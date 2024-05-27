Key Growth Opportunities in the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry - Fixed Dose Combination Products for Chronic Diseases, Medical Cannabidiol and Phase-appropriate Services for Orphan Drugs

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis provides an overview and advancements in the oral solid dosage formulation industry, including an evaluation of the current industry scenario, competitive landscape, and regulatory landscape. The scope of the analysis is global, focusing on North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), the Middle East, and Latin America (LATAM). It identifies the most prevalent and emerging business models supporting industry stakeholders in enhancing their competitiveness and service offerings.

Discussions on key industry drivers and restraints, partnerships, investment and consolidation activities, disruptive technologies, recent excipient advancements, and present and future trends shed light on the industry's growth potential. Industry use cases will provide brief insights into game-changing participants working toward developing disruptive technologies and patient-centric drugs. The analysis will also help uncover growth opportunities based on megatrends and business models, clinical needs, use cases, market access strategies, and technology trends.

Research Highlights

Impact of strategic imperatives on the industry

Growth drivers and restraints

Oral solid dosage based on API release profile

R&D pipeline and product innovations

Small molecule oral dosage market overview

Small molecule oral solid dosage formulation by therapy area

Innovations in extended-release dosage forms

Industry trends and emerging technologies

Supply chain resilience strategies - focus areas

Investment trends - Expansion and capability-building initiatives

Consolidation trends - mergers & acquisitions

Company benchmarking

Oral drug delivery solutions & services

Growth opportunities

Key Growth Opportunities:

Growth Opportunity 1: Fixed Dose Combination Products for Chronic Diseases

Growth Opportunity 2: Medical Cannabidiol

Growth Opportunity 3: Phase-appropriate Services for Orphan Drugs

Growth Opportunity 4: Additive Manufacturing for Personalized Medicine

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation Impacting the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Growth Environment

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oral Solid Dosage Formulation Industry

Ecosystem

Scope of Analysis

Industry Definition and Segmentation

Definition - OSD Based on API Release Profile

Growth Generator

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Growth Environment

R&D Pipeline and Product Innovations

Small Molecule Oral Dosage Formulation Industry Overview

Small Molecule OSD Formulation by Therapy Area

Small Molecule OSD Formulation Therapy Area by Dosage Form

Tablet and Capsule Industry - Innovations and Emerging Trends

Innovations in Extended Release Dosage forms

Industry Trends and Emerging Technologies

Tablet and Capsule Industry - Regional Policies and Regulatory Impact

Regional Policies and Initiatives

Tablet and Capsule Industry - Manufacturing and CDMO Industry Overview

OSD Manufacturing - Production Flow

Vendor Ecosystem

Small Molecule OSD CDMO Industry Revenue

OSD CDMO Industry Overview

Supply Chain Resilience Strategies - Focus Areas

Tablet and Capsule Industry - Investment and Consolidation Trends Impacting Growth Themes

Investment Trends - Expansion and Capability Building

Consolidation Trends - Mergers & Acquisitions

Growth Themes and Business Models

Tablet and Capsule Industry - Company Benchmarking based on Differentiated Technologies and Services

Company Benchmarking - Oral Drug Delivery Solutions and Services

Company Benchmarking Analysis

Companies to Watch

Best Practices Recognition

Company Innovation & Growth Index Radar

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/coisk9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.