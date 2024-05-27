Giyani Announces Board Update

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV:EMM, GR:A2DUU8) ("Giyani" or the "Company"), developer of the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana ("K.Hill" or “the Project”), announces changes to its board of directors (the “Board”) as part of the Company’s transition to becoming a manganese battery metals producer. Jonathan Henry, Michael Jones, John Petersen and Nicola Spooner have retired from the board, effective as of May 24, 2024.



Mark Burnett will join the board as interim chair, with the remaining directors, President and CEO Danny Keating, Alex Azpitarte, Thuso Dikgaka and Stephanie Hart. The Board has commenced the process to identify new directors with specific expertise in EV battery product marketing, project financing and capital markets experience, with a view to completing the process prior to the next Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) when Mr. Burnett will step down as interim chair.

Mark Burnett is the Director of Mining Investments at RAB Capital, a leading mining specialist investor in London, with over 12 years investing and corporate finance experience in Africa and North America. He is also a Non-Executive Director of Golden Metal Resources (GMET:LN), focused on developing critical mineral assets in Nevada, USA. Mark holds an MPhil from University of Oxford and has served with the British Armed Forces.

During their tenure, Mr. Henry, Mr. Jones, Mr. Petersen and Ms. Spooner have overseen a number of key milestones at Giyani including the successful receipt of the Environmental Authorisation in Botswana, the submission of the K.Hill mining licence application, the development of a bespoke hydrometallurgical process to produce high purity manganese, and the recent securing of US$26 million in funding, positioning the Company to be a leading international developer of battery grade manganese.

The streamlined Board will continue to focus on overseeing the execution of the Company’s strategy, notably the construction and commissioning of the Demonstration Plant in South Africa.

Mark Burnett, Interim-Chair of the Company, commented:

“I look forward to working with Giyani’s directors and supporting Danny and the management team in their delivery of the Demonstration Plant. I also look forward to working with the Board to introduce additional directors that will support Giyani’s strategy to become a dominant producer of battery grade manganese. I believe this company can be a significant contributor to the energy transition.”

Danny Keating, President and CEO of the Company, commented:

“On behalf of our shareholders, stakeholders and the management team, I would like to thank Jonathan, John, Nicola and Mike for their many years of service to the Company. Their efforts and commitment to the Company have been instrumental in each stage of Giyani’s growth. I look forward to working with the new Board as we execute on the Demonstration Plant construction.”

Jonathan Henry, commented:

“As Giyani embarks on the next chapter in its strategy to be a leading global producer of battery grade manganese, myself and my fellow directors are encouraged that we have built the foundations of a business that can thrive as the continued electrification of the car industry accelerates and demand for battery grade manganese strengthens exponentially.”

About Giyani

Giyani is focussed on becoming the dominant western-world producer of sustainable, low carbon high purity battery grade manganese for the electric vehicle (“EV”) industry. The Company has developed a proprietary hydrometallurgical process to produce high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (“HPMSM”), a lithium-ion battery (“LIB”) cathode precursor material critical for EVs.

The Company has recently secured US$26m in financing from two strategic partners, the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa and ARCH Sustainable Resources Fund LP, as it aims to progress the K.Hill battery-grade manganese project in Botswana to construction, after successfully building and operating the Demonstration Plant and completing a Definitive Feasibility Study by H1 2025.

