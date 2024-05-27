The Global Graphene Market Report 2024-2035 - Analysis of Graphene Production Methods, Regulations and Pricing Analysis

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035 is a comprehensive report that explores the evolving landscape of graphene materials, technologies, and applications. This in-depth analysis covers key sectors such as batteries, supercapacitors, polymer additives, sensors, conductive inks, transparent conductive films, transistors, filtration membranes, and more, providing insights into market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscapes, and future outlooks.
The report offers a detailed overview of graphene production methods, types of graphene materials, and their unique properties, highlighting the importance of this revolutionary nanomaterial in various industries. It covers the commercialization of graphene, including recent market developments, funding and investments, and profiles of publicly listed graphene companies. With market revenue and demand projections spanning from 2024 to 2035, the report segments the global graphene market by material type, end-user market, and region.
Key topics covered include:
- Types of graphene materials, including CVD graphene, graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots
- Graphene production methods, regulations, and pricing analysis
- Patent landscape and publication trends
- Comprehensive analysis of graphene applications in energy storage, composites, electronics, sensors, and more
- Market drivers, challenges, and opportunities for each application segment
- Regional market insights for Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe
The report also explores emerging opportunities for graphene in industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, and textiles. It analyzes the supply chain, industrial collaborations, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the graphene market.
Report contents include:
- Advanced carbon materials market analysis
- Graphene market developments 2020-2024
- Graphene funding and investments 2020-2024
- Global market in tons and revenues
- Graphene products
- Key market players and competitive landscape
- Industrial collaborations and licence agreements
- Supply chain
- Graphene market challenges
- Future outlook
- Risks and opportunities
- Overview of Graphene
- Regulations
- Patents and Publications
- Production and Pricing
- Commercial production capacities
- Graphene production issues and challenges
- Graphene pricing and cost analysis
- Key graphene market players, by graphene type
- Markets for Graphene including Batteries, Supercapacitors, Polymer additives, Sensors, Conductive inks, Transparent conductive films and displays, Transistors and integrated circuits, Filtration membranes, Thermal management, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Adhesives, Aerospace, Automotive, Construction and buildings, Memory devices, Fuel cells, Biomedicine and healthcare, Lighting, Lubricants, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, Photonics, Photovoltaics, Rubber and tyres, Textiles and apparel, Other markets.
- Graphene Company Profiles. The report features profiles of over 375 companies at the forefront of graphene innovation, offering valuable insights into their technologies, products, and strategic initiatives. Companies profiled include Advanced Material Development (AMD), Alterbiota, Archer Materials, Avadain, BeDimensional, Black Swan Graphene, Directa Plus, Evercloak, First Graphene, General Graphene, Gerdau Graphene, GIT Coatings, Graphenea, Graphene Star, Graphene Trace, Granode Materials, GRAFTA Nanotech, Haydale, Hydrograph, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, Levidian, Lyten, NanoXplore, Paragraf, Premier Graphene, Rimere, Solidion Technology, Sparc Technologies, Tenutec, Turquoise Group and Universal Matter.
- Graphene Ex-Producers and Product Developers
- Other 2-D Materials
- Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials
- 2D materials production methods
- Types of 2D materials
- 2D materials producer and supplier profiles
Whether you are an industry stakeholder, investor, or researcher, "The Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035" provides the critical insights needed to navigate this transformative and rapidly growing field.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:
- American Elements
- Biographene, Inc.
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- ENano Tec Co., Ltd.
- GoLeafe
- Graphene Square
- Graphensic AB
- Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.
- KRI, Inc.
- Quantag Nanotechnologies
- Qurv Technologies S.L.
- Sigma-Aldrich
- 2-DTech Limited
- Aerogel Core Ltd
- Agar Scientific
- Akkolab
- AlterBiota
- AMO GmbH
- Amalyst
- Anaphite Limited
- Appear, Inc.
- AR Brown Co. Ltd
- Archer Materials Ltd.
- Arvia Technology
- Asbury Carbons
- Atomic Mechanics Ltd.
- Atrago
- Avadain Inc.
- Aztrong, Inc.
- BASF AG
- Bass Metals Limited
- Bee Energy
- BestGraphene
- BGT Materials Ltd.
- BioGraph Solutions
- Biographene, Inc.
- Bio Graphene Solutions, Inc.
- BioGraph Sense Inc.
- Biolin Scientific AB
- BioMed X GmbH
- Blackleaf SAS
- Black Swan Graphene
- Boomatech
- Brain Scientific
- Cabot Corporation
- California Lithium Battery
- Cambridge Graphene Ltd.
- CamGraphIC Ltd.
- Carbon-2D Graphene, Inc.
- Carbon Upcycling Technologies
- CarbonUP
- Carbon Rivers, Inc,
- Carbon Waters
- Cealtech AS
- CellsX
- Charm Graphene Co.
- Colloids Ltd.
- ColossusTex
- Comet Resources Ltd.
- COnovate
- Concrene Limited
- CrayoNano AS
- CRRC Corporation
- Danish Graphene
- Das-Nano
- Directa Plus plc
- DJ Nanotech, Inc.
- Dotz Nano Ltd.
- Dreamfly Innovations
- Dycotec Materials Ltd.
- DZP Technologies
- Earthdas
- Emberion Oy
- ENano Tec Co., Ltd.
- EnyGy
- Evercloak, Inc.
- Evove
- First Graphene Ltd.
- FlexeGRAPH
- Flextrapower
- Fujitsu Laboratories
- G6 Materials Corp.
- Garmor, Inc.
- General Graphene
- Gerdau Graphene
- Glaren
- Global Graphene Group
- Gnanomat S.L.
- GoLeafe
- Golden Formula
- GQenergy srl
- Grafentek
- Grafine Ltd.
- Grafren AB
- GRAFTA Nanotech
- GrafTech International
- Grafoid, Inc.
- Grapheal
- Graphenall Co., Ltd.
- Graphene Composites
- GrapheneDx
- Graphenea Nanomaterials
- GraphWear Technologies
- Graphenglass
- Graphenemex
- GrapheneX Pty Ltd.
- Graphex Group Ltd
- Graphmatech AB
- Gratomic, Inc.
- GRIP Molecular Technologies
- Grolltex, Inc.
- HQ Graphene
- Heraeus
- Hexalayer LLC
- HexagonFab
- Hexorp
- H Quest Vanguard
- Hub Nanotech
- Huvis
- Hybrid Kinetic Group
- HydroGraph Clean Power
- Hygraner S.r.l.
- Iceni Labs
- INBRAIN Neuroelectronics
- Incubation Alliance, Inc.
- Integrated Graphene Ltd.
- Infinoil
- Ionic Industries Ltd.
- IPower Batteries
- Jikantechno Corporation
- JMC
- KB Element
- KNV'S Inc.
- KoreaGraph
- KRI, Inc.
- Leading Edge Materials Corp.
- Levidian Nanosystems
- LIGC Application Ltd.
- Log 9 Materials
- Lyten, Inc.
- Merck
- MICC TEC Co., Ltd.
- Micro-Composite, Inc.
- Morion NanoTech
- Morrow Batteries
- mPhase Technologies
- Nanjing JCNano Co., Ltd.
- Nano4
- NanoAffix Science LLC
- NanoGraf Corporation
- Nanografi Nanotechnology
- Nano Graphene, Inc.
- NanoPlexus Ltd
- Nanoquimia S.L.
- Nanotech Energy Inc.
- NanoXplore, Inc.
- Nawa Techonologies
- NEC Corporation
- NematiQ
- NeoGraf Solutions
- Nitronix
- Nordische Technologies
- Nova Graphene,Inc.
- Novusterra, Inc.
- Ntherma Corporation
- Orbex
- Oros Apparel
- Ossila Limited
- Planartech LLC
- Plenesys
- PolyJoule
- Promethient, Inc
- Provexa Technology AB
- Quantag Nanotechnologies
- Qurv Technologies S.L.
- QV Bioelectronics
- Resilient Energi
- Ressinea
- Ritedia Corp.
- Rusgraphene
- Sangbo
- SensFit Technologies
- SHT Smart High Tech AB
- Sigma-Aldrich Corporation
- SmartIR Ltd.
- Soft Carbon Electronics
- Solerial Matusions AB
- Solidion Technology
- SoundCell
- Source Graphene
- SP Nano
- SpaceBlue Ltd.
- Sparc Technologies Ltd.
- Standard Graphene
- Surwon Technology
- Strem Chemicals, Inc.
- Talga Resources
- Targray
- Tata Steel
- Team Group, Inc.
- Technow SA
- Tenutec AB
- Tirupati Graphite
- Topsen Technology
- Toraphene
- Toray Industries
- Tribonex
- Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd
- Bedimensional S.p.A
- Cambridge Graphene Ltd.
- Evercloak, Inc.
- FlexeGRAPH
- HQ Graphene
- Merck
- Ossila Limited
- Rusgraphene
- SPI Supplies
- XlynX Materials Inc.
- Versarien plc
- Via Separations
- Vitrotem
- Volexion, Inc.
- Vorbeck
- Watercycle Technologies
- ZapGo Ltd.
- Zoxcell
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxjhk3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.