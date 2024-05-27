Global Tonometer Market Forecast Report 2024-2029, with Profiles of Haag-Streit, HEMC Medical, Reichert Technologies, Diaton, Jaggi Brothers, Advin Healthcare, Keeler, Takagi Japan, Inami & Nidek-Intl

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tonometer Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The tonometry industry is experiencing significant growth, with projections indicating a robust compound annual growth rate of 3.98% from 2022 to 2029, reaching $410.4 Million by 2029. This expansion is due, in part, to the advent of innovative technologies within the field.

Advancements in applanation and rebound tonometry, for instance, are enriching the capabilities of healthcare providers to accurately determine intraocular pressure, which is critical for the diagnosis and management of glaucoma.





Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases Fostering Enhanced Tonometer Adoption



An escalation in the incidence of glaucoma, alongside an uptick in the geriatric and diabetic populations who are at higher risk for eye-related ailments, is driving the demand for tonometers.

Additionally, the greater frequency of eye check-up camps organized for early detection of ophthalmic conditions is propelling the tonometer market forward. Researchers expect such initiatives, which aim at averting vision loss through preventative care, to sustain market enlargement in the coming years.



North America Takes the Lead in Tonometer Market Expansion



North America is currently leading market growth with a high prevalence of glaucoma, existence of prominent industry players, and a well-established healthcare system. In particular, increasing cases of glaucoma in the older population are prompting a higher necessity for these devices, ensuring a steady rise in market influence throughout the forecast period. Supportive governmental initiatives and research collaborations are also contributing to the expansion of the tonometer market in this region.



Recent Market Developments Signal Future Innovations and Approvals



Recent advancements within the sector include the launch of cutting-edge devices as well as the FDA's approval of new self-tonometry systems for home use. These developments are expected to enhance patient comfort, allow for more accurate IOP monitoring, and ultimately expand the usage of tonometry in both clinical and home settings.



Market Segmentation Reflects Wide Application and Accessibility



The segmentation of the tonometer market reveals its diverse applications across different types of healthcare settings, including hospitals and ophthalmic centers. By technology, the market covers applanation tonometry, indentation tonometry, rebound tonometry, and other emerging technologies. The scope also expands over various regions, indicating the global reach and importance of tonometry for eye health across demographics.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 136 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $312.28 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $410.49 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global





