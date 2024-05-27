South Asia Construction Market Analysis Report to 2028: Growing Efforts to Cut Down Carbon Emissions Through the Deployment of New Renewable Energy Projects is Set to Aid Market Expansion

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Asia Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, Analysis Report By Sector, Country, and Segment Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The South Asia construction market size is set to reach $1,031.9 billion in 2024. The construction market in the South Asia region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2024-2028.

Heightened efforts to cut down carbon emissions through the deployment of new renewable energy projects are set to aid the market expansion over the forecast period.

The South Asia construction market report provides an executive-level overview of the current state of the construction sector in the region, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028. Published annually, the report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, project pipeline, and evolution of demand by sector and country across regional markets.



The market intelligence report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

South Asia construction market outlook: analysis as well as historical figures and forecasts of opportunities from the sector and regional segments.

The report provides an overview of the outlook for the South Asia construction industry to 2028.

Analysis of the construction output values (Real) in major countries: Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

Insight into the sectoral movement covering commercial construction, energy and utilities construction, industrial construction, infrastructure construction, institutional construction, and residential construction.

Dedicated section covering key industry participants by country including top consultants and contractors.

Key Report Features:

Evaluate regional trends in construction development from insight into output values and project pipelines. Identify the fastest growers to enable assessment and targeting of commercial opportunities in the markets best suited to strategic focus.

Identify the drivers in the South Asia construction market and consider growth in developed economies. Formulate plans on where and how to engage with the market while minimizing any negative impact on revenues.

Accompanying the analyst's Forecast products, the report examines the assumptions and drivers behind ongoing and upcoming trends in the South Asia construction market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Chapter 2 Construction Outlook

All Construction

Commercial Construction

Energy and Utilities Construction

Industrial Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Institutional Construction

Residential Construction

Chapter 3 Construction Outlook - Country Level

Bangladesh

India

Pakistan

Sri Lanka

Chapter 4 South Asia Construction Regional Trends

South Asia Construction Market Data

Bangladesh Construction Market Data

India Construction Market Data

Pakistan Construction Market Data

Sri Lanka Construction Market Data

List of Tables

South Asia Construction Output Value (Real $Million) and Growth (% Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Construction Output by Sector (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real % Change), 2019-2028

Bangladesh, Top Construction Projects by Value

Bangladesh, Key Contractors

Bangladesh, Key Consultants

India, Top Construction Projects by Value

India, Key Contractors

India, Key Consultants

Pakistan, Top Construction Projects by Value

Pakistan, Key Contractors

Pakistan, Key Consultants

Sri Lanka, Top Construction Projects by Value

Sri Lanka, Key Contractors

Sri Lanka, Key Consultants

South Asia Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28

Bangladesh Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28

India Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28

Pakistan Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28

Sri Lanka Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2024-28

List of Figures

South Asia Construction Output Value (Real $Million) and Growth (% Change), 2019-2028

South Asia, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Commercial Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Energy and Utilities Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Industrial Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Infrastructure Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Institutional Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

South Asia, Residential Construction Output by Project Type (Real $Million), 2019-2028

Bangladesh, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028

Bangladesh, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028

India, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028

India, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028

Pakistan, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028

Pakistan, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028

Sri Lanka, Construction Output Value (Real $Million, 2017 Prices and Exchange Rate), 2019-2028

Sri Lanka, Construction Output Value, by Sector (Real $Million), 2019-2028



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5t4m93

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.