Trailbreaker Resources Commences Surface Exploration at Castle Rock Property, Northern Vancouver Island, BC

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) (“Trailbreaker” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the 2024 surficial exploration program at our Castle Rock property on northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia (BC).



The program will consist of follow-up exploration on the results obtained during 2023 (see Figure 1 below, and November 27th, 2023 news release) as well as reconnaissance exploration on unexplored ground.

Figure 1: Areas of focus for the 2024 exploration program. Soil geochemical anomalies and highlighted rock samples from the 2023 surface sampling program are overlain on geological and structural interpretations of the regional airborne magnetic survey. Sampling defined a 3 km gold-in-soil trend which includes the Heart, Watchtower, and Kokummi zones. The 2024 exploration program will follow up on results at the newly discovered Watchtower and Kokummi zones, the historic Flan zone, and will investigate unexplored ground along trend to the northwest.

During 2023, a 3 km gold-in-soil geochemical anomaly was defined along a magnetic lineament. This anomaly includes the Heart zone (historic chip sample of 2.0 g/t Au [gold] over 30 metres1) as well as the newly discovered Kokummi and Watchtower zones. Interpretation of airborne magnetic data indicates that mineralization is associated with northwest-trending structures splaying off from the Kokummi granodioritic stock in the southwest property area. This interpretation suggests that much of the property with mineral potential has not yet been explored.

The 2024 exploration program will consist of approximately 400 soil geochemical samples combined with prospecting of the Watchtower and Kokummi zones, in an effort to expand and define the geochemical signature.

Reconnaissance exploration will also be conducted on unexplored ground along trend to the northwest, as well as on the Flan zone. The Flan zone includes a historic showing that has returned assays of up to 135 g/t Au in boulders2. Exploration in 2023 confirmed high-grade gold mineralization, with assays up to 42.1 g/t Au and 1.93% Cu (copper). As well, basalt-hosted semi-massive pyrite-chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite mineralization sampled in outcrop returned assays up to 3.1 g/t Au. It is believed that this outcrop-hosted mineralization is associated with the float samples, and that higher-grade material is likely not exposed due to vegetation and/or till cover.

Message from the President

“The Castle Rock property represents an exciting opportunity for new mineral discoveries in an area with little historic exploration. We are eager to follow-up on the 2023 results and to continue advancing the project. There’s a lot of unexplored ground here with high potential for new discoveries.”

– Daithi Mac Gearailt

About the Castle Rock property

The Castle Rock property covers 3,108 hectares of land on northern Vancouver Island, approximately 70 km northwest of Campbell River, BC. It was acquired by Trailbreaker in 2022 and consolidated through an option agreement (see August 8, 2023 news release). Trailbreaker conducted initial exploration assessment work in 2022 and followed up with a second surface exploration program in 2023.

The claims cover five BC Minfile occurrences located along a district-scale structure that is >5 km-long, with newly identified gold ± copper-enriched intrusions. These Minfile occurrences represent relatively new discoveries, mostly due to access created by recent logging activity.

Northern Vancouver Island is host to several large Cu-Au porphyry deposits including Northisle Copper and Gold’s Hushamu deposit (Inferred resource of 5.57 Moz AuEq)3, and BHP Billiton’s past producing Island Copper porphyry copper deposit (produced >2.7 B lb Cu and >1.0 Moz Au) 3.

At the Castle Rock property, gold is dominantly hosted by Jurassic granodiorite dykes which have been emplaced along a regional-scale fault zone separating Lower to Middle Triassic Daonella Bed sedimentary rocks from Upper Triassic Karmutsen Formation basalts.

About Trailbreaker Resources

Trailbreaker Resources is a project generator focused primarily on mining-friendly British Columbia and Yukon Territory, Canada. We are committed to continuous exploration and research, allowing us to maintain a portfolio of quality mineral properties which in turn provides value for our shareholders. The company has an experienced management team with a proven track record as project generators and developers throughout the Yukon Territory, British Columbia, Alaska and Nevada.

Carl Schulze, P. Geo., Consulting Geologist with Aurora Geosciences Ltd, is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 for Trailbreaker’s BC and Yukon exploration projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this release.

