Next-Generation Chips - The Next Frontier of Semiconductor Technology

Next-generation chips represent the next frontier of semiconductor technology, incorporating advancements in design, materials, manufacturing process, performance, and packaging. Next-generation chips are paramount to the digital transformation heralded by growth in AI tools. They are also required for the development of autonomous vehicles and quantum computing.



Key Highlights

The semiconductor industry faces several imminent challenges. These include a compounding skills shortage, rapidly growing energy demands, the escalating US-China trade war, and disconcerting concentrations of power in a select few chip companies and customers, exacerbated by rising technology nationalism.

Despite US chip sanctions, China is developing the capacity to self-supply the bulk of the chips it needs within 10 years, thus gradually depriving the global supply side of hundreds of billions of dollars in China export sales. China has also embarked on a major build-out of its legacy chip production capacity and the likelihood is that it will dominate the global legacy chip market in the coming years.

With unmanageable thermal problems and quantum effects putting an end to Moore's Law, new chip designs will be needed and are being rapidly developed. These include stacked transistors, new 3D chipset architectures, alternative materials, photonic processors, and advanced packaging.

Report Scope

This report provides an overview of the next-generation chips theme.

It includes an overview of the semiconductor value chain and profiles of companies to watch.

It provides analysis of the top three tech trends impacting next-generation chips: AI accelerators, neural networks, and chiplet architectures.

It looks in detail at the five key challenges facing the chip industry, including high demand, market monopoly, energy consumption, skills shortage, and tech nationalism.

It looks at the impact of tech nationalism, with a specific focus on the US-China trade war.

Multi-million dollar industries, including aerospace and defense, transport, telecoms, manufacturing, and healthcare, are demanding next-generation chips. They are also increasingly necessary for AI technologies. This report tells you all you need to know about next-generation chips, including identifying companies to watch and highlighting how geopolitical tensions will impact the theme.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Introduction to Next-Generation Chips

Industry Challenges

Demand-Side Drivers and Future Innovations

The Impact of Tech Nationalism

Company Coverage:

AMD

AccoPower

Alibaba

Amazon

Amkor Technology

Ansys

Apple

Applied Brain Research

Applied Materials

Arm

ASE

ASML

Baidu

BASF

Brainchip

Broadcom

Cadence

Canon

Cerebras

Dupont

Epiworld International

Geely

GlobalFoundries

GlobalWafers

Google

GTA Semiconductor

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Imagination Technologies

Infineon

Intel

JCET

KLA

Knowm

Lam Research

LCY Group

Marvell

Meta

Micron

Microsoft

Numenta

Nvidia

NXP

Qualcomm

Samsung Electronics

Sanan

Shin-Etsu

SICC

Siemens

Siltronic

SK Hynix

SK Siltron

SMIC

Soitec

Solvay

SST

STMicroelectronics

Sumco

Synlight Crystal

Synopsys

SynSense

TankeBlue

Teradyne

Tesla

Texas Instruments

Tianyu

Tokyo Electron

Toshiba

TSMC

TYSiC

UMC

WaferPro

Wolfspeed

Xiaomi

Zuken

