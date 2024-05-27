Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Global Market Report 2023-2024 and 2025-2029: A $223.8 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing is expected to grow from $121.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $223.8 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
The key factors driving the growth of global semiconductor machinery manufacturing include growing fabrication equipment spending worldwide, growing trend toward electrification of automobiles and industrial equipment, the proliferation of artificial intelligence, the internet of things, 5G networks, smart vehicles and augmented and virtual reality.
This report provides an overview of the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing and an analysis of market trends, updating the previous version of the report, which came out in 2018. Using 2023 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2024 through 2029. Revenue forecasts are segmented by equipment type, application and geographic region. In this report, the global market consists of four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report covers emerging technologies and the current competitive landscape, and concludes with profiles of the major players in the market.
Key Highlights
- By the end of 2029, the logic segment will continue to dominate the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing owing to the rising adoption of semiconductor equipment to manufacture logic chips. Also, the surge is fueled by the escalating manufacturing complexity in logic devices coupled with robust demand for semiconductors in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence, 5G networks, and the Internet of Things.
- Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in global semiconductor machinery manufacturing. Asian countries, particularly countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea, is a global manufacturing hub. The region's strong focus on semiconductor manufacturing has driven the adoption of t semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Moreover, demand is higher owing to the presence of many key players from the semiconductor machinery manufacturing marketplace.
The report includes:
- 29 data tables and 54 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for semiconductor machinery manufacturing
- Analysis of global market trends, featuring revenue data for 2023, estimated figures for 2024, forecasts for 2025, 2026, 2029 and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by equipment type, application, and region
- Coverage of the history and development of semiconductor machinery, a life cycle assessment, and the value chain processes for semiconductor machinery manufacturing
- An assessment of market dynamics and factors and recent innovations affecting the market
- Identification of the market segments with the highest growth potential
- Discussion of the major manufacturers in each region
- Profiles of leading market participants, including ASML Holding N.V., Applied Materials, Inc., Lam Research Corp., Tokyo Electron Ltd., and KLA Corp.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|139
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$121.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$223.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Scenario
- Macro-economic Factors
- Ongoing Ukraine-Russia War
- Water Shortage in Taiwan
- Shifting Regulations and Global Investments
- Impact of the U.S.-China Trade War
- Porter's Five Forces Model
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Spending on Fabrication Equipment
- Electrification of Vehicles and Industrial Equipment
- Proliferation of AI, IoT, 5G and AR/VR
- Market Restraints
- Complexity and High Costs of Semiconductor Fabrication
- Complexity and Reduced Yields of Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Market Opportunities
- Evolution of Chip Packaging
- Growing Government Efforts to Boost Semiconductor Manufacturing
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies and Trends
- Technological Advances and New Products
- Green and Sustainable Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD)
- More Complex Designs and Advanced Manufacturing Techniques
- AI and Machine Learning in Semiconductor Manufacturing
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Equipment Type
- Wafer Fabrication Equipment
- Test Equipment
- Assembly and Packaging
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Logic
- Memory
- Other Applications
- Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Rankings
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Semiconductor Machinery Manufacturing Industry: An ESG Perspective
- ESG Issues
- Greenhouse Gas Emissions and Energy Consumption
- Employee Health and Safety
- Diversity and Equal Opportunity
- Ethical Sourcing
- ESG Performance Analysis
- Current Status of ESG
- ESG Practices in the Industry
Company Profiles
- Advantest Corp.
- Applied Materials Inc.
- ASM International N.V.
- ASML
- Canon Inc.
- Disco Corp.
- Entegris Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- KLA Corp.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc.
- Lam Research Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- SCREEN Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Teradyne Inc.
- Tokyo Electron Ltd.
