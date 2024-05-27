Bpce:Eric Fougère voted Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Eric Fougère voted Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Paris, May 23, 2024

The Supervisory Board, convening today after the Groupe BPCE General Meeting, voted to appoint Eric Fougère – Chairman of the Steering & Supervisory Board of Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté - as Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board as a replacement for Thierry Cahn. Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena – Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Rives de Paris – was elected Vice-Chairwoman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board thanked Thierry Cahn warmly for his commitment and hailed his contribution to the Group and all its companies during his term of office as Chair of the Supervisory Board and notably for the appointment of a new Management Board led by Nicolas Namias.

For Thierry Cahn, former Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board: “I end my term of office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board today with a feeling of satisfaction for the work accomplished and for having taken part in some important moments in our Group’s history characterized by transformation, development and a seamless evolution of our governance. I would like to thank all of the Board for the quality of our relations as well as Groupe BPCE’s people for their professionalism, and I wish my successor on the Board, Eric Fougère, every success in the future”.

For Eric Fougère, Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board: “First of all, I would like to pay homage to Thierry Cahn for chairing the BPCE Supervisory Board with panache for the last three years. Working as Vice-Chairman alongside him, I learned a lot from his strategic vision and his continuous attention to ensuring the smooth-running of the Board. I thank him sincerely for his support and goodwill. My appointment occurs at a time when Groupe BPCE is gearing up to unveil its new strategic plan under the stewardship of Nicolas Namias, Chair of the Management Board. Along with all Supervisory Board members, I will be striving to ensure the Group achieves its new ambitions in a manner that respects the roles of all. Our cooperative model, embodied by the Banques Populaires and the Caisses d’Épargne, is a source of solidity for Groupe BPCE and underpins our trajectory of lasting growth. Firmly rooted in our regions, but also facing out to Europe and the world, this model guarantees our continuing commitment to serving our customers and cooperative shareholders”.

Biography of Eric Fougère, Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Eric Fougère holds a master’s degree in Senior Management in the Banking Industry from the Centre d’Etudes Supérieures Bancaires in Paris, and has been Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Managing Board of Groupe Louis Latour in Beaune since 2006.

He began his career with Le Crédit Lyonnais (LCL) where he was notably responsible for the corporate customer franchise in the Bourgogne Franche-Comté region.

Since 2013 he has played an active role in the governance of Caisse d’Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté, firstly as a member of the Sud Côte d’Or Local Cooperative Shareholder Board, then as Chairman of the same Local Cooperative Shareholder Board in January 2015. In April of the same year he was appointed member of the Steering & Supervisory Board and then became Chairman of the Risk Committee.

In 2019 he was appointed Chairman of the Steering & Supervisory Board of Caisse d’Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté and member of the BPCE Supervisory Board.

In 2021 he was named Vice-Chairman of the BPCE Supervisory Board.

Biography of Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena, Vice-Chairwoman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board.

After graduating from ESSEC, Marie Pic-Paris Allavena began her career in the banking industry with BNP Paribas and then the Crédit Agricole group where she acquired solid expertise in structuring complex aircraft and LBO financing deals.

In 1994 she founded Futurekids, a chain of IT schools set up to initiate children in new technologies from the age of three. After selling her company in 2002, she held executive positions in consulting firms, including with the Bernard Julhiet group.

In 2007 she joined the Eyrolles group – an independent, family-owned publishing group founded almost 100 years ago – and became Chief Executive Officer in 2008. In her more-than 15 years in this role, she has reshaped the group’s catalog to include works for the general public and novels. She also played a pioneering role in the development of e-books.

Since 2019 Marie Pic-Paris Allavena has also chaired the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Rives de Paris and been a board member of TF1.

She has been a member of the BPCE Supervisory Board since 2021.



In addition to the Chair of the Supervisory Board, Eric Fougère, the six other members designated by the Caisses d’Epargne are :

Chairs of Caisse d’Epargne Steering & Supervisory Boards :

Françoise Lemalle - Caisse d’Epargne Côte d’Azur

- Caisse d’Epargne Côte d’Azur Benoit Pellerin - Caisse d’Epargne Normandie

- Caisse d’Epargne Normandie Philippe Rougeot - Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc Roussillon

- Caisse d'Epargne Languedoc Roussillon Valérie Savani – Caisse d’Epargne Loire-Centre

Chairs of Caisse d’Epargne Management Boards :

Christine Fabresse - Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC

- Caisse d’Epargne CEPAC Didier Patault - Caisse d’Epargne Ile-de-France

In addition to the Vice-Chair of the Supervisory Board, Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena, the six other members designated by the Banques Populaires are :

Chairs of Banque Populaire Boards of Directors :

Catherine Mallet - Banque Populaire Occitane

- Banque Populaire Occitane François Brun - Casden

- Casden Philippe Henri - Banque Populaire Méditerranée

- Banque Populaire Méditerranée Jérôme Saddier - Crédit Coopératif

Banque Populaire Chief Executive Officers :

Benoît Catel - Banque Populaire Grand Ouest

- Banque Populaire Grand Ouest Daniel Karyotis - Banque Populaire Auvergne Rhône Alpes

The three independent members are :

Valérie Pancrazi , Chair of Vap Conseils

, Chair of Vap Conseils Anne-Claude Pont , Chair of Wilov

, Chair of Wilov Kadidja Sinz, President, Liberty International Insurance Europe





The two employee representatives, designated by the representative union organizations are :

Bertrand Guyard , CFDT

, CFDT Nicolas Getti, UNSA

The following also participate in the capacity of non-voting members :

André Joffre , Chair of Fédération Nationale des Banques Populaires, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire du Sud

, Chair of Fédération Nationale des Banques Populaires, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire du Sud Alain Di Crescenzo , Chair of Fédération Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne, Chairman of the Steering & Supervisory Board of Caisse d’Epargne Midi-Pyrénées

, Chair of Fédération Nationale des Caisses d’Epargne, Chairman of the Steering & Supervisory Board of Caisse d’Epargne Midi-Pyrénées Jean-Paul Julia , Chief Executive Officer of BRED Banque Populaire

, Chief Executive Officer of BRED Banque Populaire Bruno Deletré , Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne Grand Est Europe

, Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne Grand Est Europe Frédérique Destailleur , Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes

, Chairman of the Management Board of Caisse d’Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charentes Mathieu Requillart, Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Val de France

And the representative of the BPCE employee council :

Thierry Bonhomme





The Groupe BPCE Management Board, chaired by Nicolas Namias, comprises :

Béatrice Lafaurie, Head of Human Resources

Head of Human Resources Hélène Madar, Head of Retail Banking & Insurance

Head of Retail Banking & Insurance Jérôme Terpereau, Head of Finance





About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE is the second-largest banking group in France. Through its 100,000 staff, the group serves 35 million customers – individuals, professionals, companies, investors and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance fields in France via its two major networks, Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne, along with Banque Palatine and Oney. It also pursues its activities worldwide with the asset & wealth management services provided by Natixis Investment Managers and the wholesale banking expertise of Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four credit rating agencies with the following senior preferred LT ratings: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A, stable outlook), Fitch (A+, stable outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

