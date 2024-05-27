North America Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, and Analysis Report 2024 Predicts CAGR of 3.7% During 2024-2028

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America construction market size is evaluated at $2,585.8 billion in 2024. The construction market in the North America region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during 2024-2028.

The North American construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



The regional growth is set to be aided by growing investments in the non-residential sector, particularly in areas such as manufacturing and transportation.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following :

North America construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the North America construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Canada and the US.

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Key Benefits

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the North America construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the North America construction market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Construction Outlook

2.1. All Construction

2.2. Commercial Construction

2.3. Energy and Utilities Construction

2.4. Industrial Construction

2.5. Infrastructure Construction

2.6. Institutional Construction

2.7. Residential Construction



Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level

3.1. Canada

3.2. US



Chapter 4 North America Construction Regional Trends

4.1. North America Construction Market Data

4.1.1. Canada Construction Market Data

4.1.2. US Construction Market Data





