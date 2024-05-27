Global Power Transformers Market Database and Regional Analysis to 2030

Dublin, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Power Transformers Market + Database: Regional Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This global market analysis covers the market size, shares, competitive and qualitative analysis of the power transformer in the form of MVAs, and revenue at the regional level.

The power transformer topic aims to cover the market of power transformers to enable the key players in the value chain to have a detailed understanding of the market The analyst is making this possible by ensuring that data on the transformer market is searched and repurposed in a way that provides not only a holistic overview of the market but also insights into key markets and application verticals. By conducting in-depth market research on the topic, the analyst's goal is to help its customers understand the current and future demand for Power transformers as well as the competitive landscape in the industry.

The purpose of the research is to help explore the Power transformer market so stakeholders can align their product and market strategy to address this billion-dollar market and capture the maximum benefit. This service only includes electrical transformers >42kV as part of power transformers research.

Report Scope:

Gain a global perspective with a dataset of the entire power transformers market across five regions, including three major countries from each region.

Quantify power transformer markets' anticipated growth (CAGR) to 2030 in terms of annual market and installed base, considering MVAs and revenue, and elucidate the key drivers fueling this growth.

Segment the power transformer market based on voltage classes, spanning from 42 kV to >420 kV, and outline the market size within the Generation, Utilities, and Industry sectors.

Examine an array of scenario forecasting, including High case, Base case, and Low case.

Identify the pivotal policies and incentives influencing the global demand for power transformers.

Companies Featured

Hitachi Energy

Hyosung

Siemens Energy

Hyundai HI

GE

China XD Group

Toshiba

BHEL

CG Power

WEG

SGB SMIT

BEST

Mitsubishi Electric

Key Topics Covered:





1. Market Sizing for Power Transformer - Years: 2021-2030

By Metric MVAs Revenue (M USD)

By Region Asia Pacific Europe Middle East Africa North America South America

By Category Annual Market Installed base

By Vertical Generation Industry Transmission

By Scenario High Case Base Case Low Case

By Voltage level 42-150 kV 150-250 kV 250-420 kV >420kV



2. Supply Analysis

Market Shares for the top 5 suppliers for the following regions: Asia Pacific Europe North America South America Middle East Africa



3. Supplier Profiles

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

General Electric

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yhbkcl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.