Discover the $MOCHI (Mochi DeFi) Listing on XT

Singapore , May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of MOCHI (Mochi DeFi) on its platform in the Main Zone (Metaverse) and the MOCHI/USDT trading pair started from 15:00 on 2024-05-28 (UTC).







About MOCHI

MOCHI is a BEP-20 token deployed on the Build N’ Build layer-1 Blockchain with a max supply of 250 quadrillion tokens. The MOCHI token is more than just a memecoin; it's the vibrant heartbeat of the Mochi DeFi ecosystem, combining the engaging power of memes with robust DeFi utilities. MOCHI aims to revolutionize the crypto space by integrating community-driven fun with practical financial tools. The token's unique blend of meme culture and utility is encapsulated in its charming mascot character, symbolizing both its playful spirit and serious potential.

From presales to staking, the token distribution strategy is meticulously planned: 44% is allocated for presale, 21% for initial liquidity, and 15% for staking. Additionally, 16% is reserved for ecosystem and centralized exchange needs, while 4% is dedicated to marketing efforts. This structured approach ensures a balanced and sustainable growth for the project.

One of the standout features of MOCHI is its integration with NFTs. Mochi NFTs are not just collectibles; they are power-up utilities that unlock exclusive perks, enhanced yield potentials, and special features within the ecosystem. These NFTs offer real utility, transforming the traditional concept of digital art by providing tangible benefits and rewards for holders. Whether staking to earn higher yields or accessing premium utilities, MOCHI token holders can significantly enhance their financial opportunities through these innovative NFTs.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT , expressed his thoughts about the listing of the MOCHI token on the exchange, highlighting its unique value proposition within the DeFi space. "We are thrilled to welcome MOCHI to XT.com. Mochi DeFi stands out by seamlessly blending the engaging power of memes with substantial DeFi utilities, creating a dynamic ecosystem that appeals to both crypto enthusiasts and serious investors. This listing aligns perfectly with our mission to provide innovative and diverse trading options for our users. We look forward to supporting Mochi DeFi as it continues to revolutionize the DeFi landscape."

About Mochi DeFi

Mochi DeFi is an innovative project aiming to bridge the gap between the engaging world of meme tokens and the practical functionalities of DeFi utilities. Founded by seasoned BNB Smart Chain veterans, The Professor and Blitz, Mochi DeFi leverages their extensive experience and strong community ties to build a unique, value-driven ecosystem. This project is not just about fun and games; it's about creating sustainable financial opportunities through a blend of marketing prowess and solid DeFi infrastructure.

The Mochi DeFi ecosystem offers a suite of products designed to maximize financial opportunities for both traders and project owners. The Mochi Dapp is at the heart of this ecosystem, providing a platform for staking, trading, and earning. Built with a focus on real utility, the staking platform caters not only to Mochi holders but also to the broader BSC community. This inclusive approach ensures that a wide range of users can benefit from the innovative financial tools and services offered by Mochi DeFi.

Partnerships play a crucial role in the Mochi DeFi ecosystem. Collaborations with trusted entities like Cyber Scope, DexTools, BscScan, and Open Zeppelin ensure that the project operates with the highest standards of security, transparency, and reliability. These partnerships enhance the project's credibility and provide users with peace of mind, knowing that they are engaging with a secure and well-audited platform. As Mochi DeFi continues to grow, these alliances will be pivotal in driving the project's mission to combine meme power with practical DeFi utility, creating a thriving, sustainable community.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

