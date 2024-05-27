Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023-2024 and 2025-2029: A $223.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing is expected to grow from $121.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $223.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The key factors driving the growth of global semiconductor machinery manufacturing include growing fabrication equipment spending worldwide, growing trend toward electrification of automobiles and industrial equipment, the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, 5G networks, smart vehicles and augmented and virtual reality.

This report provides an overview of the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing and an analysis of market trends, updating the previous version of the report, which came out in 2018. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts are segmented by equipment type, application and geographic region. In this report, the global market consists of four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report covers emerging technologies and the current competitive landscape, and concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.

Key Highlights

By the end of 2029, the logic segment will continue to dominate the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing owing to the rising adoption of semiconductor equipment to manufacture logic chips. Also, the surge is fueled by the escalating manufacturing complexity in logic devices coupled with robust demand for semiconductors in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things.

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in global semiconductor machinery manufacturing. Asian countries, particularly countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, is a global manufacturing hub. The region's strong focus on semiconductor manufacturing has driven the adoption of t semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Moreover, demand is higher owing to the presence of many key players from the semiconductor machinery manufacturing marketplace.

The report includes:

29 data tables and 54 additional tables

An overview of the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing

Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2026, 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by equipment type, application, and region

Coverage of the history and development of semiconductor machinery, a life cycle assessment, and the value chain processes for semiconductor machinery manufacturing

An assessment of market dynamics and factors and recent innovations affecting the market

Identification of the market segments with the highest growth potential

Discussion of the major manufacturers in each region

Profiles of leading market participants, including ASML Holding N.V., Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and KLA Corp.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $121.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $223.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.0% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Scenario

Macro-economic Factors

Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War

Water Shortage in Taiwan

Shifting Regulations and Global Investments

Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War

Porter's Five Forces Model

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Spending on Fabrication Equipment Electrification of Vehicles and Industrial Equipment Proliferation of AI, IoT, 5G and AR/VR

Market Restraints Complexity and High Costs of Semiconductor Fabrication Complexity and Reduced Yields of Semiconductor Manufacturing

Market Opportunities Evolution of Chip Packaging Growing Government Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies and Trends

Technological Advances and New Products

Green and Sustainable Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)

More Complex Designs and Advanced Manufacturing Techniques

AI and Machine Learning in Semiconductor Manufacturing

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Equipment Type Wafer Fabrication Equipment Test Equipment Assembly and Packaging

Market Breakdown by Application Logic Memory Other Applications

Market Breakdown by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Market Rankings

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry: An ESG Perspective

ESG Issues

Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Consumption

Employee Health and Safety

Diversity and Equal Opportunity

Ethical Sourcing

ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG

ESG Practices in the Industry

Company Profiles

Advantest Corp.

Applied Materials Inc.

ASM International N.V.

ASML

Canon Inc.

Disco Corp.

Entegris Inc.

Hitachi Ltd.

KLA Corp.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.

Lam Research Corp.

Nikon Corp.

SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.

Teradyne Inc.

Tokyo Electron Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lqkh71

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.