OSD Formulation by Therapy Area
- Small Molecule OSD Formulation Therapy Area by Dosage Form
Tablet and Capsule Industry - Innovations and Emerging Trends
- Innovations in Extended Release Dosage forms
- Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies
Tablet and Capsule Industry - Regional Policies and Regulatory Impact
- Regional Policies and Initiatives
Tablet and Capsule Industry - Manufacturing and CDMO Industry Overview
- OSD Manufacturing - Production Flow
- Vendor Ecosystem
- Small Molecule OSD CDMO Industry Revenue
- OSD CDMO Industry Overview
- Supply Chain Resilience Strategies - Focus Areas
Tablet and Capsule Industry - Investment and Consolidation Trends Impacting Growth Themes
- Investment Trends - Expansion and Capability Building
- Consolidation Trends - Mergers & Acquisitions
- Growth Themes and Business Models
Tablet and Capsule Industry - Company Benchmarking based on Differentiated Technologies and Services
- Company Benchmarking - Oral Drug Delivery Solutions and Services
- Company Benchmarking Analysis
- Companies to Watch
Best Practices Recognition
Company Innovation & Growth Index Radar
