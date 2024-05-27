German Packaging Industry Anticipates Steady Growth Focused on Sustainability - Packaging Volumes Set to Reach 143.8 Billion Units in 2028, with CAGR of 0.3% During 2023-2028

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Opportunities in the German Packaging Industry 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The German packaging industry stood at 142 billion units in 2023, led by rigid plastics, which accounted for a 35.7% share of total sales. Packaging volumes will reach 143.8 billion units in 2028, with a CAGR of 0.3% during 2023-28. During 2023-28, rigid metal will record the highest CAGR, at 2.3% due to its high recyclability.



Report Scope



This report utilizes multiple data sources to provide a comprehensive overview of the packaging industry in Germany as part of our coverage of the industry across 48 countries. It includes an analysis of the following :

Market overview: Provides an overview of the usage of different packaging materials across different industries in terms of the number of units, packaging share, and growth rates during 2018-28. Additionally, it explores packaging innovations for leading industries in each packaging material analyzed.

Growth in the use of pack material by industry: Provides an overview of the shift in the utilization of various pack materials across leading industries during 2023-28.

Key pack materials: Includes data and analysis-number of units (millions) and growth rates-for five key pack materials, namely rigid plastics, rigid metal, glass, paper & board, and flexible packaging, during 2018-28. It also includes data and analysis for pack materials other than the previously mentioned five. Additionally, the section covers:

Pack sub-type: Includes aerosol - metal, box - rigid plastic, carton - carton board, box - liquid packaging board, box - other material, foil - aluminum, pod - paper, flexible plastic, tray - aluminum, tube - flexible plastic, other flexible packaging pack types - all sub-types, HDPE, PET, etc.

Pack type: Includes aerosol, bag-in-box, bag/sachet, blister pack, bottle, box, bubble top, can, carton-folding, carton-liquid, clamshell, etc.

Closure material: Includes metal, plastic, glass, natural cork, synthetic cork, and others.

Closure type: Includes cap, crown, dispenser, film, flip/snap top, foil, lever closure, plastic tie, prize off, screw top, sports cap, stopper, and twist off.

Primary outer material: Includes flexible packaging, board, rigid plastic, and others.

Primary outer type: Includes bag, blister pack, carton-folding, shrink wrap, sleeve, and others.

This report has been created to provide its readers with up-to-date information and analysis to uncover emerging opportunities of growth within the sector in the region. The report provides a detailed analysis of the countries in the region, covering the key challenges, competitive landscape and demographic analysis, that can help companies gain insight into the country specific nuances.

The analysts have also placed a significant emphasis on the key trends that drive consumer choice and the future opportunities that can be explored in the region, than can help companies in revenue expansion. To gain competitive intelligence about leading brands in the sector in the region with information about their market share and growth rates.

Key Topics Covered:

Market Environment

Pack Material Market - Overview

Pack Material Market Size and Growth Analysis

Pack Material Growth Contribution by Industry

Market Size by Pack Material and Industry

Market Dynamics

Consumer Sentiments

Packaging Innovations and New Launches

Packaging Waste Regulations

Growth Analysis of Pack Material by Industry and Sector

Pack Material by Industry - Key Takeaways

Packaging Share Change by Material and Industry

Growth Analysis by Industry - Food

Growth Analysis by Industry - Alcoholic Beverages

Growth Analysis by Industry - Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Growth Analysis by Industry - Cosmetics and Toiletries

Growth Analysis by Industry - Other Industries

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Plastics Rigid Plastics by Industry - Key Takeaways Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Plastics - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Plastics - Volume by Industry and Sector Rigid Plastics - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Rigid Metal Rigid Metal by Industry - Key Takeaways Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Rigid Metal - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Rigid Metal - Volume by Industry and Sector Rigid Metal - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Paper & Board Paper & Board by Industry - Key Takeaways Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Paper & Board - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Paper & Board - Volume by Industry and Sector Paper & Board - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Flexible Packaging Flexible Packaging by Industry - Key Takeaways Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Flexible Packaging - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Flexible Packaging - Volume by Industry and Sector Flexible Packaging - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector

Analysis by Pack Material - Glass Glass by Industry - Key Takeaways Glass - Growth Analysis by Pack Type and Pack Sub-type Glass - Growth Analysis by Closure Material and Closure Type Glass - Growth Analysis by Primary Outer Material and Primary Outer Type Glass - Volume by Industry and Sector Glass - Volume Share Analysis by Industry and Sector



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/od2toy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.