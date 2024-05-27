The Global Graphene Market Report 2024-2035 - Analysis of Graphene Production Methods, Regulations and Pricing Analysis

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035 is a comprehensive report that explores the evolving landscape of graphene materials, technologies, and applications. This in-depth analysis covers key sectors such as batteries, supercapacitors, polymer additives, sensors, conductive inks, transparent conductive films, transistors, filtration membranes, and more, providing insights into market trends, growth drivers, competitive landscapes, and future outlooks.

The report offers a detailed overview of graphene production methods, types of graphene materials, and their unique properties, highlighting the importance of this revolutionary nanomaterial in various industries. It covers the commercialization of graphene, including recent market developments, funding and investments, and profiles of publicly listed graphene companies. With market revenue and demand projections spanning from 2024 to 2035, the report segments the global graphene market by material type, end-user market, and region.

Key topics covered include:

Types of graphene materials, including CVD graphene, graphene nanoplatelets, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots

Graphene production methods, regulations, and pricing analysis

Patent landscape and publication trends

Comprehensive analysis of graphene applications in energy storage, composites, electronics, sensors, and more

Market drivers, challenges, and opportunities for each application segment

Regional market insights for Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe

The report also explores emerging opportunities for graphene in industries such as aerospace, automotive, construction, healthcare, and textiles. It analyzes the supply chain, industrial collaborations, and the competitive landscape, providing a holistic view of the graphene market.

Report contents include:

Advanced carbon materials market analysis

Graphene market developments 2020-2024

Graphene funding and investments 2020-2024

Global market in tons and revenues

Graphene products

Key market players and competitive landscape

Industrial collaborations and licence agreements

Supply chain

Graphene market challenges

Future outlook

Risks and opportunities

Overview of Graphene

Regulations

Patents and Publications

Production and Pricing Commercial production capacities Graphene production issues and challenges Graphene pricing and cost analysis Key graphene market players, by graphene type

Markets for Graphene including Batteries, Supercapacitors, Polymer additives, Sensors, Conductive inks, Transparent conductive films and displays, Transistors and integrated circuits, Filtration membranes, Thermal management, 3D printing and additive manufacturing, Adhesives, Aerospace, Automotive, Construction and buildings, Memory devices, Fuel cells, Biomedicine and healthcare, Lighting, Lubricants, Oil and gas, Paints and coatings, Photonics, Photovoltaics, Rubber and tyres, Textiles and apparel, Other markets.

Graphene Company Profiles. The report features profiles of over 375 companies at the forefront of graphene innovation, offering valuable insights into their technologies, products, and strategic initiatives. Companies profiled include Advanced Material Development (AMD), Alterbiota, Archer Materials, Avadain, BeDimensional, Black Swan Graphene, Directa Plus, Evercloak, First Graphene, General Graphene, Gerdau Graphene, GIT Coatings, Graphenea, Graphene Star, Graphene Trace, Granode Materials, GRAFTA Nanotech, Haydale, Hydrograph, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics, Levidian, Lyten, NanoXplore, Paragraf, Premier Graphene, Rimere, Solidion Technology, Sparc Technologies, Tenutec, Turquoise Group and Universal Matter.

Graphene Ex-Producers and Product Developers

Other 2-D Materials Comparative analysis of graphene and other 2D materials 2D materials production methods Types of 2D materials 2D materials producer and supplier profiles



Whether you are an industry stakeholder, investor, or researcher, "The Global Market for Graphene 2024-2035" provides the critical insights needed to navigate this transformative and rapidly growing field.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

American Elements

Biographene, Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Dotz Nano Ltd.

ENano Tec Co., Ltd.

GoLeafe

Graphene Square

Graphensic AB

Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.

KRI, Inc.

Quantag Nanotechnologies

Qurv Technologies S.L.

Sigma-Aldrich

2-DTech Limited

Aerogel Core Ltd

Agar Scientific

Akkolab

AlterBiota

AMO GmbH

Amalyst

Anaphite Limited

Appear, Inc.

AR Brown Co. Ltd

Archer Materials Ltd.

Arvia Technology

Asbury Carbons

Atomic Mechanics Ltd.

Atrago

Avadain Inc.

Aztrong, Inc.

BASF AG

Bass Metals Limited

Bee Energy

BestGraphene

BGT Materials Ltd.

BioGraph Solutions

Biographene, Inc.

Bio Graphene Solutions, Inc.

BioGraph Sense Inc.

Biolin Scientific AB

BioMed X GmbH

Blackleaf SAS

Black Swan Graphene

Boomatech

Brain Scientific

Cabot Corporation

California Lithium Battery

Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

CamGraphIC Ltd.

Carbon-2D Graphene, Inc.

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

CarbonUP

Carbon Rivers, Inc,

Carbon Waters

Cealtech AS

CellsX

Charm Graphene Co.

Colloids Ltd.

ColossusTex

Comet Resources Ltd.

COnovate

Concrene Limited

CrayoNano AS

CRRC Corporation

Danish Graphene

Das-Nano

Directa Plus plc

DJ Nanotech, Inc.

Dotz Nano Ltd.

Dreamfly Innovations

Dycotec Materials Ltd.

DZP Technologies

Earthdas

Emberion Oy

ENano Tec Co., Ltd.

EnyGy

Evercloak, Inc.

Evove

First Graphene Ltd.

FlexeGRAPH

Flextrapower

Fujitsu Laboratories

G6 Materials Corp.

Garmor, Inc.

General Graphene

Gerdau Graphene

Glaren

Global Graphene Group

Gnanomat S.L.

GoLeafe

Golden Formula

GQenergy srl

Grafentek

Grafine Ltd.

Grafren AB

GRAFTA Nanotech

GrafTech International

Grafoid, Inc.

Grapheal

Graphenall Co., Ltd.

Graphene Composites

GrapheneDx

Graphenea Nanomaterials

GraphWear Technologies

Graphenglass

Graphenemex

GrapheneX Pty Ltd.

Graphex Group Ltd

Graphmatech AB

Gratomic, Inc.

GRIP Molecular Technologies

Grolltex, Inc.

HQ Graphene

Heraeus

Hexalayer LLC

HexagonFab

Hexorp

H Quest Vanguard

Hub Nanotech

Huvis

Hybrid Kinetic Group

HydroGraph Clean Power

Hygraner S.r.l.

Iceni Labs

INBRAIN Neuroelectronics

Incubation Alliance, Inc.

Integrated Graphene Ltd.

Infinoil

Ionic Industries Ltd.

IPower Batteries

Jikantechno Corporation

JMC

KB Element

KNV'S Inc.

KoreaGraph

KRI, Inc.

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Levidian Nanosystems

LIGC Application Ltd.

Log 9 Materials

Lyten, Inc.

Merck

MICC TEC Co., Ltd.

Micro-Composite, Inc.

Morion NanoTech

Morrow Batteries

mPhase Technologies

Nanjing JCNano Co., Ltd.

Nano4

NanoAffix Science LLC

NanoGraf Corporation

Nanografi Nanotechnology

Nano Graphene, Inc.

NanoPlexus Ltd

Nanoquimia S.L.

Nanotech Energy Inc.

NanoXplore, Inc.

Nawa Techonologies

NEC Corporation

NematiQ

NeoGraf Solutions

Nitronix

Nordische Technologies

Nova Graphene,Inc.

Novusterra, Inc.

Ntherma Corporation

Orbex

Oros Apparel

Ossila Limited

Planartech LLC

Plenesys

PolyJoule

Promethient, Inc

Provexa Technology AB

Quantag Nanotechnologies

Qurv Technologies S.L.

QV Bioelectronics

Resilient Energi

Ressinea

Ritedia Corp.

Rusgraphene

Sangbo

SensFit Technologies

SHT Smart High Tech AB

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

SmartIR Ltd.

Soft Carbon Electronics

Solerial Matusions AB

Solidion Technology

SoundCell

Source Graphene

SP Nano

SpaceBlue Ltd.

Sparc Technologies Ltd.

Standard Graphene

Surwon Technology

Strem Chemicals, Inc.

Talga Resources

Targray

Tata Steel

Team Group, Inc.

Technow SA

Tenutec AB

Tirupati Graphite

Topsen Technology

Toraphene

Toray Industries

Tribonex

Ugent Tech Sdn Bhd

Bedimensional S.p.A

Cambridge Graphene Ltd.

Evercloak, Inc.

FlexeGRAPH

HQ Graphene

Merck

Ossila Limited

Rusgraphene

SPI Supplies

XlynX Materials Inc.

Versarien plc

Via Separations

Vitrotem

Volexion, Inc.

Vorbeck

Watercycle Technologies

ZapGo Ltd.

Zoxcell

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxjhk3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.