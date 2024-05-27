Automotive Parts Packaging Market is expected to reach a revenue of USD 9.9 Bn by 2033, at 4.7% CAGR: Dimension Market Research

New York, May 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview

The Global Automotive Parts Packaging Market size is expected to reach USD 9.9 billion by 2024 and is further anticipated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2033 at a CAGR of 4.7 % according to Dimension Market Research.

Automotive parts packaging serves to safeguard spare vehicle components during shipping and storage, particularly for service, aftermarket, and spare parts. The need for superior packaging materials arises to prevent damage, water infiltration, and corrosion, and ultimately extend the lifespan of these automotive products and components. Further, materials like molded pulp, foam, plastic, corrugated, & void fill are used as packaging material. Returnable packaging is used for shipping components, while disposable packaging is common. The demand for automotive parts packaging is on the rise due to factors like population growth, urbanization, and increased production of heavy components such as cooling systems and engine parts.

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions: https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-parts-packaging-market/request-sample/

Important Insights

The Global Automotive Parts Packaging market is expected to grow by USD 4.6 billion by 2033 from 2024 with a CAGR of 4.7 % during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033.

is expected to grow by by 2033 from 2024 with a during the same forecasted period i.e. 2025 to 2033. Disposable packaging is anticipated to dominate the automotive parts packaging market in 2024, as they are designed for recycling or appropriate disposal once a vehicle part completes its intended function.

is anticipated to dominate the automotive parts packaging market in 2024, as they are designed for recycling or appropriate disposal once a vehicle part completes its intended function. In terms of product, protective packaging is expected to lead the automotive parts packaging market, due to the increasingly complex supply networks and expanded transportation of goods, which heightens the risk of damage or spoilage during transit.

is expected to lead the automotive parts packaging market, due to the increasingly complex supply networks and expanded transportation of goods, which heightens the risk of damage or spoilage during transit. Electrical Components segment led the market in 2024, driven by increasing consumer demand for electrical and electronic equipment in the automotive sector and concerns regarding the safety and quality of such components.

segment led the market in 2024, driven by increasing consumer demand for electrical and electronic equipment in the automotive sector and concerns regarding the safety and quality of such components. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to lead the automotive parts packaging market with a revenue share of 46.4% in 2024, due to rapid growth in population and an increase in the demand for vehicles.

Latest Trends

Sustainable and eco-friendly packaging is becoming increasingly popular as consumers prefer environmentally responsible solutions.

Biodegradable plastics, recycled cardboard, and reusable containers are examples of sustainable packaging materials.

Companies are actively working to reduce packaging waste by optimizing designs to minimize material usage.

Market is incorporating interactive experiences for customers, such as QR codes that link to instructional videos or product information.

Competitive Landscape

The global automotive parts packaging market is highly competitive, with companies vying for market share through innovation, sustainability, and cost-effectiveness.

Adapting to changing industry trends like e-commerce growth and environmental concerns is crucial for packaging solutions.

Strategic partnerships and technological advancements play a significant role in shaping the competitive landscape and future direction of the industry.

Some of the prominent market players:

Nefab AB

Mondi Plc

Knauf Industries

Smurfit Kappa Group

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products

DS Smith

Signode India

Schoeller Allibert Services

Sealed Air Corp

Other Key Players

Transform your business approach with strategic insights from our report. Get in touch to request our brochure today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-parts-packaging-market/download-reports-excerpt/

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Scope

Report Highlights Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.9 Bn Forecast Value (2032) USD 14.9 Bn CAGR (2023-2032) 4.7% Leading Region in terms of Revenue Share Asia-pacific Percentage of Revenue Share by Leading Region 46.4% Historical Data 2018 - 2023 Forecast Data 2025 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Estimate Year 2024 Segments Covered By Packaging, By Product, By Component Regional Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Analysis

Electrical Components is expected to dominate the automotive parts packaging market with a revenue share of 34.5% in 2024, driven by increased consumer interest in electrical and electronic equipment used in automobiles, along with increasing concerns regarding the safety and quality of these components. There is a growing focus on packaging solutions to guarantee the safe transport of electrical components as modern vehicles incorporate more advanced electronic systems. In addition, the rising demand for electric vehicles & the adoption of advanced automotive technologies further boost the importance of the Electrical Components segment, reflecting a market trend that aligns with the evolving automotive industry landscape.

Automotive Parts Packaging Market Segmentation

By Packaging

Disposable

Reusable

By Product

Protective Packaging

Crates

Pallets

Bags & Pouches

Bulk Containers & Cases

Folding Carton

Trays

Corrugated Products

By Component

Electrical Components

Automotive Filter

Battery

Cooling System

Others

Click to Request Sample Report and Drive Impactful Decisions at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/report/automotive-parts-packaging-market/request-sample/

Drivers

The automotive parts packaging market is growing due to increased demand stemming from global population growth and urbanization.

Higher production and packaging of heavy components like cooling systems and engine parts are major contributors to this market expansion.

Consumer preference for bio-based packaging materials, driven by environmental concerns, is also a significant growth driver.

Restraints

Market growth is hindered by inconsistent demand from automotive and spare parts manufacturers.

Concerns about the substantial waste generated by protective packaging could pose challenges to market expansion.

Supply chain disruptions, such as global trade conflicts, natural disasters, and geopolitical tensions, can impact the availability and prices of packaging materials.

Opportunities

The growth of e-commerce in automotive retail is fueled by the demand for specialized packaging solutions that ensure the safe delivery of automotive parts to customers. It creates opportunities for the automotive parts packaging market by emphasizing the importance of effective packaging for online sales.

The market is witnessing a surge in innovative packaging solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of automotive components.

These customized packaging solutions are designed based on factors like size, shape, and vulnerability to damage, showcasing the market's dedication to enhancing product protection and logistics efficiency.

Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region is projected to dominate the automotive parts packaging market in 2024, capturing a significant 46.4% share and maintaining this lead in the foreseeable future. Some countries like china particularly stands out as the world's leading and rapidly expanding automotive industry, presenting a profitable opportunity for international packaging leaders to introduce advanced packaging solution. Major players in the region offer cost-effective solutions, which global leaders can capitalize on by leveraging their expertise for a competitive advantage. Additionally, advancements in material science have led to the emergence of affordable biodegradable plastics, transforming disposable packaging for automotive parts.

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

The U.K.

France

Italy

Russia

Spain

Benelux

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

ANZ

ASEAN

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Egypt

Rest of MEA

Purchase the Competition Analysis Dashboard Today at https://dimensionmarketresearch.com/checkout/automotive-parts-packaging-market/

Recent Developments

March 2023: Pregis introduced its AirSpeed Ascent air cushioning system in Europe. Using patented square-designed hybrid cushioning (HC) developed with high-pressure air improves shock absorption for enhanced product protection. Further, the AirSpeed HC Renew film meets Circular Economy Flexible Packaging standards, having over 30% recycled material. Also, the compact design conserves space and its 30 minutes per second speed benefits users.

introduced its AirSpeed Ascent air cushioning system in Europe. Using patented square-designed hybrid cushioning (HC) developed with high-pressure air improves shock absorption for enhanced product protection. Further, the AirSpeed HC Renew film meets Circular Economy Flexible Packaging standards, having over 30% recycled material. Also, the compact design conserves space and its 30 minutes per second speed benefits users. November 2022: Onsemi introduced a new line of MOSFET devices with innovative top-side cooling, particularly designed for challenging automotive applications like motor control & DC/DC conversion, these devices were highlighted at Electronica, the premier electronics trade show. Further, the Automotive Power Solutions at Onsemi, solving cooling challenges is critical for reducing size & weight in modern car design, offering an efficient & compact solution.

introduced a new line of MOSFET devices with innovative top-side cooling, particularly designed for challenging automotive applications like motor control & DC/DC conversion, these devices were highlighted at Electronica, the premier electronics trade show. Further, the Automotive Power Solutions at Onsemi, solving cooling challenges is critical for reducing size & weight in modern car design, offering an efficient & compact solution. August 2022: ORBIS Corporation , a global leader in reusable packaging, showcased solutions for the battery supply chain & electric vehicles at the North American Battery Show, including protective dunnage, hand-held containers, bulk containers, & metal racks. These options focus on enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and affordability in the automotive supply chain, addressing challenges expected by the complexities of Li-ion batteries in electric vehicles.

, a global leader in reusable packaging, showcased solutions for the battery supply chain & electric vehicles at the North American Battery Show, including protective dunnage, hand-held containers, bulk containers, & metal racks. These options focus on enhancing sustainability, efficiency, and affordability in the automotive supply chain, addressing challenges expected by the complexities of Li-ion batteries in electric vehicles. February 2022: Smurfit Kappa made a significant investment in its new Design2Market Factory, which facilitates quick & smooth progress from designing a package to launching it in the market. Further, the company's significant financial commitment highlights its dedication to effectively bringing new products from the drawing board to the consumer market.

Browse More Related Reports

Global Wood Adhesives Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5,887.1 million in 2023 and is anticipated to exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% for the forecast period (2023-2032).

Global Fire Truck Market is expected to reach a value of USD 5.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 8.5 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Global Automotive Wrap Films Market is expected to show a valuation of USD 7.4 billion in 2023, and it is anticipated to experience significant growth at a CAGR of 23.2% for the forecast period (2023-2032).

Global CNG Powertrain Market is expected to reach a value of USD 102.2 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 455.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 18.0%.

The Global Electrified Roads Market is expected to reach a value of USD 98.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 236.2 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.2%.

The Global Digital Railways Market is expected to reach a value of USD 69.8 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 165.4 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.1%.

The Global Antifreeze Market is expected to reach a value of USD 6,206.9 million by the end of 2024, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 12,403.7 million by 2033 at a CAGR of 8.0%.



The Global Drilling Fluids Market is expected to reach a value of USD 8,802.2 million in 2023 and grow with a CAGR of 4.8% for the forecasted period (2023-2032).

The Global Water Testing Equipment Market is expected to reach a value of USD 4,992.3 million in 2023, and it is projected to show a CAGR of 6.6% for the forecast period (2023 -2032).

The Global Demister Market is expected to reach a value of USD 2.1 billion in 2023, and it is further anticipated to reach a market value of USD 3.0 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 4.1%.

About Dimension Market Research (DMR):

Dimension Market Research (DMR) is a market research and consulting firm based in India & US, with its headquarters located in the USA (New York). The company believes in providing the best and most valuable data to its customers using the best resources analysts into work, to create unmatchable insights into the industries, and markets while offering in-depth results of over 30 industries, and all major regions across the world. We also believe that our clients don’t always want what they see, so we provide customized reports as well, as per their specific requirements to create the best possible outcomes for them and enhance their business through our data and insights in every possible way.