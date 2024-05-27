Flash News: OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sudo Finance

SINGAPORE, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 27, 2024.

OKX Wallet Now Integrated with Sudo Finance

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it is now integrated with Sudo Finance, enabling the OKX Web3 community to seamlessly access Sudo Finance's solutions via web extension.



Sudo Finance is a decentralized platform that allows for the trading of synthetic assets derived from both real world and virtual assets. These synthetic financial products are created on-chain and high-leveraged trading of these assets is facilitated through the protocol.



About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

