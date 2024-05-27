The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 - Cutting-edge White Biotechnology Field is Transforming Industries Worldwide

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 is an in-depth market research report that explores the current state and future prospects of this sector. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the white biotechnology market, covering key application areas such as biomanufacturing, biofuels, bio-based chemicals, bioplastics and biopolymers, bioremediation, biocatalysis, food and nutraceutical ingredients, agricultural biotechnology, textiles, consumer goods, biopharmaceuticals, cosmetics, surfactants and detergents, and construction materials.

White biotechnology, also known as industrial biotechnology, harnesses the power of living cells and enzymes to create eco-friendly, sustainable products and processes. This cutting-edge field is transforming industries worldwide, offering innovative solutions for biomanufacturing, biofuels, bioplastics, and beyond. Key tools like metabolic engineering, fermentation, enzymatic biocatalysis, and directed evolution allow the biology of bacteria, yeast and algae to be optimized as microbial cell factories. Their metabolism can be tailored to convert sugars, waste lipids and even CO2 into target compounds like ethanol, organic acids, biopolymers and more.

White biotechnology enables the sustainable production of both high-volume commodities as well as fine chemicals for pharmaceuticals. It allows renewable feedstocks like agricultural wastes and algae to be utilized as inputs. Biomanufacturing processes can achieve high specificity under mild conditions with far less waste than conventional chemistry.

The report covers the latest technological advancements driving the white biotechnology market, including synthetic biology, metabolic engineering, protein engineering, fermentation processes, and more. It also examines the various production hosts, such as bacteria, yeast, fungi, marine organisms, and photosynthetic organisms, as well as the diverse range of feedstocks used, from C1 and C2 compounds to lignocellulosic biomass, plastic waste, and CO2.

The Global Market for White Biotechnology 2024-2035 offers invaluable insights into the market trends, growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities shaping the future of this industry. The report features a comprehensive market analysis, including a SWOT analysis, market map, competitive landscape, and detailed profiles of over 380 key players in the white biotechnology space.

With global revenues for white biotechnology projected to soar in the coming years, this report is an essential resource for businesses, investors, and researchers seeking to capitalize on the immense potential of this sustainable, bio-based revolution.

Report contents include:

Principles and tools of white biotechnology. Analysis of major host organisms - engineered bacteria, yeast, algae, fungi - used in industrial biotechnology.

Key end product applications and markets. Markets covered include biofuels, renewable chemicals, bioplastics, ingredients, agriculture, cosmetics, textiles, and more. Analysis of market drivers, challenges, regulations, and outlook.

Insights into biomanufacturing processes and scale-up for commercialization. Batch vs continuous processing, bioreactors, downstream separation, and process analytical techniques.

Techno-economic analysis and market outlook.

Latest trends and future opportunities.

Global market revenues to 2037

380 company profiles spanning feedstock supply, biomanufacturing, and end-product companies. Analysis of how startups, SMEs, and large corporations apply biotech across the value chain. Companies profiled include Aanika Biosciences, Absci, AIO, Amyris, Apeel, Agrivida, Ardra Bio, BigHat Biosciences, BioAge Labs, Bioptimus, Bolt Threads, Cascade Biocatalysts, C16 Biosciences, Circe, Cradle, Danimer Scientific, Debut Biotechnology, Deepcell, Erebagen, Eligo Bioscience, Evozyne,Fermelanta, Future Fields, Geltor, Generate:Biomedicines, Gingko Bioworks, Green Bioactives, HydGene Renewables, Iambic Therapeutics, Impossible Foods, Industrial Microbes, Insilico Medicine, LanzaTech, Leash Biosciences, Metabolic Explorer, Michroma, Model Medicines, Modern Meadow, Newlight Technologies, Noetik,Novozymes, Onego Bio, Pearl Bio, Pivot Bio, Profluent Bio, Provectus Algae, Seminal Biosciences, Spiber, Succinity, Terra Bioindustries, Terray Therapeutics, Visolis, Xaira, Yali Bio and Yoneda Labs



Key Topics Covered:





1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Biotechnology "colours"

2.2 Definition

2.3 Comparison with conventional processes

2.4 Markets and applications

2.5 Advantages

2.6 Sustainability

2.7 White Biotechnology for the Circular Economy

2.7.1 Agricultural Waste

2.7.2 Forestry and Paper Waste

2.7.3 Gas Fermentation

2.7.4 Plastics Upcycling

2.7.5 Wastewater Valorization

3 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS

3.1 Production hosts

3.2 Biomanufacturing processes

3.3 Cell factories for biomanufacturing

3.4 Synthetic Biology

3.5 Generative Biology

3.6 Feedstocks

3.7 Blue biotechnology (Marine biotechnology)

4 MARKET ANALYSIS

4.1 Market trends and growth drivers

4.2 Industry challenges and constraints

4.3 White biotechnology in the bioeconomy

4.4 SWOT analysis

4.5 Market map

4.6 Key market players and competitive landscape

4.7 Regulations

4.8 Main end-use markets

4.9 Global market revenues 2018-2035

4.10 Future Market Outlook



5 COMPANY PROFILES

Aanika Biosciences

Absci

Aemetis

AEP Polymers

AgBiome

Agrivida

AIO

AI Proteins

Algal Bio

Algenol

AlgiKnit

Algiecel ApS

AgriSea NZ Seaweed Ltd

Allonnia

Allozymes

Alt.Leather

Alto Neuroscience

AmphiStar

Amphista Therapeutics

Amply Discovery

AMSilk

Andes

Antheia

Apeel Sciences

Aqemia

Aralez Bio

Arctic Biomaterials

Ardra Bio

Arkeon

Arzeda

Asimov

Atantares

Athos Therapeutics

Atomwise

Autolus

AVA Biochem

Avantium

Avicenna Biosciences

Azolla

Axcelon Biopolymers

Basecamp Research

Benefuel

BenevolentAI

BigHat Biosciences

BioAge Labs

BioBetter

Biocatalysts

Bioextrax

Bio Fab NZ

Biokemik

Biolexis Therapeutics

BIOLO

BioMap

Biomason, I

Biomatter Designs

Bioptimus SAS

BioPhy

Bioplastech

BioSmart Nano

Biotic Circular Technologies

Biosyntia

Biotecam

Bioweg

bit.bio

Bloom Biorenewables

BluCon Biotech

Blue BioFuels

Bon Vivant

Bolt Threads

Bosk Bioproducts

Bowil Biotech

Braskem

Brightseed

Bucha Bio

C1 Green Chemicals

C16 Biosciences

CABIO Biotech

California Cultured

Calysta

Cambrium

Camena Bioscience

Capra Biosciences

Carbios

Cargill

Calyxt

Cascade Biocatalysts

Cass Materials

Catalyxx

Cauldron

Cemvita

Century Health Technology

ChainCraft

Checkerspot

Chitose Bio Evolution

CinderBio

Circe

CJ Biomaterials

Clean Food Group

Codexis

Colorifix

Colossal Biosciences

Colipi

Colorifix

Conagen

Constructive Bio

Cradle

Cysbio

Danimer Scientific

Debut Biotechnology

Deepcell

DeepCure

Deep Genomics

Deep Branch Biotechnology

Demetrix

Design Therapeutics

Diagonal Therapeutics

Diffuse Bio

Dispersa

DNA Script

Domsjo Fabriker

DuPont

Earli

Ecovative Design

Eco Fuel Technology

Eden Brew

EggPlant Srl

Eligo Bioscience

Elo Life Systems

Emerging Fuels Technology

EnginZyme

Eni

EnPlusOne Biosciences

Enzymaster

Enzymit

Enzyan

Etcembly

Evaxion Biotech

Eversyn

Evozyne

Exscientia

FabricNano

Fermentalg

eniferBio

ENOUGH

Epoch Biodesign

Erebagen

Evolved By Nature

Evonik Industries

EV Biotech

FabricNano

Farmless

Fermelanta

Fermentalg

Full Cycle Bioplastics

Futerro

Future Fields

Futurity Bio-Ventures

Gaiamer Biotechnologies

Geltor

Gen3Bio

Genecis Bioindustries

Generate:Biomedicines

Genesis Therapeutics

Gero

Gevo, Inc

Genomatica

Ginkgo Bioworks

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Global Bioenergies

Google Deepmind

Green Bioactives

Green Earth Institute

Healx

Helaina

Hexagon Bio

Honext Material SL

Humintech

Huue

HydGene Renewables

HydRegen

Hyfe

Iambic Therapeutics

Ibex Medical Analytics

Idoven

Iktos

Imperagen

Impossible Foods

Inceptive

Indee Labs

Insempra

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Integrated Biosciences

Ittinsect

Iogen

Isomorphic Laboratories

Itaconix

Johnson Matthey

Kalion

Kane Biotech

Kinish

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Kuano

Lanzatech

LCY Biosciences

Leash Biosciences

Liberation Labs

Loam Bio

Leaf Resources

Light Bio

Lignoflow Technologies

Lignolix

LignoPure

Lignovations

Living Ink Technologies

Lixea Limited

Lumen Bioscience

Lygos

LXP Group

MadeRight

MakeGrowLab

Mana.bio

Mango Materials

Marea

Melt & Marble

MedPHA Bio-Tech

Menten AI

METabolic EXplorer

Metgen Oy

Michroma

MiLaboratories, Inc.

Miruku

Modern Meadow, Inc.

Modern Synthesis

Mogrify

Model Medicines

Molecular Assemblies

Molecular Quantum Solutions

Moolec Science

Multus Biotechnology

MycoCycle, Inc.

MycoTechnology

MYCL

MycoWorks

Myconeos

Mylium BV

Nabla Bio

Nafigate

NatPol

NatureWorks

Nereid Biomaterials

NefFa

Newlight Technologies

Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material

Noetik

Nobias Therapeutics

NoPalm Ingredients

NoPalm Ingredients Nosh.bio

Notpla

Nourish

Novomer

Novozymes

Novo Nordisk

Nucleai

NVIDIA

Oakbio, Inc.

Octarine Bio

Odyssey Therapeutics

one . five

Onego Bio

Oimo

Orbital Materials

Ordaos Bio

Origin by Ocean

Owkin

Paques Biomaterials

Pearl Bio

Perfect Day

Perpetual Medicines

PHABuilder

Photanol

Phylloceuticals

Pivot Materials

Plastus

Pneuma Bio

PoLoPo

Polybion

Polyferm

Pow.bio

Precigen

PredxBio

Profluent Bio

Prokarium

Prometheus Materials

ProPhase Labs

ProteinQure

Protein Evolution

Provectus Algae

Praj Industries

Quazy Foods

QuantHealth

Q-milk GmbH

Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Relay Therapeutics

Ribbon Biolabs

Roche

Roivant Sciences

Roquette

RWDC

Samsara Eco Pty Ltd.

Sanofi

Saphium Biotechnology

Scindo

ScobyTec

Schrodinger

Seismic Therapeutic

Seawear Ltd.

Seevix Material Sciences

Sekab E-Technology

Seminal Biosciences

Sensible Biotechnologies

SeQure Dx

SimBioSys

Smartfiber

SNIPR Biome

Solar Foods

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Solugen

Sphere Fluidics Limited

Spiber

Superluminal Medicines

SUPLA Bioplastics

SWAY

Synlogic

Synthego

T-Cypher Bio

Teal Bioworks, Inc.

Telesis Bio

Ten63 Therapeutics

Terray Therapeutics

Terra Bioindustries

Teysha Technologies Limited

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions

Tianjin GreenBio Materials

Total Corbion

Touchlight Gene

TRexBio

Treemera

TripleW

Twist Bioscience

Uluu

UPM Biochemicals

Valo Health

VantAI

Van Heron Labs

VEnvirotech Biotechnology SL

Versalis SpA

Verge Genomics

Vertus Energy Ltd.

Virent Inc.

Viridos, Inc.

Visolis, Inc.

Wild Microbes

WNWN Food Labs

Xaira Therapeutics

Xtalpi

Yali Bio

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Yoneda Labs

Zayt Bioscience

Zephyr AI

Zero Acre Farms

Zya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gyjbig

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.