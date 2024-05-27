Company Announcement No 20/2024
|Peberlyk 4
6200 Aabenraa
Denmark
Tel +45 74 37 37 37
Fax +45 74 37 35 36
Sydbank A/S
CVR No DK 12626509, Aabenraa
sydbank.dk
|27 May 2024
Dear Sirs
Sydbank share buyback programme: transactions in week 21
On 28 February 2024 Sydbank announced a share buyback programme of DKK 1,200m. The share buyback programme commenced on 4 March 2024 and will be completed by 31 January 2025.
The purpose of the share buyback programme is to reduce the share capital of Sydbank and the programme is executed in compliance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, collectively referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme:
|Number of shares
|VWAP
|Gross value (DKK)
|Accumulated, most recent
Announcement
785,000
288,282,300.00
|20 May 2024 (public holiday)
21 May 2024
22 May 2024
23 May 2024
24 May 2024
|-
15,000
13,000
14,000
15,000
|-
366.98
366.70
366.47
364.22
|-
5,504,700.00
4,767,100.00
5,130,580.00
5,463,300.00
|Total over week 21
|57,000
|20,865,680.00
|Total accumulated during the
share buyback programme
842,000
309,147,980.00
All transactions were made under ISIN DK 0010311471 and effected by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Sydbank A/S.
Further information about the transactions, cf Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse and Commission delegated regulation, is available in the attachment.
Following the above transactions, Sydbank holds a total of 848,372 own shares, equal to 1.55% of the Bank’s share capital.
Yours sincerely
Karen Frøsig Jørn Adam Møller
CEO Deputy Group Chief Executive
Attachment