Silicone Films Global Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: The U.S. Market is Estimated at $286.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

Global Silicone Films Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Silicone Films estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2023, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period 2023-2030.

Electronics End-Use Silicone Films, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is expected to record a 9.3% CAGR and reach US$854.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Medical End-Use segment is estimated at 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.









The Silicone Films market in the U.S. is estimated at US$286.5 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$480.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7.6% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$276.3 Million by the year 2030.



The report includes profiles of 43 companies. Select competitors featured include:

3M

Cheever Specialty Paper & Film

Dow, Inc.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

Elkem ASA

Garware Polyester

Gascogne

Infiana

Loparex

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals

Momentive

Polyplex

Rossella S.r.l.

Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics

Sappi

Siliconature S.p.A.

SJA Film Technologies Ltd

The Rubber Company

Tohcello, Inc.

Toray Advanced Film Co. Ltd.

Wacker Chemie

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 94 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.3% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Silicone Films - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Silicone Films by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Industrial by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Packaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2023 through 2030 and % CAGR

World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2022 and % CAGR

World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2024 & 2030

World Silicone Films Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030

