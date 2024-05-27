CARP Announces Exciting New Partnership with the World-Renowned Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the popularity of expedition cruising has surged by 81%1 among Canadians since 2019, the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP), part of Zoomer, is excited to announce Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours as a new CARP Approved Partner. With 38 years of experience in creating award-winning exceptional river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land journeys, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours will offer CARP members exclusive discounts and access to elite-level services.



This partnership comes at an optimal time for CARP members as travel industry research cites the growing popularity of yacht and river cruising, with increases of 60% and 30%2 respectively since 2019. More and more, travellers are seeking luxurious, yet intimate, cruising experiences.

"With this strategic partnership, we aim to enrich the lives of our members through travel experiences that cater to their taste for adventure and relaxation," said CARP President, Rudy Buttignol. "The significant rise in interest in cruising makes this an ideal time to welcome Scenic as an Approved Partner."

Founded in 1985, CARP, a leading advocacy group for older Canadians, with 23 chapters nationwide, is committed to offering the highest quality of products and services to its more than 220,000 members.

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours boasts an impressive fleet of 13 ultra-luxury "Space-Ships," so named for their expansive public areas and larger suites. Since 2008, they have set the benchmark in truly all-inclusive, ultra-luxury 5-star river cruises in Europe and Southeast Asia. In 2019, they introduced Scenic Eclipse, the World’s First Discovery Yacht™, a 228-guest ultra-luxury ship, and their second yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, in April 2023. Today, their bespoke journeys take guests to such destinations as Antarctica, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Alaska, the USA, Africa, Japan and South Korea.

Lisa McCaskill, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Scenic Canada, adds, "We’re delighted to provide CARP members exclusive opportunities to travel across over 60 destinations on our 5-star and 6-star ships. From the cultural richness of historic Europe to the pristine wilds of Antarctica, our guests enjoy unparalleled ultra-luxury and service throughout their journey with us."

Dragan Rusimovici, Marketing Director for River Cruises at Scenic Canada, noted the growing popularity of celebrity-hosted cruises. "Integrating renowned personalities into our cruises further elevates the overall guest experience, blending first-class travel with exceptional entertainment and why celebrated figures from various fields choose to join our sailings.”

Jo-Lee Shantz, Scenic’s Director of Marketing for Ocean Cruises, highlights the unique experiences available on their luxury yachts. "Traveling on our ultra-luxury Discovery Yachts provides unforgettable adventures, whether it’s cruising through the pristine waters of Antarctica, kayaking alongside humpback whales, flying in a helicopter over the Australian outback or exploring underwater ecosystems in our submersible. These are truly life-changing experiences," Shantz stated.

For additional information about this partnership and the exclusive benefits for CARP members, please visit carp.ca, and for further information about Scenic’s ultra-luxury experiences, visit scenic.ca

For media inquiries, please contact:

Andrea Mancini, PR & Media Relations

Email: ScenicGroupCA@casacom.ca

About CARP

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons, CARP, is a national, non-partisan, not-for-profit organization that advocates for improved health care, financial security, and freedom from ageism. With over 220,000 members and 23 chapters, CARP advocates to all levels of government for the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older adults. To view CARP promotion details, visit www.carp.ca/member-benefits/scenic-luxury-cruises/

About Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours

Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours has grown over its 38-year history to include award-winning, truly all-inclusive river and ocean cruises and handcrafted land journeys that take guests to many of the world’s most fascinating destinations. In 2019, Scenic introduced Scenic Eclipse, The World’s First Discovery Yacht™. Hosting just 228 guests (200 in Antarctica), the Discovery Yacht offers a close to 1:1 guest-to-staff ratio, butler service, 10 dining experiences, a 550 sqm (5,920 ft²) ultra-luxury spa, yoga and Pilates studio, vitality pools and bars, two state-of-the-art helicopters, a submarine and, an expert Discovery Team.

The arrival of its second Discovery Yacht, Scenic Eclipse II, launched on April 13, 2023, elevates ultra-luxury cruising to new heights. Scenic Eclipse II features a next generation submersible, Scenic Neptune II, custom-designed with Triton Submarines. The wellness experience in the Senses Spa and Owner’s Penthouse Suite has been significantly expanded in partnership with spa design leaders KLAFS along with the introduction of the new Sky Bar & Deck and vitality pool. Scenic is part of Scenic Group, which includes Emerald Cruises, Mayflower Cruises & Tours and Evergreen Tours.

Discover more about our journeys, download brochures, and make reservations through travel advisors or by contacting us directly in Canada at www.scenic.ca (866) 689-8611, or email: info@scenic.ca.

1 VIRTUOSO (2023) VIRTUOSO® Shares 2023 Festive Travel Trends and 2024 Outlook at Canada Forum in Vancouver

2 VIRTUOSO (2023) VIRTUOSO® Shares 2023 Festive Travel Trends and 2024 Outlook at Canada Forum in Vancouver