The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 - Cutting-edge White Biotechnology Field is Transforming Industries Worldwide

The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 is an in-depth market research report that explores the current state and future prospects of this sector. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the white biotechnology market, covering key application areas such as biomanufacturing, biofuels, bio-based chemicals, bioplastics and biopolymers, bioremediation, biocatalysis, food and nutraceutical ingredients, agricultural biotechnology, textiles, consumer goods, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, surfactants and detergents, and construction materials.
White biotechnology, also known as industrial biotechnology, harnesses the power of living cells and enzymes to create eco-friendly, sustainable products and processes. This cutting-edge field is transforming industries worldwide, offering innovative solutions for biomanufacturing, biofuels, bioplastics, and beyond. Key tools like metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution allow the biology of bacteria, yeast and algae to be optimized as microbial cell factories. Their metabolism can be tailored to convert sugars, waste lipids and even CO2 into target compounds like ethanol, organic acids, biopolymers and more.
White biotechnology enables the sustainable production of both high-volume commodities as well as fine chemicals for pharmaceuticals. It allows renewable feedstocks like agricultural wastes and algae to be utilized as inputs. Biomanufacturing processes can achieve high specificity under mild conditions with far less waste than conventional chemistry.
The report covers the latest technological advancements driving the white biotechnology market, including synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, protein engineering, fermentation processes, and more. It also examines the various production hosts, such as bacteria, yeast, fungi, marine organisms, and photosynthetic organisms, as well as the diverse range of feedstocks used, from C1 and C2 compounds to lignocellulosic biomass, plastic waste, and CO2.
The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 offers invaluable insights into the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of this industry. The report features a comprehensive market analysis, including a SWOT analysis, market map, competitive landscape, and detailed profiles of over 380 key players in the white biotechnology space.
With global revenues for white biotechnology projected to soar in the coming years, this report is an essential resource for businesses, investors, and researchers seeking to capitalize on the immense potential of this sustainable, bio-based revolution.
Report contents include:
- Principles and tools of white biotechnology. Analysis of major host organisms - engineered bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi - used in industrial biotechnology.
- Key end product applications and markets. Markets covered include biofuels, renewable chemicals, bioplastics, ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, and more. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, regulations, and outlook.
- Insights into biomanufacturing processes and scale-up for commercialization. Batch vs continuous processing, bioreactors, downstream separation, and process analytical techniques.
- Techno-economic analysis and market outlook.
- Latest trends and future opportunities.
- Global market revenues to 2037
- 380 company profiles spanning feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product companies. Analysis of how startups, SMEs, and large corporations apply biotech across the value chain. Companies profiled include Aanika Biosciences, Absci, AIO, Amyris, Apeel, Agrivida, Ardra Bio, BigHat Biosciences, BioAge Labs, Bioptimus, Bolt Threads, Cascade Biocatalysts, C16 Biosciences, Circe, Cradle, Danimer Scientific, Debut Biotechnology, Deepcell, Erebagen, Eligo Bioscience, Evozyne,Fermelanta, Future Fields, Geltor, Generate:Biomedicines, Gingko Bioworks, Green Bioactives, HydGene Renewables, Iambic Therapeutics, Impossible Foods, Industrial Microbes, Insilico Medicine, LanzaTech, Leash Biosciences, Metabolic Explorer, Michroma, Model Medicines, Modern Meadow, Newlight Technologies, Noetik,Novozymes, Onego Bio, Pearl Bio, Pivot Bio, Profluent Bio, Provectus Algae, Seminal Biosciences, Spiber, Succinity, Terra Bioindustries, Terray Therapeutics, Visolis, Xaira, Yali Bio and Yoneda Labs
Key Topics Covered:
1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2 INTRODUCTION
2.1 Biotechnology "colours"
2.2 Definition
2.3 Comparison with conventional processes
2.4 Markets and applications
2.5 Advantages
2.6 Sustainability
2.7 White Biotechnology for the Circular Economy
2.7.1 Agricultural Waste
2.7.2 Forestry and Paper Waste
2.7.3 Gas Fermentation
2.7.4 Plastics Upcycling
2.7.5 Wastewater Valorization
3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
3.1 Production hosts
3.2 Biomanufacturing processes
3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing
3.4 Synthetic Biology
3.5 Generative Biology
3.6 Feedstocks
3.7 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)
4 MARKET ANALYSIS
4.1 Market trends and growth drivers
4.2 Industry challenges and constraints
4.3 White biotechnology in the bioeconomy
4.4 SWOT analysis
4.5 Market map
4.6 Key market players and competitive landscape
4.7 Regulations
4.8 Main end-use markets
4.9 Global market revenues 2018-2035
4.10 Future Market Outlook
5 COMPANY PROFILES
- Aanika Biosciences
- Absci
- Aemetis
- AEP Polymers
- AgBiome
- Agrivida
- AIO
- AI Proteins
- Algal Bio
- Algenol
- AlgiKnit
- Algiecel ApS
- AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd
- Allonnia
- Allozymes
- Alt.Leather
- Alto Neuroscience
- AmphiStar
- Amphista Therapeutics
- Amply Discovery
- AMSilk
- Andes
- Antheia
- Apeel Sciences
- Aqemia
- Aralez Bio
- Arctic Biomaterials
- Ardra Bio
- Arkeon
- Arzeda
- Asimov
- Atantares
- Athos Therapeutics
- Atomwise
- Autolus
- AVA Biochem
- Avantium
- Avicenna Biosciences
- Azolla
- Axcelon Biopolymers
- Basecamp Research
- Benefuel
- BenevolentAI
- BigHat Biosciences
- BioAge Labs
- BioBetter
- Biocatalysts
- Bioextrax
- Bio Fab NZ
- Biokemik
- Biolexis Therapeutics
- BIOLO
- BioMap
- Biomason, I
- Biomatter Designs
- Bioptimus SAS
- BioPhy
- Bioplastech
- BioSmart Nano
- Biotic Circular Technologies
- Biosyntia
- Biotecam
- Bioweg
- bit.bio
- Bloom Biorenewables
- BluCon Biotech
- Blue BioFuels
- Bon Vivant
- Bolt Threads
- Bosk Bioproducts
- Bowil Biotech
- Braskem
- Brightseed
- Bucha Bio
- C1 Green Chemicals
- C16 Biosciences
- CABIO Biotech
- California Cultured
- Calysta
- Cambrium
- Camena Bioscience
- Capra Biosciences
- Carbios
- Cargill
- Calyxt
- Cascade Biocatalysts
- Cass Materials
- Catalyxx
- Cauldron
- Cemvita
- Century Health Technology
- ChainCraft
- Checkerspot
- Chitose Bio Evolution
- CinderBio
- Circe
- CJ Biomaterials
- Clean Food Group
- Codexis
- Colorifix
- Colossal Biosciences
- Colipi
- Colorifix
- Conagen
- Constructive Bio
- Cradle
- Cysbio
- Danimer Scientific
- Debut Biotechnology
- Deepcell
- DeepCure
- Deep Genomics
- Deep Branch Biotechnology
- Demetrix
- Design Therapeutics
- Diagonal Therapeutics
- Diffuse Bio
- Dispersa
- DNA Script
- Domsjo Fabriker
- DuPont
- Earli
- Ecovative Design
- Eco Fuel Technology
- Eden Brew
- EggPlant Srl
- Eligo Bioscience
- Elo Life Systems
- Emerging Fuels Technology
- EnginZyme
- Eni
- EnPlusOne Biosciences
- Enzymaster
- Enzymit
- Enzyan
- Etcembly
- Evaxion Biotech
- Eversyn
- Evozyne
- Exscientia
- FabricNano
- Fermentalg
- eniferBio
- ENOUGH
- Epoch Biodesign
- Erebagen
- Evolved By Nature
- Evonik Industries
- EV Biotech
- FabricNano
- Farmless
- Fermelanta
- Fermentalg
- Full Cycle Bioplastics
- Futerro
- Future Fields
- Futurity Bio-Ventures
- Gaiamer Biotechnologies
- Geltor
- Gen3Bio
- Genecis Bioindustries
- Generate:Biomedicines
- Genesis Therapeutics
- Gero
- Gevo, Inc
- Genomatica
- Ginkgo Bioworks
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Global Bioenergies
- Google Deepmind
- Green Bioactives
- Green Earth Institute
- Healx
- Helaina
- Hexagon Bio
- Honext Material SL
- Humintech
- Huue
- HydGene Renewables
- HydRegen
- Hyfe
- Iambic Therapeutics
- Ibex Medical Analytics
- Idoven
- Iktos
- Imperagen
- Impossible Foods
- Inceptive
- Indee Labs
- Insempra
- Insilico Medicine
- Insitro
- Integrated Biosciences
- Ittinsect
- Iogen
- Isomorphic Laboratories
- Itaconix
- Johnson Matthey
- Kalion
- Kane Biotech
- Kinish
- Kraig Biocraft Laboratories
- Kuano
- Lanzatech
- LCY Biosciences
- Leash Biosciences
- Liberation Labs
- Loam Bio
- Leaf Resources
- Light Bio
- Lignoflow Technologies
- Lignolix
- LignoPure
- Lignovations
- Living Ink Technologies
- Lixea Limited
- Lumen Bioscience
- Lygos
- LXP Group
- MadeRight
- MakeGrowLab
- Mana.bio
- Mango Materials
- Marea
- Melt & Marble
- MedPHA Bio-Tech
- Menten AI
- METabolic EXplorer
- Metgen Oy
- Michroma
- MiLaboratories, Inc.
- Miruku
- Modern Meadow, Inc.
- Modern Synthesis
- Mogrify
- Model Medicines
- Molecular Assemblies
- Molecular Quantum Solutions
- Moolec Science
- Multus Biotechnology
- MycoCycle, Inc.
- MycoTechnology
- MYCL
- MycoWorks
- Myconeos
- Mylium BV
- Nabla Bio
- Nafigate
- NatPol
- NatureWorks
- Nereid Biomaterials
- NefFa
- Newlight Technologies
- Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material
- Noetik
- Nobias Therapeutics
NoPalm Ingredients
- Nosh.bio
- Notpla
- Nourish
- Novomer
- Novozymes
- Novo Nordisk
- Nucleai
- NVIDIA
- Oakbio, Inc.
- Octarine Bio
- Odyssey Therapeutics
- one . five
- Onego Bio
- Oimo
- Orbital Materials
- Ordaos Bio
- Origin by Ocean
- Owkin
- Paques Biomaterials
- Pearl Bio
- Perfect Day
- Perpetual Medicines
- PHABuilder
- Photanol
- Phylloceuticals
- Pivot Materials
- Plastus
- Pneuma Bio
- PoLoPo
- Polybion
- Polyferm
- Pow.bio
- Precigen
- PredxBio
- Profluent Bio
- Prokarium
- Prometheus Materials
- ProPhase Labs
- ProteinQure
- Protein Evolution
- Provectus Algae
- Praj Industries
- Quazy Foods
- QuantHealth
- Q-milk GmbH
- Recursion Pharmaceuticals
- Relay Therapeutics
- Ribbon Biolabs
- Roche
- Roivant Sciences
- Roquette
- RWDC
- Samsara Eco Pty Ltd.
- Sanofi
- Saphium Biotechnology
- Scindo
- ScobyTec
- Schrodinger
- Seismic Therapeutic
- Seawear Ltd.
- Seevix Material Sciences
- Sekab E-Technology
- Seminal Biosciences
- Sensible Biotechnologies
- SeQure Dx
- SimBioSys
- Smartfiber
- SNIPR Biome
- Solar Foods
- Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.
- Solugen
- Sphere Fluidics Limited
- Spiber
- Superluminal Medicines
- SUPLA Bioplastics
- SWAY
- Synlogic
- Synthego
- T-Cypher Bio
- Teal Bioworks, Inc.
- Telesis Bio
- Ten63 Therapeutics
- Terray Therapeutics
- Terra Bioindustries
- Teysha Technologies Limited
- thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions
- Tianjin GreenBio Materials
- Total Corbion
- Touchlight Gene
- TRexBio
- Treemera
- TripleW
- Twist Bioscience
- Uluu
- UPM Biochemicals
- Valo Health
- VantAI
- Van Heron Labs
- VEnvirotech Biotechnology SL
- Versalis SpA
- Verge Genomics
- Vertus Energy Ltd.
- Virent Inc.
- Viridos, Inc.
- Visolis, Inc.
- Wild Microbes
- WNWN Food Labs
- Xaira Therapeutics
- Xtalpi
- Yali Bio
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.
- Yoneda Labs
- Zayt Bioscience
- Zephyr AI
- Zero Acre Farms
- Zya
