North America Hydrogen Market Report 2024 - In a Low Case Scenario with Lower Policy Support, North America's Hydrogen Capacity would Reach 24.3mtpa by 2030

In the context of the global hydrogen market, North America currently holds a strong position. The region accounts for over 75% of global active capacity, with 1.4mtpa of low-carbon hydrogen production capacity currently in operation.



Although recent months have seen increased project activity from the APAC region, North America will continue to hold a significant share of the global hydrogen market with over 75mtpa of upcoming capacity, which represents 36% of total upcoming capacity. Canada will continue to lead the region's hydrogen market, with GHI's Spirit of Scotia project providing the country with a notable edge in terms of its production outlook, alone accounting for 43mtpa of capacity, making it the largest scale low-carbon hydrogen project in the world.

The United States follows with 10mtpa of capacity across its active and upcoming projects. Meanwhile, Mexico remains a slow mover within the region's hydrogen market, with just 94ktpa of capacity across all of its active and upcoming projects.

Transportation remains the dominant end-use sector for the region's emerging low-carbon hydrogen market, with company announcements across active and upcoming projects indicating that up to 43mtpa of hydrogen capacity will be allocated to the transport sector. Hydrogen's use within transportation will take place both domestically as well as low carbon hydrogen serving as valuable export to demand centres in Europe. Although hydrogen continues to struggle to compete with BEVs in the light vehicle segment, both Canada and the United States have been active in their support of pilots within the heavy transport sector ranging from buses, and trucks as well as hydrogen refuelling infrastructure for roads and airports. Although production volumes allocated to other sectors are lower, industries such as iron & steel are increasingly becoming focus sectors for hydrogen adoption.



Recent policy movements particularly from the United States have sent reverberations through both North America's regional market as well as the global hydrogen market more broadly. Policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have led to increased activity within the United States' hydrogen economy, with tax credits as well as funding opportunities for hydrogen developers greatly boosting the economic viability of producing hydrogen in the coming years. Other important policy movements include Canada's Clean Technology Investment Tax credit as well as its bid to become a leading supplier of low-carbon hydrogen through its pursuit of international trade agreements.



Key Highlights

Although the region is still set to experience a decline in terms of its capacity share, North America will continue to hold a strong standing. This will be particularly true in terms of its ability to scale production, with the largest project globally being based in Canada.

In a low case scenario with lower policy support, North America's hydrogen capacity would reach 24.3mtpa by 2030.

The bulk of the region's low-carbon hydrogen capacity is currently being attributed to the transportation sector. This is chiefly driven by the capacity of GHI's Spirit of Scotia project, which will exclusively direct its 43mtpa of green hydrogen capacity towards the transportation sector.

Report Scope

North America's low-carbon hydrogen capacity outlook

Key regional projects

Key companies operating in North America's hydrogen market

Hydrogen end use sectors

Hydrogen policy in North America at both the national and regional level

Deal activity related to hydrogen in North America

Company filings analysis of North America headquartered companies

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Snapshot of the low-carbon hydrogen market

Low-carbon hydrogen market

North America in a global context

Country analysis within North America's hydrogen market

Largest upcoming projects globally

Largest upcoming projects in North America

Key players in the regional market

North America hydrogen capacity in high and low case scenarios

Low-carbon hydrogen competitiveness drivers

Major barriers for low-carbon hydrogen deployment

Demand in key application areas

Intended use sectors for low-carbon hydrogen in North America

Examples of Hydrogen developments in North America across sectors

Transportation

Iron & steel

Natural gas & gas blending

Hydrogen sector challenges

Policies, projects, and key players

Canada policy and strategy

US Policy Strategy

US State Policies

NA hydrogen deal activity

Key players headquartered in Nort America

Company Coverage:

Green Hydrogen International

Adani New Industries

BP plc

ACME Group

Globeleq Inc

BW Group Ltd

Clean Hydrogen Works

Denbury Carbon Solution LLC

Mitsui OSK Lines Ltd

Fort Nelson First Nation

Hydrogen Naturally Inc

Exxon Mobil Corp

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Bear Head Energy Inc

Bakken Energy LLC

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Shell plc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

Inpex Corp

Fidelis Infrastructure LP

Shell plc

Nutrient Ltd

HIF Global

Alaska Gasline Development Corp

Fortescue Future Industries

DNV

Alstom SA

Southern California Gas Co.

ZeroAvia Inc.

HTEC Group

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd

Adams Fork Energy LLC

Marubeni Corp

Pembrina Pipeline Corp

Newpoint Gas

Nikola Corp

Hyzon Motors Inc

Plug Power Inc

Ballard Power Systems

FuelCell Energy Inc

Air Products and Chemicals Inc

