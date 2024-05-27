Global Mercury Analyzer Market Industry Report 2024-2029: Environmental Monitoring Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Mercury Analyzer Market by Type (Cold Vapor Atomic Absorption and Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence), Monitoring Type (Continuous and Lab), End-Use Industry (Environmental Monitoring, Food Industry) and Region - Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The mercury analyzer market size is expected to grow from USD 310 million in 2024 to USD 426 million by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The mercury analyzer market is driven by factors such as increasing global efforts for mercury reduction, growing regulations for environmental protection, active government engagement, and regulatory entities to monitor environmental conditions to create a significant growth opportunity for the market players in the next 5 years.







Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Advancements in technology have significantly refined cold vapor atomic fluorescence analyzers, enhancing their sensitivity and precision. This refinement is particularly crucial for industries and regulatory bodies striving to adhere to increasingly stringent environmental standards. Secondly, there is a growing concern regarding mercury contamination across various ecosystems and its adverse effects on human health. This concern is fueling the demand for more sophisticated detection methods, thereby increasing the adoption of cold vapor atomic fluorescence analyzers.



Environmental monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The environmental monitoring segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing awareness and concerns regarding environmental pollution, particularly related to mercury contamination, are driving governments and regulatory bodies to enforce stricter regulations and standards for environmental monitoring. This heightened focus on environmental protection necessitates the deployment of advanced mercury analyzers for precise and efficient monitoring of mercury levels in air, water, soil, and other environmental matrices. Furthermore, the expanding scope of environmental monitoring initiatives by government agencies and private organizations is expected to fuel the demand for mercury analyzers.



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The region's rapid industrialization and stringent environmental regulations drive the demand for advanced analytical technologies to monitor and control mercury emissions effectively. Additionally, increasing awareness of environmental pollution, particularly concerning mercury contamination, is prompting industries to invest in sophisticated mercury analyzers for compliance and risk mitigation. Moreover, the Asia Pacific region's expanding economies, particularly in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, and mining, are expected to further drive the uptake of mercury analyzers for various applications.



The report provides insights on the following:

Analysis of key drivers (Growing regulations for environmental protection, active government engagement and regulatory entities to monitor environmental conditions, increasing global efforts for mercury reduction, growing emphasis on high quality food products), restraints (high cost of equipment for mercury analysis), opportunities (increasing industrialization and urbanization in emerging markets, emerging application of mercury analyzer in the research field), and challenges (complexity of sampling and analytical procedures).

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the mercury analyzer market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the mercury analyzer market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the mercury analyzer market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and product offerings of leading players like Teledyne Leeman Labs, Tekran Instruments, Thermo Fisher Scientific, PerkinElmer, Milestone, Analytik Jena, Nippon Instruments, Hitachi High-Tech, Lumex Instruments, ENVEA (France), among others.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 204 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $310 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $426 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Lab Monitoring Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2029

Environmental Monitoring Segment to Hold Largest Market Share in 2029

Asia-Pacific to Register Highest CAGR During Forecast Period

Premium Insights

Attractive Opportunities for Players in Mercury Analyzer Market - Implementation of Stringent Regulations for Environmental Monitoring and Reducing Mercury Emissions to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Mercury Analyzer Market, by Type - Cold Vapor Atomic Fluorescence Segment to Hold Larger Market Share in 2029

Mercury Analyzer Market, by Monitoring Type - Continuous Monitoring Segment to Register Higher CAGR During Forecast Period

Mercury Analyzer Market, by End-use Application - Environmental Monitoring Segment to Dominate Market in 2029

Mercury Analyzer Market, by Country - India to Record Highest CAGR in Mercury Analyzer Market During Forecast Period

Key Market Dynamics

Drivers

Sustainability Initiatives and Commitment to Pollution Prevention and Control

Implementation of Stringent Environmental Regulations by Governments and International Bodies

High Reliance on Coal-Fired Power Plants to Generate Electricity

Restraints

High Cost of Mercury Trace Analysis Equipment

Opportunities

Rapid Industrialization and Urbanization in Emerging Economies

Emerging Applications of Mercury Analyzers in Research Field

Increasing Number of Petrochemical Plants and Refineries

Challenges

Complexities Associated with Sampling and Analytical Procedures

Case Study Analysis

Milestone's DMA-80 Evo Direct Mercury Analyzer Helps Chemists Analyze Any Matrix Without Pre-Treatment or Chemical Additions Within 6 Minutes

Envea's Mercury Measurement Solutions Help Control and Reduce Hg Emissions from Cement Industry and Coal-Fired Power Plants

Milestone's Mercury Analyzer Improves Process Efficiency and Reduces Risk of Cross Contamination at York Lab

Companies Featured

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Tekran Instruments Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Perkinelmer Inc.

Milestone Srl

Analytik Jena

Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Nippon Instruments Corporation

Lumex Instruments

Envea

Brooks Rand Instruments

Durag Group

Sick AG

Ametek Brookfield North America

Beijing Baode Instrument Co. Ltd.

P S Analytical

Wuxi Jiebo Instrument Technology Co. Ltd.

Anseros

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Labtron Equipment Ltd.

Nanbei Instrument Limited

Bacs

Changsha Kaiyuan Instruments Co. Ltd.

Analytical Technologies Limited

Motras Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jztby

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment