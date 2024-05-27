Little Caesars Reveals New Crazy Puffs™ Mac & Cheese in Canada

For a limited time only, Canadians can try a first-of-its-kind cheesiest creation

Little Caesars Crazy Puffs™ Mac & Cheese

TORONTO, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fun fast-food combinations and must-try flavour pairings have emerged as a hot topic in culture and this food frenzy is only gaining momentum with delicious first-of-its-kind creations! With the majority of Canadians expressing that they like pizza (97%) and mac & cheese (82%)† the new Crazy Puffs™ KD® Mac & Cheese mashes up two favourites into one craveable bite that foodies are sure to go crazy for!



Made fresh in restaurants every day, each order of Crazy Puffs™ Mac & Cheese includes 4 handheld pieces of freshly made dough filled with Mac & Cheese, topped with 100% Canadian shredded cheese, and finished with a sprinkle of Cheddar Cheese seasoning.

“Crazy Puffs are known for packing big flavour into small handheld bites and our new innovation delivers just that with a mac & cheese we all know and love,” says Jessica Foust, Director, Global Product Development & Menu Management at Little Caesars. “Our team carefully crafted each cheesy bite so that Canadians can enjoy two of their favourite foods on-the-go.”

Don’t get FOMO or wait too long because Little Caesars Crazy Puffs™ Mac & Cheese are here for a delicious time, not a long time! And, once you try them, you will run (not walk) back for more! Available across Canada only starting May 27, customers can order a 4-piece of Crazy Puffs for only $4.99 + tax and are Hot-N-Ready from 4PM-8PM*.

Visit littlecaesars.ca to locate your nearest restaurant and grab the new cheesy creation Hot-N-Ready® for pickup or delivery*!

*Available across Canada, visit www.littlecaesars.ca to locate your nearest restaurant, while supplies last. Price and participation may vary. Delivery fees may apply.



ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS IN CANADA

Introduced to Canada in 1969, Little Caesars has been serving up value for more than 50 years through high-quality pizza at an all-day, everyday value. Little Caesar of Canada ULC is the franchisor of Little Caesars® Pizza in Canada and is headquartered in Oakville, Ontario. Little Caesars opened its first Canadian restaurant in 1969 and now has restaurant locations in all 10 Canadian Provinces.



ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.



Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station.



An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

For more information please visit: www.littlecaesars.ca.



†SOURCE Little Caesars

Survey Methodology

From April 30th to May 1st 2024, a Maru Public Opinion online survey of 1,521 randomly selected Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists was conducted by Maru/Blue on behalf of Little Caesars. The overall data is weighted to be representative of the Canadian adult population. A probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error (which measures sampling variability) of +/- 2.5%, 19 times out of 20.

