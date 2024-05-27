Global Bauxite Mining Market Report 2024-2030, Featuring Rio Tinto, Alcoa, United Company RUSAL, Norsk Hydro and Aluminum Corporation of China

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bauxite Mining to 2030 (2024 Update)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global bauxite industry. It provides historical and forecast data on bauxite production by country, production by company, reserves by country, world bauxite prices, bauxite trade and bauxite consumption. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global bauxite industry. It further profiles major bauxite producers, information on the major active, planned and exploration projects by region.



Global bauxite production is expected to remain relatively flat in 2024, up by 1.8% to 421.5 million tonnes (Mt), owing primarily to expected increases in output from Guinea and Australia. Furthermore, global production is expected to grow by just 1.6% in 2025 to reach 428.3Mt, linked to expected stable production in Brazil, which is expected to be partially offset by the increase in Australia, Guinea and India. Guinea, Australia, China, Brazil and India are the world's top five producers of bauxite, accounting for 87.4% or 361.9 million tonnes (Mt) of the global total in 2023.



Looking ahead, global bauxite production is expected to grow only marginally, with a projected annual compound growth rate (CAGR) of 0.4%, reaching 432.4Mt by 2030.

The report contains an overview of the global bauxite mining industry including key demand driving factors affecting the global bauxite mining industry. It provides detailed information on reserves, reserves by country, production, production by country, production by company, major operating mines, competitive landscape, major exploration and development projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Reserves

Bauxite Production

Aluminium Prices

Active Bauxite Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Demand and Trade

Competitive Landscape

Company Coverage:

Rio Tinto

Alcoa

United Company RUSAL

Norsk Hydro

Aluminum Corporation of China

