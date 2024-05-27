Mozambique Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts 2024-2028: 3.9% Growth Expected in 2024, with Annual Average Growth of 4.8% Forecast from 2025-2028

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mozambique Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mozambique's construction industry recorded a downturn in the first three quarters of 2023, due to high inflation, political unrest, natural disasters, and slowing manufacturing activities in the country. In October 2023, the country witnessed political unrest due to allegations of fraud in local elections and suffered natural disasters that affected 10 states and destroyed homes, roads and public infrastructure. However, the construction industry showed signs of recovery in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the government's measures to revive the country's economy, which helped to improve investor confidence.



The construction industry of Mozambique is expected to grow by 3.9% in real terms in 2024 and register an annual average growth of 4.8% in real terms from 2025 to 2028, supported by investments in energy, transport, and telecommunication infrastructure projects. In September 2023, the government signed an agreement worth MZN35.4 billion ($537 million) with the US' Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to improve the roads and other infrastructures in the province of Zambezia over the next five years, to build resilience against climate change and upgrade connectivity.

In addition, the vast potential of Liquefied natural gas (LNG) capacity, coupled with the government's focus on providing 100% electricity access to all Mozambicans by 2030, will attract public and private sector investments towards the country's gas and power infrastructure projects over the medium and long term



The Construction in Mozambique report provides detailed market analysis, information and insights into Mozambique's construction industry, including :

Mozambique's construction industry's growth prospects by market, project type and construction activity

Critical insight into the impact of industry trends and issues, as well as an analysis of key risks and opportunities in Mozambique's construction industry

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, focusing on development stages and participants, in addition to listings of major projects in the pipeline.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the construction industry in Mozambique. It provides:

Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Mozambique, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

Latest news and developments

Project analytics

Construction Market Data

Risk Profile

List of Tables

Construction Industry Key Data

Mozambique, Top Construction Projects by Value

Mozambique, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million)

Mozambique, Construction Output Value (Nominal, MNZ Million)

Construction Market Definitions

Risk Dimensions

Ratings, Scores and Definitions

List of Figures

Mozambique, Construction Output Value (Real, $ Million, 2022 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-28

Mozambique, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real, $ Million), 2019-28

Sub-Saharan Africa, Construction Output (Real % Change), 2022-28

Mozambique, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2022-24 and 2025-28

Mozambique, Construction Value Add (2014 Constant Prices, MZN Million)

Mozambique, Value Add of Hotels and Restaurants (2014 Constant Prices, MZN Million)

Mozambique, Manufacturing Value Add (2014 Constant Prices, MZN Million)

Mozambique, Value Add of Education, Health and Social Activities (2014 Constant Prices, MZN Million, % Change YoY)

Mozambique, Construction Projects Pipeline, Value by Stage ($ Million)

