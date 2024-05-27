South Asia Construction Market Analysis Report to 2028: Growing Efforts to Cut Down Carbon Emissions Through the Deployment of New Renewable Energy Projects is Set to Aid Market Expansion

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Asia Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The South Asia construction market size is set to reach $1,031.9 billion in 2024. The construction market in the South Asia region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024-2028.
Heightened efforts to cut down carbon emissions through the deployment of new renewable energy projects are set to aid the market expansion over the forecast period.
The South Asia construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.
The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:
- South Asia construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.
- The report provides an overview of the outlook for the South Asia construction industry to 2028.
- Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.
- Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.
- Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.
Key Report Features:
- Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.
- Identify the drivers in the South Asia construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.
- Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the South Asia construction market.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Construction Outlook
- All Construction
- Commercial Construction
- Energy and Utilities Construction
- Industrial Construction
- Infrastructure Construction
- Institutional Construction
- Residential Construction
Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level
- Bangladesh
- India
- Pakistan
- Sri Lanka
Chapter 4 South Asia Construction Regional Trends
- South Asia Construction Market Data
- Bangladesh Construction Market Data
- India Construction Market Data
- Pakistan Construction Market Data
- Sri Lanka Construction Market Data
List of Tables
- South Asia Construction Output Value (Real $Million) and Growth (% Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028
- Bangladesh, Top Construction Projects by Value
- Bangladesh, Key Contractors
- Bangladesh, Key Consultants
- India, Top Construction Projects by Value
- India, Key Contractors
- India, Key Consultants
- Pakistan, Top Construction Projects by Value
- Pakistan, Key Contractors
- Pakistan, Key Consultants
- Sri Lanka, Top Construction Projects by Value
- Sri Lanka, Key Contractors
- Sri Lanka, Key Consultants
- South Asia Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28
- Bangladesh Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28
- India Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28
- Pakistan Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28
- Sri Lanka Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28
List of Figures
- South Asia Construction Output Value (Real $Million) and Growth (% Change), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- South Asia, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- Bangladesh, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028
- Bangladesh, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- India, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028
- India, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- Pakistan, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028
- Pakistan, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028
- Sri Lanka, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028
- Sri Lanka, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028
