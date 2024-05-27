Electric Vehicles Market Analysis & 10 Year Forecast Report 2021-2031

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicles Market Analysis & Forecast by Product Type, End-Use Type, and Region 2021 To 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Electric Vehicle market volume sales were 24.8 million units in 2023 and are expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% over the forecast period. The Electric Vehicle (EV) market report provides an executive-level overview of the current market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2031.



The EV industry is undergoing rapid growth and innovation, driven by technological advancements, government policies, and consumer demand. With continued investment in infrastructure and technology, the EV industry is poised to play a significant role in the transition to a more sustainable transportation future.



Report Scope

This report provides overview and addressable market for electric vehicles.

It identifies the key drivers and challenges impacting growth of the market over the next 12 to 24 months.

It includes global market forecasts for the electric vehicles industry and analysis of M&A, venture financing, patent analytics, and social media activities.

The detailed value chain consists of four main aspects: batteries, semiconductors, auto components, assembly and charging.

Report Features

This market intelligence report offers a thorough, forward-looking analysis of the electric vehicles market and key opportunities in a concise format to help executives build proactive and profitable growth strategies.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in global electric vehicle markets.

The report also highlights key propulsion type segments (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), Full hybrid electric vehicle (FHEV), Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), Extended range electric vehicle (EREV), Mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV)), end user type segments (personal vehicles and commercial vehicles)

With more than 50 charts and tables, the report is designed for an executive-level audience, boasting presentation quality.

The report provides an easily digestible market assessment for decision-makers built around in-depth information gathered from local market players that enable executives to quickly get up to speed with the current and emerging trends in electric vehicle markets.

The broad perspective of the report, coupled with comprehensive, actionable detail, will help electric vehicle vendors, service providers, and other players succeed in the growing electric vehicles market globally.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Research Scope & Segmentation



Chapter 3 Market Overview & Industry Analysis

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Electric Vehicles (EV) - Industry Value Chain

3.3. Electric Vehicles (EV) - Market Driver Analysis

3.4. Electric Vehicles (EV) - Market Challenge Analysis

3.5. Technology Trends

3.6. Macroeconomic Trends

3.7. Regulatory Trends



Chapter 4 Electric Vehicles (EV) Dashboard Analytics

4.1. Merger & Acquisition Analytics

4.2. Venture Finance Analytics

4.3. Patent Analytics

4.4. Social Media Analytics



Chapter 5 Electric Vehicles (EV) - Segment Outlook

5.1. Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - Volume Snapshot

5.2. Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - By Product Type

5.3. Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - By End-Use Type



Chapter 6 Electric Vehicles (EV)- Regional Outlook (Million Units)

6.1. Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - Regional Deep Dive

6.2. Americas Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Snapshot

6.3. Europe Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Snapshot

6.4. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Snapshot

6.5. Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EV) Market Snapshot



Chapter 7 Electric Vehicles (EV)- Competitive Landscape

7.1. Electric Vehicles (EV) Market - Competitive Landscape

7.2. Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape, by Production Source

7.3. Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape, by Status

7.4. Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape, by Product Type

7.5. Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape, by Production Source

7.6. Asia Pacific Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape

7.7. Americas Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape

7.8. Europe Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape

7.9. Rest of World Electric Vehicles (EV) Vendors Competitive Landscape



Chapter 8 Electric Vehicles (EV) - Company Profiles

Toyota Motor Corp.

BYD Auto Co. Ltd.

Tesla Inc.

Volkswagen AG

Hyundai Motor Co.

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Stellantis N.V.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW)

SAIC Motor Corp. Ltd.

